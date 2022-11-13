ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
The Spun

Cardinals Announce Kyler Murray's Status For Rams Game

The Arizona Cardinals have announced the injury status for Kyler Murray heading into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray is currently listed as a "game-time decision" with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 9. Murray sat out of the Cardinals' walk-through on Wednesday and was limited in...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Vikings: Final injury reports

Here are the injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. CB Cam Dantzler Sr. (ankle) DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) Questionable. N/A. Will play. WR Adam Thielen (ankle) OL Garrett Bradbury (ankle) Notes: All four players are starters for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Make Notable Running Back Roster Move

The Cleveland Browns have activated running back Jerome Ford from the injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Ford was placed on IR with an ankle injury on October 4 and was designated to return earlier this month. Ford, a fifth-round rookie in this year's class, appeared in the first...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Las Vegas, NV
ABOUT

We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/

