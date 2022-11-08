Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa to lose millions in child care funding
DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa will lose $30 million in federal funding for child care services. In September, federal authorities made $266 million available to help states invest in early-childhood care. The governor's office told the Iowa Capitol Dispatch the loss of that money is the...
KCCI.com
Iowa chiropractor will have license reinstated
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Iowa chiropractor will keep his license afterassault charges were dropped. Bruce Lindberg, of Ottumwa, was accused of hugging and kissing a young patient. His license was suspended during the investigation. Lindberg and the Iowa Board of Chiropractors have now reached a settlement to reinstate it.
KCCI.com
All live bird exhibitions shut down by Iowa Department of Agriculture
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture ordered all live bird exhibitions to be shut down because of a recent resurgence of the deadly bird flu in the state. The order will expire after 30 consecutive days without a new confirmation of bird flu in Iowa. The...
KCCI.com
Another snow chance looms next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following today's iron gray skies, the cloud cover should slowly erode across Iowa tonight. The chilly northwest breeze will also die down as well, but temperatures will slip down into the upper 10s/low 20s Sunday morning. A few peeks of blue sky look more likely during tomorrow, before clouds spread back in later in the day. The patchy clearing comes from a high pressure ridge that travels from the Plains across Iowa Sunday. As soon as that high pressure departs to the east, a pair of weather systems follows Monday.
KCCI.com
2022 Veterans Day deals in Iowa
Sport Clips: Many locations are offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. Call your local store to check participation. On Veterans Day, the company will donate an additional $2 per haircare service nationwide to support “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans.
KCCI.com
Iowa's drought conditions have improved in latest report
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thanks to the much-needed rain, the state's drought conditions are improving. Take a look at the latest Drought Monitor released this morning. Ninety-two percent of the state is abnormally dry. The entire state was abnormally dry just last week. Eleven percent of the state remains...
KCCI.com
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, moves through Georgia
MIAMI — Video above:Nicole brings flooding to marina in Daytona Beach. Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches...
KCCI.com
Winter weather patterns explained
DES MOINES, Iowa — The warm weather we’ve been experiencing over the last several weeks came abruptly to an end on Thursday, and that serves as a perfect reminder that winter is right around the corner. The National Weather Service designated Nov. 10 as Winter Weather Awareness Day...
KCCI.com
'Bee'hind the scenes: Iowan prepares bees for winter
GILBERT, Iowa — Jamie Beyer has worked with bees for seven years. “To me, it’s all about seeing nature up close and personal,” Beyer said. During warmer months, he harvests an average of 50 pounds of honey from each of his several dozen hives, but every fall, he starts preparing them for winter.
