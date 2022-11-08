Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Start Up' television episode featuring New Kensington debuts at Voodoo Brewing
An episode of a PBS series focusing on revitalization efforts in New Kensington is “a tremendous postcard for the city,” Mayor Tom Guzzo said. The episode of “Start Up” featuring Mike Malcanas and his Olde Towne Overhaul debuted at Voodoo Brewing New Kensington Pub on Friday evening.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 11-13
This weekend is a great time to celebrate movies, music, dance, cultural heritage and chocolate in Pittsburgh. The Three Rivers Film Festival continues through Nov. 16, featuring 18 independent feature films not showing elsewhere. Films are screening at the Harris Theater downtown and The Tull Family Theater in Sewickley. There...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Row House Cinema Has Indefinitely Closed Due to a Projector Issue
Technical issues have forced a closure at one of Pittsburgh’s favorite movie theaters. Row House Cinema, the single-screen repertory movie theater in Lawrenceville, announced via social media on Thursday that a component of their projector had broken. While the team immediately began making efforts to repair or replace the part, the theater will be closed on Thursday and Friday — and perhaps longer.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why This Pittsburgh-Area School Made Time Magazine’s List of Best Inventions for 2022
On Time Magazine’s list of the 200 best inventions of 2022 are a chaperone robot that acts as a companion to the elderly, the world’s strongest electric tugboat — and the Ehrman Crest Elementary and Middle School in Cranberry. Part of the Seneca Valley School District, the...
Kennywood to debut mysterious new 'intergalactic' attraction
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) -- Kennywood is preparing for something new and exciting.What exactly is happening remains a secret, but the park has been posting clues to their Facebook feed. They call it "intergalactic news" and said, "The invasion has begun."It may already be too late for Kenny Kangaroo though. It seems he's been abducted as part of this intergalactic announcement, according to the park's Facebook messages.They call it Battle for the 'Burgh and it's coming to the park in 2023.KDKA's David Highfield called the park, and while they were not very forthcoming, they did say this new attraction will be "the first of its kind in the United States."The big announcement is set for Tuesday, Nov. 15.
kidsburgh.org
11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from free family photos to a Double Dutch show
Photo above courtesy of Assemble. We here at Kidsburgh hope you got a chance to get outside during the beautiful and unexpected November weather earlier this week. There are so many fun things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, both indoors and outdoors. Don’t forget to check out the new Moonshot Museum or pop into one of these local independent booksellers.
WTRF
Tv show looking for actors in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Here’s your chance to become a paid core background extra for the second season filming of “American Rust”. According to KDKA, Filming will start at the end of November with stars Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, in the Pittsburgh area. Showtime turned down...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner By Letting Local Chefs Do The Cooking
The fourth Thursday in November is a bad day to be a turkey — or somebody who doesn’t know how to cook a turkey. If you fall into the latter category, be thankful you live in Pittsburgh, where there’s always a restaurant willing to prepare the whole meal or a side so you don’t have to. Offerings range from traditional to eclectic and, when transferred from a take-out box to a casserole dish, can be passed off as your own culinary handiwork.
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Former Foxwood Swim Club awaits a buyer to take the plunge
Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.
More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been a big increase in the number of people living in Downtown Pittsburgh.The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's new report shows more than 21,000 residents, a 43% increase since 2017.The group said some of the historic Downtown buildings are no longer viable options for offices, so programs to convert them to residential buildings are welcome tools.The group said if the area wants to see more businesses move in, the development of new residential units must accelerate.
Model train groups, vendors roll through Monroeville Convention Center for fall show
Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show rolled through the Monroeville earlier this month. It is one of the largest gatherings of model train enthusiasts and sets up shop three times a year at the municipality’s convention center at 209 Mall Blvd. About 6,000 people were estimated to have walked through the doors Nov. 5-6.
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Luxury Downtown Condo
This exclusive property embodies masterful design and superb architectural purpose. Diligently designed with attention to detail maximizing the use of natural elements and lighting to bring the outdoors into its urban space. All components have been upgraded with smart home enhancements to afford the conveyance of a turnkey property. The original construction of two units combined offers total floor plan versatility. This corner unit ascending six stories into the Pittsburgh skyline is a triumph in residence and a portrait of extraordinary vision. Offering over 3,000 square feet, it is the ultimate achievement in city living.
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Banana Republic, Under Armour and American Eagle/Aerie– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Nov. 11-13
Hours for the annual Holiday Mart will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. More than a dozen artists and artisans will offer American-made items suitable for gift-giving, including jewelry, architectural illustrations, prints, paintings, hand-blown glass, textiles, pottery, cards, ornaments, wall art and more.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home
From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
butlerradio.com
Penn Theater In The Process Of Being Sold
The Penn Theater is one small step away from being sold. The City of Butler Redevelopment Authority approved the sale to Butler native Bryan Frenchak at their Thursday afternoon meeting. The sale price of $65,000 will go directly to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation which provided $250,000 to the...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Bingos, craft shows, turkey dinner, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
New public works facility won't be ready to help Pittsburgh's South Hills neighborhoods this winter
Residents in Pittsburgh’s South Hills neighborhoods might not be wishing for a white Christmas this year. A Department of Public Works facility that was supposed to bring snow plows, salt and other supplies to the district won’t be built this winter, Councilman Anthony Coghill said. Coghill represents Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Free Thanksgiving dinners in the A-K Valley
Free Thanksgiving dinners are being offered in several communities in the Alle-Kiski Valley during the Thanksgiving holiday season. All events are on Nov. 24 unless otherwise listed. Please note that reservations are requested at some locations. Freeport. • St. Mary Mother of God Parish and Zion United Methodist Church will...
Comments / 0