Which state lottery caused Monday’s Powerball delay?
(NEXSTAR) — Issues with the Minnesota Lottery were behind a nearly 10-hour delay in Monday’s drawing for the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The Minnesota Lottery said the delay was due to issues with its sales verification system after “unprecedented lottery interest.”. “The delay was necessary to...
2 states approve legal weed, 3 states say no
(The Hill) – Voters offered mixed opinions on recreational marijuana use in five states on Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri becoming the latest jurisdictions to relax prohibitions on the substance. Recreational adult marijuana use will be legal in nearly half the country following the midterm elections, with at least...
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot
Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Swimming in two plastic bins inside a brightly lit and sterile quarantine room at a Rhode Island zoo, 16 quarter-sized turtle hatchlings represent a growing worry for conservationist Lou Perrotti. These eastern musk turtles, known for spending much of their lives in swamps and ponds...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by a judge Thursday to pay an extra $473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion.
CDC investigating multi-state listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese
CHICAGO — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York – hospitalizing at least 13 people.
I explored a ghost town that once had 3,000 people, 100 houses, and many businesses. Take a look at the crumbling buildings that remain.
Caribou, Colorado — an hour from Denver — was once a mining town with a hotel, saloons, and a newspaper company. Today, it's an abandoned ghost town.
3 Americans died of gas inhalation at Mexico City Airbnb: authorities
MEXICO CITY (NEXSTAR/WAVY) – Authorities have determined that three Americans who were staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City last month died of gas inhalation. Police said Tuesday post-mortem examinations suggested Courtez Hall, Jordan Marshall, and Kandace Florence, who were found unresponsive on October 30 in the Airbnb they were renting, died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Associated Press.
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
When will we know who controls the House? Five takeaways
(The Hill) – In this year’s tighter-than-expected battle for congressional control, it may be days before Americans know whether President Biden’s Democrats hold the House of Representatives, or whether Republicans will clinch the majority. Republicans’ rumored red wave failed to sweep over Election Day on Tuesday and...
Rams-NFL settlement no closer to being divvied up among local leader
The first anniversary of the historic $790 million settlement of St. Louis’ lawsuit against Rams owner Enos Stanley Kroenke and the NFL is two weeks away.
