State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Will Penn State be able to prove its team’s strength against Maryland? | The 1-0 Podcast

Following a strong victory against Indiana on the road last week, Penn State football is continually showing its strength and improvements for this season. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk in more detail on the team’s performance this season, with Engle stating that the Nittany Lions are exactly the team they were expected to be this season. Engle adds on this by stating that although the blue and white has been strong this season, it’s not yet at an elite level, which Engle claims is when a team is still able to successfully perform using its reserves.
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football take on Maryland

Penn State is back at home against Maryland this weekend. The Nittany Lions will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on FOX with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman handling the play-by-play duties from the booth. Penn State will also air the game, as usual, on local radio with Steve Jones and...
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s volleyball extends win streak to 3 games, picks up 20th win of season

With Indiana looking for revenge at home, Penn State downed the Hoosiers and extended its win streak to three games. Similarly to the first match against Indiana, it wasn’t a pretty affair, but the persistence of the Nittany Lions showed through each set in the sweep of the Hoosiers, displaying a veteran composure and confidence throughout the match.
Digital Collegian

Penn State Athletics announces parking changes for Maryland game due to weather

With heavy rain expected to hit State College on Friday, Penn State Athletics announced changes to parking policies for the Maryland game this Saturday. Fans who are concerned about parking in their assigned grass lots will be able to park at Innovation Park using their Penn State Football Game Day Parking Pass, according to Penn State Athletics.
Digital Collegian

Penn State rides hot night from role players to win over Loyola Maryland, 2-0 record to start year

Putting up 90-plus points for a straight game to start its season, Penn State used big nights from key role players to take down Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions showed off their depth and ability to score up and down the lineup, while extending their record to 2-0. With 11 players for the blue and white finding the board, and four finishing in double figures, Penn State got contributions from top to bottom.
Digital Collegian

Predictions | Can Penn State football stay hot against Maryland?

The second-to-last Penn State home game is on deck with the Nittany Lions returning to Happy Valley to take on Maryland in Beaver Stadium. Penn State is coming off of a big win on the road at Indiana, while the Terrapins fell in upset fashion to Wisconsin last weekend. Still,...
