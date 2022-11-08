Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Watch: Packers vs. Cowboys Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys have high expectations for the 78,000 fans who will be filling Lambeau Field on Sunday. For Packers coach Matt LaFleur, it’s the hope the crowd will provide some energy to help his team snap a five-game losing streak.
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Steelers vs Saints: 4 Things to Watch
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to hit the reset button thanks to their bye week and welcome the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. The Saints are working on a short week, having played the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football while the Steelers are well rested. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never beaten the Saints thus far in his career. What needs to happen in order for that to change on Sunday?
Victory Friday takeaways: Panthers’ Steve Wilks dishes on open-ended QB situation, injuries
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks isn’t ready to commit to a starting quarterback. Wilks — who guided the Panthers to a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday — said that PJ Walker, as of Friday, was his starting quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. However, Wilks also hedged by adding that he will need to review the Ravens’ defense to make any final decisions on the position.
Broncos Make Final Decision on OLB Baron Browning at Titans
It's uncommon to see an NFL team emerge from its bye week less healthy than when it began, but it's been that kind of a season for the Denver Broncos. The bye is supposed to be about resting, recovering, and healing. But not for the Broncos, apparently, who not only...
Q&A: Penei Sewell Says Run Game ‘Not Really to Our Standard’
The Detroit Lions offensive line does not get caught up in hype or any sort of outside noise. For second-year right tackle Penei Sewell, each day is meant to strive towards becoming one of the National Football League's all-time great offensive linemen. “I know he has his own goals and...
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
Panthers' Laviska Shenault goes 'big time' with eye-opening catch-and-run TD vs. Falcons. Carolina Panthers receiver Laviska Shenault made a highlight reel catch-and-run play in the 25-15 win against the Atlanta Falcons on...
Steelers vs Saints One of Easiest Games to Get Into in Week 10
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in action as they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 at Acrisure Stadium. The 2-6 Steelers are looking to climb back, and as always, they're looking for the fans to help make that happen. The North Shore is always filled on Sundays, and Week 10 won't be any different. For those looking to attend the game, it now carries the third-cheapest ticket of the weekend on SI Tickets.
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Should Dawuane Smoot’s Snaps Increase vs. Pass-First Offense?
Dawuane Smoot has proved one thing over the course of his Jaguars' career: he is Mr. Reliable. No matter what the defensive scheme is or how the season has gone, Smoot has answered the bell time and time again over the last four seasons. And through nine games, Smoot has led the Jaguars in sacks (5.0) despite playing 200-plus snaps fewer than starting linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker.
Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win
Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
Saints Mid-Season Grades: Defense
Entering the 2022 season, the New Orleans Saints were expected to have an elite defensive until. Now halfway through the 18-week regular season, we've seen the Saints get pushed around in the running game, produce an inconsistent pass rush, be prone to big plays in the passing game, and miss tackles in bunches.
How Lack of Explosive Plays Has Derailed Lions’ Offense
The Detroit Lions' offense has hit a major bump in the road, after a fast start to the 2022 season. The Lions scored a combined 140 points their first four games, good for an average of 35 points a week. However, since then, Detroit's offense has significantly slowed down. In...
Rams vs. Cardinals Preview: Sweep for Los Angeles?
The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Sofi Stadium. It's a matchup of the bottom teams in the NFC West division looking to stay relevant. Los Angeles looks to sweep Arizona after defeating the Cardinals 20-12 in Week 2. The Cardinals have...
‘We’re Still Alive’: Aaron Donald Still Believes in Rams, Ready for Bout vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald decided not to retire this offseason for a reason. And while that reason certainly has to do with the $40 million raise he received in June, he still has the burning desire to win back-to-back Super Bowls. But first, he'll have to...
Brian Robinson’s Teammates ‘Upset’ Over Commanders Dragging Him Into Controversy
The behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the Commanders made its way into the locker room this week thanks to an insensitive reference the team made regarding rookie Brian Robinson Jr. Wednesday night. Responding to an anticipated announcement that D.C. attorney General Karl Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the team, the...
NFL DFS Week 10 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
Getting ready to set your DFS lineups for Sunday’s main slate? I’ve put together a few players I like at each price point to plug and play. If you’re looking to stack, I am really attracted to a Jacksonville Jaguars stack vs. the Chiefs in what is expected to be the highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook. You can spend down for Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk and get a mid-tier price for Travis Etienne and then plug in a spend-up Travis Kelce at tight end. Or, you could play the other side of this matchup. Patrick Mahomes can be your spend-up alongside Kelce, and then you can save salary with Zay Jones and Etienne. Even if you don’t stack this game, there are players that should make good value pieces in your other lineups.
Colts, Raiders Injury Report: 3 Out, 2 Questionable
The Indianapolis Colts have put in their final day for practice for their Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. On Friday, interim head coach Jeff Saturday ruled running back Deon Jackson, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, and tight end Jelani Woods out with injuries. Later, it was reported that Leonard will actually go on Injured Reserve for his ailments, putting him out for a minimum of four games.
The state of the NFC South: A deeper look into the future of a division in transition
Just like that, the Panthers are back in the playoff hunt. By defeating Atlanta, 25-15, on Thursday night, Carolina (3-7) pulled within 1.5 games of the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Who knows which team will prevail in this underwhelming division? The Buccaneers remain the Vegas favorite to win it....
NFL Draft Profile: Emanuel Wilson, Running Back, Fort Valley State Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Browns Myles Garrett Says Music may Have Helped This Defense
Following the bye week, the Cleveland Browns want to keep the defensive momentum carrying on from the Cincinnati Bengals game. The defense has seen a positive shift in their play in the last couple of games. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett joked at what the energy shift could have come...
