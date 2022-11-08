Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
DaVinci Resolve 18.1 Adds Support for Social Media-Friendly Vertical Video
Video editing software DaVinci Resolve 18.1 is a major update for creators who upload their work directly to social media. Editors can now work in vertical resolutions, making it easier to create content for TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat. “This is a major update with new added support for social media...
petapixel.com
This Leica M11 Leather Case Sneakily Hides an Apple AirTag in the Base
High-end photography accessory maker Oberwerth has announced a new leather case for the Leica M11 rangefinder that has a secret compartment in the base that hides an Apple AirTag. Oberwerth, a German company, makes a wide range of leather camera bags, straps, and cases as well as an assortment of...
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Comedic Stray Cats on the Streets of Tokyo
Many photographers hit the streets in search of a perfect photo. But not Japanese photographer Masayuki Oki. Oki scours his hometown of Tokyo and other cities for cats expressing themselves in unusual ways or posing in funny positions. He fills his social media pages with his quirky and often hilarious...
petapixel.com
MSI Titan GT77 Review: Incredible Power at the Cost of Portability
The term laptop is often used quite liberally by those designing computers for gamers, and that idea is perfectly encapsulated with the MSI Titan GT77. This won’t fit comfortably in basically any lap, but that’s the price you pay for power. When looking at pure performance on paper,...
Comments / 0