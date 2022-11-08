ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

ocracokeobserver.com

Purple North Carolina turns red

Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
WBTAM/WBTFM

North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results

Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
carolinajournal.com

N.C. midterm election results: Live updates

Throughout election night, Carolina Journal will be providing up-to-the-minute results from key state and federal races across North Carolina. Check back for regular updates as the evening unfolds. U.S. Senate race. Cheri Beasley (Democrat) vs. Tedd Budd (Republican). 10:30pm update: 47% Beasley, 51% Budd. N.C. Congressional races. District 1: Don...
WXII 12

Republican Steve Ross upsets Democrat Ricky Hurtado to win back North Carolina’s District 63 House race

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Republican Steve Ross has upset incumbent Democrat Ricky Hurtado to reclaim the seat he once held while serving as a state representative for North Carolina’s District 63 House race. <iframe src="https://electionhub.psg.nexstardigital.net/wxii/wp-json/election-hub/v1/iframe-embed/885" frameborder="0" height="400px" width="100%"></iframe>. Just two years ago, it was one of the closest...
Kennardo G. James

A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States

A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
