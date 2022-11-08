Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
At trial for Lincoln man's killing, Omaha defendant tells jury: 'I had nothing to do with this'
The man accused of shooting a Lincoln man in February 2021, and leaving him to die in a failed plot to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana took the stand at his trial Thursday and told the jury he was being framed. Deontae Rush, a 27-year-old from Omaha charged...
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo man sentenced to prison in straw man gun investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who bought 38 guns in a matter of months has been sentenced to prison for making false statements when making the purchases. Authorities allege Joshua William Butler bought the weapons for other people. Most of the firearms remain unaccounted for, but some were later recovered by police in Chicago and other guns continue to pop up, according to court records.
Sioux City Journal
USS The Sullivans no longer sinking but needs more repairs
The Naval warship named after five Iowa brothers killed together while serving in World War II no longer is sinking at a ship museum after more than $2 million in repairs and cleanup. Iowans helped raise money for those repairs, wanting to make sure the USS The Sullivans can continue...
Sioux City Journal
Review ordered of absentee ballots in Scott County; new error in Linn elections caught as count continues
DES MOINES — For the second time this election week, state elections officials spent Thursday dealing with an error in Linn County as the statewide counting of Iowans’ votes from Tuesday’s election continues with another recount now ordered. In addition to a recalculation of Linn County’s vote...
Sioux City Journal
Former Tyson worker files suit over discrimination in training program
WATERLOO — A former Tyson Fresh Meats employee is suing the meatpacking company and Hawkeye Community College, alleging racial discrimination in a maintenance training program. According to the suit filed by Adolph Isom II, a Hawkeye instructor played a Saturday Night Live Weekend Update skit from the season 46...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye Gameday: North Carolina A&T at Iowa
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) • North Carolina A&T opened the season Monday by hitting a school record 17 3-point baskets in a 100-61 victory over Edward Waters, an NCAA Division II program. Guards Demetric Horton and Kam Woods led the Aggies with five and four 3-pointers, respectively, but eight players hit at least one as North Carolina A&T hit 17 of 34 shots behind the arc.
Sioux City Journal
West Sioux cruises past D-NH; faces title game rematch with Van Meter
CEDAR FALLS – Ryan Schwiesow's blood pressure was high last year in the Class 1A semifinal contest against Dike-New Hartford. West Sioux's head coach for a decade didn't lower it much on Friday afternoon. "We faced some really good teams down the stretch, I think we had arguably the...
