NIO is under the microscope ahead of earnings; Here’s what to expect
The year is almost over, and it would hardly be an exaggeration to say most investors will be glad to wave goodbye to 2022. Those backing Nio (NIO) are certain to be amongst such a crowd. Like many other Chinese names, the shares have endured a torrid time and are down by 70% on a year-to-date basis.
Trade Desk Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) dropped in pre-market trading on Wednesday even as the provider of a technology platform for advertising buyers reported strong Q3 results. The company posted revenues of $395 million, up 31% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $8.2 million. Adjusted earnings came in...
Rivian Scores 3 Buys after Posting Impressive Q3
Shares of EV maker Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) are flying higher today on the back of its impressive third-quarter numbers. The company’s third-quarter performance was marked by an increase in the number of reservations and a production ramp-up. The positive development comes fresh on the heels of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) expanding the...
Magnet Forensics Stock (TSE:MAGT) Soars Despite Mixed Q3-2022 Earnings
Magnet Forensics is soaring despite the overall market being down and despite its mixed earnings report. This is likely due to its resilient revenue growth, which beat analysts’ expectations. The company’s full-year guidance also implies continued growth. Magnet Forensics (TSE: MAGT), a digital investigation software company, recently reported...
Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%, 0.93%, and 1.82%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 1.25%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 2.98%.
T, ABT, or PG: Which Value Stock Could Fetch Higher Returns?
The decline in the broader market this year has created an opportunity to pick the stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals, trading at attractive levels. In this article, we’ll discuss the prospects of three value stocks and see how Wall Street rates them. October inflation data has triggered...
Gilead price target raised to $100 from $70 at Argus
Argus analyst Jasper Hellweg raised the firm’s price target on Gilead to $100 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company continues to report pipeline and regulatory progress as it works to bring new HIV, immuno-oncology, and hepatitis therapies to market, and the launch of these new products will help to offset declining sales of Veklury, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Which Assets Can Boost Portfolio Returns Going into 2023?
Investors have been treading difficult waters for much of 2022. With the Fed continuing to bump up interest rates in an effort to tame inflation and Wall Street experts suggesting a looming recession, investors are scrambling to buffer their portfolios with inflation-ready assets for 2023. There has been a lot...
Give Your Income a Boost; Try This Monthly Dividend Stock
Investors can rely on monthly-paying dividend stocks for steady income. This REIT has a solid history of dividend payments and growth. Investors seeking steady income regardless of where the market moves could consider investing in high-quality monthly dividend stocks. Realty Income (NYSE:O), operating as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), is one company that investors can easily rely upon to boost their monthly income.
Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Streaming Business Adds to Investors’ Woes
Disney’s streaming losses have been hurting the bottom line to some extent, but the company expects a turnaround in the next year. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has witnessed hefty losses in its streaming business, Disney+, which pulled down overall earnings for the fourth quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022. The bottom line figures missed analysts’ estimates by a wide margin. DIS stock plunged more than 7% in Wednesday’s early trade and is down 36% so far this year.
DTE Energy Stock (NYSE:DTE): Keep Your Expectations Low. Here’s Why
DTE has performed well during challenging economic periods, including during the ongoing, highly-uncertain environment. That said, the company’s growth prospects remain somewhat limited, while future shareholder returns could be limited at the stock’s current valuation. Utilities usually hold their ground well during uncertain times, and DTE Energy (NYSE:...
Activision Blizzard upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James
Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok upgraded Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $95 price target. Following last year’s announcement that Microsoft (MSFT) had agreed to acquire Activision for $95 per share in an all-cash transaction, Activision has traded at a persistent discount to the deal price driven by concerns around regulatory bodies blocking the deal, and the extended period until deal close, Marok tells investors in a research note. In the months since, however, trends in Activision’s core business have improved significantly, making a price drop on a deal break "less precipitous for a standalone ATVI share price," says the analyst. Marok still believes the deal will close as proposed, and as such, sees Activision’s risk/reward "as having shifted solidly to the positive." He sees standalone company share support levels in the low- to mid-$60s.
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher
The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’. Selling an absolutely necessary product,...
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shows Signs of a Turnaround; Should You Buy?
Amazon shares have gained over 12% yesterday following the dual good news of a cost-cutting review undertaken by CEO Andy Jassy as well as lower-than-expected inflation numbers. Investors may consider buying the stock before it leaps higher. Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) jumped more than 12% yesterday following the...
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now
Finding solid returns is the goal of the game when it comes to stock investing, and investors of all stripes are always on the lookout for a reliable strategy. One common mode, followed by retail investors seeking accurate clues for stocks on the way up, is keep track of insider trades.
Is Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?
Mullen Automotive’s stock looks attractive. The company has reduced debt and strengthened its balance sheet. However, MULN stock could stay volatile. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is grabbing eyeballs. Its low share price and positive developments like the reduction of debt and exclusive rights to sell I-GO, a compact urban delivery EV, in the European markets have garnered investors’ interest in the shares of this electric vehicle (EV) maker. However, MULN is still in its early stages, and its stock could remain highly volatile.
Here are 2 “Stays Plays” That Analysts are Bullish On
The stays plays have been under pressure despite ongoing recovery from lockdown-era conditions. With a recession on the horizon, travel and leisure could take a step back after another year of progress. In this piece, we’ll weigh in on hotel chain Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and short-term homestay leader Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)...
Fair Isaac Stock (NYSE:FICO) Surges after Strong Q4; Should You Buy?
Fair Isaac shot up after its earnings report today. However, with conditions ahead largely unlike any other in history, the value of Fair Isaac’s predictive capabilities may be limited. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is much more of a household name than you might think. The creator of the FICO score,...
Here’s Why Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Surged over 30% Today
Matterport stock rallied in pre-market today on a narrower-than-feared quarterly loss in Q3 and record high revenue growth. American spatial data company Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is surging over 30% in pre-market trading at the time of writing due to strong Q3 results. Matterport reported a third-quarter Fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of $0.09 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected loss of $0.13 per share.
