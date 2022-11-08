Read full article on original website
Governor-elect Wes Moore talks plans for Maryland after historic midterm win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore will be the next governor of Maryland after winning in the midterm election, according to the Associated Press. The historic win will make the Democrat the first Black governor of Maryland. His challenger Dan Cox conceded the race on Wednesday. We spoke with Moore...
Maryland Governor's Office to set example for peaceful transition of power
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland witnessed a key moment Thursday when newly elected Democrat for governor, Wes Moore, met with outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Both men said they’ve got big partisan differences but they aim to set a national example for how to transfer power without a lot of drama.
Lierman names leaders for transition to state comptroller
Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman (D) unveiled on Thursday the leaders of a transition team that will help her prepare to take the helm of the state’s... The post Lierman names leaders for transition to state comptroller appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Real News Network
Making the painful history of Maryland lynchings more visible
No matter how gigantic or modest, memorials and monuments retain a certain power that we can feel when we encounter them. There are remnants of demolished workhouses in Western Ireland, worn down to lumps of stone foundations, that would go unrecognized if not for a good tour guide pointing them out. And there are specially designed architectural and immersive experiences like Berlin’s holocaust memorial, whose concrete blocks rise and tower over you the deeper you descend into the stark grid.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Maryland Gov. Hogan, Wes Moore talk smooth transition of power in next steps
MARYLAND, USA — Lighthearted jokes, smiles and support were exchanged early Thursday afternoon as Maryland's outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and his successor, Wes Moore, talked about their plans for a smooth transition of power. Moore, who will be the first Black governor for the state, won the midterm...
Gov. Hogan announces aggressive surge operation to assist Baltimore with crime
BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an aggressive surge operation in an effort to combat crime in and around Baltimore City.The wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions collaborates state, federal and local assistance to make arrests in Baltimore.Hogan announced the crime concerns Thursday at Maryland State Police (MSP) Barrack P in Glen Burnie, where he was joined by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow "Jerry" Jones, Secretary Robert Green of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS), along with participating state and local law enforcement agencies.Gov. Hogan described...
Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here]
History has been made in Maryland and unofficial results are in. Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2022 midterm election. Updated Nov. 9 @ 8:00 a.m. Governor/ Lt. Governor Winner: Wes Moore and Aruna Miller (D) Maryland Comptroller: Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) Attorney General: […] The post Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here] appeared first on 92 Q.
Restored 'Peace Cross' rededicated in Bladensburg after bitter Supreme Court fight
BLADENSBURG, Md. — Veterans gathered at the foot of a controversial monument in Bladensburg Maryland Friday to re-dedicate the 97-year-old memorial, after years of litigation that threatened its future. The Peace Cross in Bladensburg was constructed to memorialize 49 Prince George’s County men who died in France in World...
Mayor reveals plan to address squeegee issues in Baltimore, including income
Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday revealed a plan to address longstanding squeegee issues in Baltimore City.
After midterms, VA Republicans question Trump's future role
VIRGINIA, USA — As Virginia Republicans prepare for life after the midterm elections, some members of the GOP are asking if it’s time for the party to take a different approach to its politics. On Tuesday, Republicans did not win as many seats in the U.S. House and...
cnsmaryland.org
Anthony Brown elected new Maryland attorney general
BALTIMORE — Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown, a longtime Maryland political figure, was elected Tuesday as the state’s new attorney general, taking the place of Democrat Brian Frosh, who retired after holding the position for the past seven years. A pop playlist blasted throughout the night leading up to...
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: County executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had a substantial lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner. The unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, show Hough with 55.3% of the vote to Fitzwater’s 44.5%. There are still several thousand mail-in ballots to be counted, but it’s unclear if there are enough to flip the race back in Fitzwater’s favor.
Dan Cox concedes in Maryland gubernatorial race against Wes Moore, slams Gov. Hogan
MARYLAND, USA — Dan Cox has officially conceded to Wes Moore, who is projected to be the next governor of Maryland. Moore will also make history as the first Black person to hold the position. Cox published a statement to Twitter Wednesday afternoon, stating that he has called the...
Incumbent Marc Elrich projected to Montgomery County Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Democrat Marc Elrich remains Montgomery County’s top elected official with a projected win at the polls against Republican challenger Reardon Sullivan. Early results indicate Elrich kept hold of the County Executive seat with 71% of the vote. During his 2022 campaign, Elrich pointed to...
Wes Moore to be Maryland's first Black governor, as projected winner
MARYLAND, USA — Wes Moore will be the next governor of Maryland after winning in the midterm election, according to the Associated Press. The historic win will make the Democrat the first Black governor of Maryland. Moore will reclaim the governor’s office for Democrats after Republican Governor Larry Hogan...
Trump takes aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as focus shifts to 2024
RICHMOND, Va. — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce another run for the White House in 2024 next week. In the lead up to the announcement, Trump has seemingly turned on some former allies. On Friday, he took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. In a post...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
What's next after Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana?
BALTIMORE -- Unofficial results show Maryland voters passed a measure legalizing marijuana for recreational use by those 21 and older by a wide margin, with slightly more than 65 percent of voters in support.So, is it legal to buy for recreational use today? What are the next steps?According to the ballot question's wording, the measure will not take effect for about another eight months. The General Assembly still must work out regulations and taxation policies. "Today, we're in celebration that this milestone has been achieved, and as we go into the new year, those first few months are going to define...
