She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
oaklandside.org
Record-setting kick propels McClymonds High football into rivalry game
Isaac Espinosa had no clue he would be kicking for a place in Oakland sports history when taking the McClymonds High School football field last Friday night. When the junior’s 53-yard field goal sailed through the uprights, he became an Oakland Athletic League record-holder with the longest field goal.
csufresno.edu
Alumnus Miguel Gastelum directs ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ Fools Collaborative’s theatrical return
Fresno State alumnus Miguel Gastelum has been the Department of Theatre and Dance’s communication specialist and box office manager for six years. But on Friday, Nov. 11, he’ll be stepping back into the role he’s had for even longer. Gastelum will direct “Every Brilliant Thing,” an interactive...
yourcentralvalley.com
Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
Cain Velasquez released from jail
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was released from jail early Wednesday after a a judge granted him bail. The $1 million bail was approved by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra on Tuesday. He also ordered home detention, GPS monitoring and outpatient treatment for impulse control, as […]
4 Veterans Day events to attend in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy Veteran’s Day! There is a packed day of parades and events throughout the Central Valley to attend. Central Valley Veterans Parade Downtown Fresno is honoring its veterans on November 11th, 2022. There is a pre-ceremony at 9:30 A.M. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 A.M. and the kick-off starting […]
Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing debuts new patriotic paint design
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- You may have noticed the skies above Fresno have become a little more colorful and patriotic recently. The 144th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard has debuted a new paint scheme aboard one of their F-15C Eagle fighter jets (specifically Aircraft 85-113). Called the Heritage Jet 2.0, it is assigned to […]
yourcentralvalley.com
The middle ages are coming to Fresno at the Kearney Renaissance Faire
The Kearney Renaissance Faire is happening on Nov. 12 and 13 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Kearney Park. The fair is celebrating Yule Season with the traditions of Tudor England, vendors, food, and drinks like ale, mead, and whiskey. There will be two stages with world-class entertainment. Visit...
Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
GV Wire
Fresno State President Refuses Armenian Students’ Demand to Cancel Event
The Armenian Students Organization at Fresno State demanded that the university’s International Office cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday “celebrating” the nation of Azerbaijan. “Though our organization respects and is tolerant of all cultures and beliefs, we are not willing to accept the fact that there will...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Kings County, CA
Kings County is in the San Joaquin Valley of California. The county was formed in 1893 from parts of Fresno County and Tulare County. Kings County was named for its patron saint, King Charles III of Spain. Spanning 1,392 square miles, Kings County is home to many tourist attractions and...
VIDEO: Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail; 'I'm ready to go home'
SAN JOSE -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail early Wednesday for the first time since his arrest eight months ago after making bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder.After initially denying his bail plea, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez's release on $1 million bail Tuesday and added an array of conditions including GPS monitoring. Earlier on Tuesday, Bocanegra had ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing that Velasquez must go to trial next year on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a February shooting."I just...
F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Edgar Alex Flores
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Edgar Alex Flores. Edgar Flores is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carjacking. 24-year-old Flores is 5' 5" tall, 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Edgar Flores is hiding, call...
Fresno woman arrested for the murder of her sister, three-week-old niece
Fresno police blame sibling rivalry and jealousy for the shocking murders of an 18-year-old mother and her 3-week-old daughter in September.
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Teresa Marie Carrillo
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Teresa Marie Carrillo. Teresa Carrillo is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 40-year-old Carrillo is 4’ 7" tall, 135 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know...
9-month-old fatally shot while in stroller in California
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A 9-month-old boy sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother on a central California sidewalk was shot and killed when someone opened fire from a car, police said. The mother was walking Wednesday with her boyfriend on a street in Merced when a car drove by and one of The post 9-month-old fatally shot while in stroller in California appeared first on KION546.
WATCH: Fresno joint child predator undercover operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
