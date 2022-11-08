Read full article on original website
North Carolina panel takes step advancing teacher license, pay changes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid. In a close vote, the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission voted to back a summary of licensure and compensation goals to pass along to the state Board of Education. […]
Purple North Carolina turns red
Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
Ted Budd defeats Cheri Beasley for one of NC’s seats in US Senate
In the highest-profile race on North Carolina ballots, Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is facing Democratic former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results
Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
N.C. midterm election results: Live updates
Throughout election night, Carolina Journal will be providing up-to-the-minute results from key state and federal races across North Carolina. Check back for regular updates as the evening unfolds. U.S. Senate race. Cheri Beasley (Democrat) vs. Tedd Budd (Republican). 10:30pm update: 47% Beasley, 51% Budd. N.C. Congressional races. District 1: Don...
Republican Steve Ross upsets Democrat Ricky Hurtado to win back North Carolina’s District 63 House race
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Republican Steve Ross has upset incumbent Democrat Ricky Hurtado to reclaim the seat he once held while serving as a state representative for North Carolina’s District 63 House race. <iframe src="https://electionhub.psg.nexstardigital.net/wxii/wp-json/election-hub/v1/iframe-embed/885" frameborder="0" height="400px" width="100%"></iframe>. Just two years ago, it was one of the closest...
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Nicole hovers over NC mountains and foothills, leaving flooding in its wake
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Several areas in Boone and in Blowing Rock were flooded Friday from Nicole, which was a tropical depression by the time it reached North Carolina. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty saw residents who live near a creek, which had already flooded once Friday morning, with sandbags outside their doors.
Tornado watch extended, most canceled in Central NC; very low severe weather threat into evening
Tornado watch extended until 6:00 p.m.; most canceled in Central NC, very little severe weather threat going into the evening.
WATCH: Nicole slamming Florida, local impact tonight and Friday
Tropical Storm Nicole will start to bring local rain late this afternoon, followed by steady rain later tonight. Periods of rain and storms through Friday evening.
North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
