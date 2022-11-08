Read full article on original website
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
NBC New York
Why Was Nikita in Jail in Miami? Here's Latest on NYC YouTube Star
A New York City social media influencer with more than 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube was arrested Monday on a battery charge for allegedly throwing a water bottle at a police officer at a Miami Beach hotel. Nikita Dragun, 26, was charged with four counts including battery on an officer...
queenoftheclick.com
Seniors 60+ Who Like to Dance Get On This!
Dancing, food and fun – free. You just have to RSVP. Call Anthony Herbert at AHerbert@cityhall.nyc.gov or 347-977-2300. The party will take place from 3:00pm – 8:00pm on Friday, November 11, 2022, at K&L Manor (4501 Glenwood Road, Brooklyn) . An ID will be required at the door...
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC Subway
Disturbing footage shows two metro riders punching and kicking each other while other commuters stand back and observe the altercation. Disturbing Footage of Subway Fight.Image by NY Action From Twitter.
animalfair.com
Komondor: My Dog Has Dreadlocks!
Walking in New York City is an adventure. Walking a dog with dreadlocks in New York City is a pain in the neck. Let me explain. Once upon a time – we’re talking centuries ago – Chinese tribes fleeing the Mongol invasion migrated to the area that became Hungary. Today’s historians weren’t there at the time, but we’ll take their word for it.
According to New Yorkers, This Is the Best Place To Get Breakfast
Most of us have a favorite breakfast spot. This is our go-to place where we've got a favorite booth or table and where the staff knows us by name. You know exactly the kind of place I'm talking about. You love your breakfast spot and your chest feels like it's swelling with pride when you convince a friend to join you for a bite and you show them off by introducing them to all of your breakfast spot buddies.
Check out these dazzling photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over NYC
Early this morning, a Blood Moon lunar eclipse appeared in the night sky casting the moon in a gorgeous (and maybe a little eerie) red glow above New York City. Officially called the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse, it's the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, according to NASA. Just...
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
Raleigh News & Observer
Paint job on the exterior of this house for sale has Zillow Gone Wild talking. ‘Why?’
A house for sale in Staten Island, New York, has impeccable timing when it comes to the paint job on the face of the residence. The home, which is listed for $579,900, has an American flag painted on the front — and had hit the market a month prior to the midterm elections that have dominated the news cycle. While the outside sports red, white and blue, the 2,400-square-foot inside is as basic as they come, according to the photos on Zillow.com.
Curbed
What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?
The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
invisiblepeople.tv
NYC Shelter Turns 60 Homeless Men Away: We Must Stop Underfunding Homeless Services
More than 60 single men experiencing homelessness were denied their right to shelter in New York City. According to a joint statement from the Coalition for the Homeless and Legal Aid, this breach is immoral and illegal. When Seeking Shelter in the City that Never Sleeps Becomes an Exhausting, Futile...
Masked home invaders restrain woman with duct tape in Queens: sources
BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Home invaders duct taped a woman in Queens on Thursday, police sources said. The masked men entered the 34th Avenue home through an open back door early in the afternoon, officials said. The victim, who’s in her late 60s or early 70s, was home alone. She was sitting in the kitchen […]
Adams signs 7 bills to 'reaffirm' promises to NYC families: 'You are not alone'
Mayor Eric Adams signed a package of seven bills Wednesday meant to support mothers, working parents, caregivers and families in New York City.
Dad of tourist killed in New York City rips Hochul as 'out of touch to suffering of families like mine'
New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul is "tone-deaf to the suffering of families like mine" when it comes to violent crime, the dad of an Indiana tourist shot and killed in Brooklyn says.
Food Beast
'Most Romantic' NYC Restaurant Accused of Being Discriminatory to Asian Customers
@rokug4n My review of a popular dinner restaurant in NYC - One if by Land Two if by Sea #greenscreen #nyc #nyceats #foodie #asian #nycrestaurants #nycdinner ♬ original sound - annie. On a recent date at restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea, considered one of the...
Titanic: The Exhibition to display items from the doomed ship | New in NYC
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Unfortunately, Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater from James Cameron’s “Titanic” will not be making any appearances at Titanic: The Exhibition — But there will be over 200 original items from the passengers and crew on-site. Opening Nov. 11, 2022, in...
hobokengirl.com
These 2 Dogs Are Looking For Forever Homes in North Jersey or NYC
Meet Jujyfruit and Solana — two dogs that are looking to be adopted out of Waldo’s Rescue Pen and into North Jersey or New York City homes. Jujyfruit is an energetic and social Pitbull mix, while Solana is an Austrian Black/Brown Hound + Beagle mix who loves to cuddle and take naps. Both pups are very social, love being around other dogs, and would do best in a home that already has one (or more). Read on to learn more about these pups and how to adopt them from Waldo’s Rescue Pen.
HelloGiggles
NYC Marathon Runners Told Us Their Favorite Fresh and Functional Running Sneakers
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission. Runners from all over the world took center stage at The 2022 TCS New York...
Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been indicted for murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, stuffing her body parts in suitcases in her East New York Apartment. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has announced charges against Justin Williams, 24, of Manhattan was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. District Attorney Gonzalez said, “This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend. While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a The post Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Hitler's Insane Weapon Designed to Wipe Out New York City
The Amerikabomber was a massive, state-of-the-art bomber that Hitler planned to use to annihilate New York City. Check out today's epic new video to find out what stopped Hitler from using one of his most powerful weapons against America. via The Infographics Show. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's...
Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown
Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
