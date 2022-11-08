Tiffany Trump is set to wed at her father’s famous resort. We have a few details

She’s ready. Almost.

Tiffany Trump is set to walk down the aisle with billionaire heir Michael Boulos Saturday night and by the looks of it, the celebrations have already begun.

The 29-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump has already had not one but two bridal showers before the big day.

Trump got together with a gaggle of galpals in Key West late last month, reports UsWeekly. And on Sunday, there was yet another fancy South Florida bash.

The girly outdoor party (subtropical location unknown, but we saw palm trees) was attended by a bunch of close family members, including mom Marla Maples; Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump; and half sister Ivanka.

“Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, kind and brilliant sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower,” the former political advisor shared in a rare personal post.

As for the deets of the nuptials at dad’s Mar-a-Lago, all we know is that it’s bound to be over the top and glitzy, just like the infamous property itself.

“There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany’s big moment, and it will be lavish,” a source told Page Six. “It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair .”

Trump acquired the 62,500-square-foot property, aka “ The Crown Jewel of Palm Beach ,” in 1985. In recent years, the sprawling resort has been the site of many fundraisers, campaign rallies and over the summer, a raid by FBI agents , in what sources say was part of an investigation into the real estate mogul turned Republican leader’s handling of classified documents.