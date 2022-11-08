Read full article on original website
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
Is walking good for knee arthritis?
Walking may benefit knee arthritis by decreasing joint stiffness and pain. Doctors may also recommend other nonsurgical and surgical treatments depending on a person’s condition. Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints. People with the condition may experience joint swelling, pain, and stiffness. It can affect any...
Alzheimer's: Could beer hop compounds help reduce toxic clumps?
Researchers investigated the therapeutic effects of beer hop extracts on Alzheimer’s disease pathology. They noted that beer hops have antioxidant effects that may be useful in preventing the condition. They concluded that further research is needed for their findings to influence Alzheimer’s prevention strategies. Preventative strategies are key...
Cholesterol: 6 heart health supplements may not be as effective as statins
A new study compares the effectiveness of so-called cholesterol-lowering supplements to a statin, rosuvastatin. While the statin lowered participants’ LDL cholesterol over a period of 28 days, the supplements performed no better than a placebo. It is important to note that the manufacturer of rosuvastatin, AstraZeneca, funded the study.
What do people experience at the border between life and death?
A new study on near-death experiences featured 567 men and women whose hearts stopped while hospitalized in the United States and the United Kingdom. Out of 28 survivors of cardiac arrest interviewed as part of the study, 11 recalled memories suggesting consciousness while undergoing CPR. Additional cardiac arrest survivors provided...
Aspirin-induced bleeding: Can getting rid of a bacterium reduce risk?
Researchers investigated whether the eradication of H. pylori with a short course of antibiotics would prevent ulceration and bleeding. They found that eradication of the bacterium protects against ulcer bleeding, but this protection appears to be lost over time. These findings demonstrate a new gastroprotective strategy for long-term aspirin users...
Exercise restores brain insulin sensitivity, may protect against type 2 diabetes
When the brain loses its sensitivity to insulin, increased hunger and disrupted metabolism often follow. Reduced brain insulin sensitivity can lead to weight gain, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. A new study finds that an 8-week exercise program consisting of 1 hour of exercise 3 times a week...
Alzheimer's disease: Blood pressure drug may lower risk in older Black adults
The Alzheimer’s Association has called Alzheimer’s disease (AD) a “silent epidemic” among African American adults. Historically, however, African Americans have been less likely to participate in AD clinical studies. Researchers recently found that telmisartan, a hypertension drug, may lower the risk of AD in Black people...
Medications for alcoholism: Medication list, benefits, risks, and more
There are various medications for alcoholism that doctors may prescribe to help people manage their condition. The medical term for this condition is alcohol use disorder (AUD). Evidence-based treatment for AUD typically combines behavioral therapy and medications to treat those with substance use disorders. Some medications help reduce cravings and...
What are the benefits of heart of palm?
Heart of palm is a nutrient-dense vegetable harvested from the core of certain types of palm trees. It has plenty of health benefits and is a versatile addition to dishes. The apical meristem, commonly called the heart or bud, is the part of a plant from which all new leaves grow. In palm trees, it is at the center of the big crown of leaves at the top of the trunk.
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
What to know about myelomeningocele
Myelomeningocele is the most severe form of spina bifida. The spinal cord and backbone fail to close while a fetus grows, causing a sac containing parts of the spinal cord to protrude out its back. Myelomeningocele may cause severe complications that may lead to disabilities and malformations. Some types of...
What to know about endometriosis and diarrhea
Endometriosis can cause various gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, such as diarrhea and bloating. Sometimes, doctors can mistake endometriosis for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) due to the similarities. Digestive issues are one of the main symptoms associated with the condition, which means managing the effects is an important part of treatment. This...
