Paul Kreuger inducted into Wisconsin Racquetball Hall of Fame

When Paul Krueger moved to the Madison area in 1997 and took a tour of the Prairie Athletic Club (PAC) he was excited to get back into the sport of racquetball. What he didn’t realize was that he was taking a big step toward a Hall of Fame career.

Krueger, who recently celebrated 25 years at the PAC and more than two decades as the sports coordinator, was inducted into the Wisconsin Racquetball Association (WRA) Hall of Fame this past weekend at the conclusion of the 2022 Wisconsin State Doubles Tournament.

Just days after joining the PAC, Krueger took a job working part-time at the front desk and former racquetball coordinator Lou Bradley also hired Krueger to teach youth racquetball. It was a reintroduction into racquetball for Krueger, a Milwaukee native who was the club pro at the Brookfield Racquetball Club in the late 1980s and won the Class A State Singles title in 1986.

“I hadn’t played in about 10 years when I joined the club but I was really excited to start teaching again and playing again,” Krueger said. “I had played a few tournaments at the PAC growing up and it was amazing to see how the club had grown from a racquetball club to a health club during that time. It was a perfect fit for me.”

Bradley unexpectedly passed a couple years later and PAC owner Bruce Thompson hired Krueger to take over the racquetball program shortly thereafter. Krueger has run about 200 tournaments and taught hundreds of players the sport of racquetball at the PAC. He also has been the president of the WRA since 2009.

On the court he has won one national, two Badger State Games, 11 state and 18 PAC titles. In addition to his victories he has been a runner-up another 31 times.

“When I was asked to put together my racquetball resume I was a little surprised at how much I had accomplished,” Krueger said. “I really didn’t play in my 20s, which could have been some prime years of my career, but have put together some solid achievements in the last 25 years. Still, I’m most proud of introducing so many people to racquetball and keeping alive the legacy that Bruce started here so many years ago.”

The PAC still has a strong racquetball program and is still hosting club, state and nationwide tournaments. At the State Doubles this past weekend Krueger put a cherry on top of his induction into the Hall of Fame, winning his 10th and 11th state titles.

Krueger teamed with partners Mike Burie and Jesi Haak to win the Centurion Open and Mixed Open draws respectively. They played five matches, winning all of them in tie-breakers.

“I was really nervous going into the tournament, the last thing I wanted to do was play awful and then get inducted after a poor performance,” Krueger said. “It was really great to have fun, play well and close out some tough opponents in close matches."

“Part of me wants to call it quits and go out on top," Kreuger said. "it would be tough to have a better tournament, on and off the court, than I just had. But I think I still have a little left in the tank and I want to continue to give back to the sport that has given so much to me.”