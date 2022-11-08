ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Jones worried about Lawes’ health with player likely to be out until Six Nations

By Gerard Meagher
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5PPB_0j3GQ08F00

Eddie Jones has admitted he is worried about Courtney Lawes’s health due to a head injury and does not expect to see the Northampton flanker return to the England fold before next year’s Six Nations.

Lawes has not played for Northampton since sustaining a head injury on 24 September and though he was named in the initial England training squad last month, he withdrew after suffering a setback. The 33-year-old was left out of England’s squad to prepare to face Japan on Saturday, having missed Sunday’s defeat by Argentina , with Northampton confirming he remains at the same stage of the return-to-play head injury protocols.

Related: Eddie Jones’s England suffer familiar failings after another slow start | Gerard Meagher

Earlier this year, Lawes spent six weeks on the sidelines after a head injury, eventually returning midway through the Six Nations and revealing that the problem had ultimately been diagnosed as an issue with his vestibular system, which gave him symptoms including persistent headaches and affected vision caused by “headrush”.

He recovered to captain England in their last three Six Nations matches as well as the summer tour of Australia but another lengthy lay-off with a head injury is a cause for concern. “I’m worried about his health, at this time; that he gets back to 100% health,” said Jones.

“But these things have a natural course – some heal quicker than others. If it takes a little bit of time, the most important thing is his health and he’ll get back to playing rugby when he’s ready. He needs some rest now rather than feeling like he has to rush to come back. We’re hopeful that he will be back for the Six Nations and ready to go.”

Jones also sought to take the blame for England’s miserable defeat by Argentina, accepting that a focus on next year’s World Cup cost his side, but showed no inclination to alter the approach, predicting a fierce response from his players against Japan. “I want us to be angry [against Japan] and play with a certain sort of anger,” added Jones.

“I am very disappointed in the last game. We weren’t good enough. That’s totally my responsibility, I didn’t coach well enough. I think whenever your team doesn’t play to the potential that you want there’s always something in the message you’re giving the team that’s not quite clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baIp0_0j3GQ08F00
Eddie Jones said England’s shock defeat against Argentina on Saturday was ‘totally my responsibility’. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

“When I reflect on the game, we’d been looking at a number of long-term strategies that we’re trying to employ to get ourselves set for the World Cup. Maybe our focus wasn’t tight enough on the Argentina game. We looked at times like we lacked a bit of energy, particularly in our attack. Maybe we’re just overthinking a bit. That’s entirely my fault.

“There’s a cluster of teams at the top of World Rugby, we want to break that cluster, and to do that we have to have a number of ways to play the game. This next 11 months is to get enough equipment in our armoury so that we can play any way.”

Jones must plot England’s path to the World Cup next year with a third defence coach in less than two years following the announcement that Brett Hodgson will replace his fellow Australian Anthony Seibold after the autumn internationals. Hodgson, as was the case with Seibold, arrives with no elite rugby union experience on his CV but will shadow his compatriot in the coming weeks before taking the reins.

Hodgson made over 200 appearances in the NRL and was most recently coach of Hull FC before standing down in September. Jones has previously spent time with Hull FC and Hodgson has been a regular visitor to England camps with the head coach again turning to rugby league after the recent appointments of Seibold and Jason Ryles.

“He was a very experienced player, understands the game really well, has a good coaching methodology and experience of being a head coach, so he understands the pressures of being involved in coaching,” added Jones. “He’ll come in and add his nous of defence systems and his ability to help the back-three players, particularly in their positional play.”

Jones admitted he was “disappointed” to lose Seibold, who was only appointed in September 2021, but insisted he was pleased to see him return to top level coaching in the NRL where he will take charge of Manly Sea Eagles despite the churn of his back-room staff continuing. Seibold replaced John Mitchell, who Jones locks horns with again on Saturday now that the New Zealand is on Japan’s coaching staff.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Remarkable Red Roses run faces final test as England enter New Zealand showdown

England go into the Women’s Rugby World Cup final on a Test-record 30-match winning run but face another team in form in hosts New Zealand.Simon Middleton’s side have blown past the Black Ferns’ previous world record of 24 successive Test wins and will be looking to extend their run one game further in the biggest match of all.Here, the PA news agency looks at the sequence of results and how it compares.New Zealand recordNew Zealand won 24 straight Tests from May 2002 before losing 10-3 to England in November 2009.Along the way they scored 871 points, an average of 36.3...
BBC

Louis Rees-Zammit: Wales hope Gloucester back is available to face Argentina

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales are hopeful Louis Rees-Zammit will be fit to face Argentina after naming the wing at full-back. Rees-Zammit...
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
The Guardian

Unseen Kristallnacht photos published 84 years after Nazi pogrom

Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938’s Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial, the organisation said on Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer...
The Guardian

Octopuses throw objects at one another, researchers observe

They hunt alone, are prone to a scrap, and even cannibalise one another. And octopuses appear to have another antisocial arm to their behaviour: they hurl jet-propelled clouds of silt, algae and even shells. Researchers studying Octopus tetricus, the common Sydney octopus, have filmed the cephalopods gathering debris in their...
The Guardian

Ukraine troops enter centre of Kherson as Russians retreat in chaos

In extraordinary scenes, crowds of jubilant residents greeted Ukraine’s armed forces as they reached the centre of Kherson, as Russia’s retreat from the key strategic city appeared to have descended into chaos. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, hailed a “historic day” as he confirmed on Friday evening that special...
The Guardian

India and Pakistan into T20 World Cup semis as Netherlands stun South Africa

India and Pakistan have advanced to the T20 World Cup semi-finals after South Africa crashed out in a shock 13-run defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday. Victory in Adelaide would have secured the Proteas’ place in the final four regardless of other results, but they fell short of their 159 target on a sluggish pitch. That left Pakistan and Bangladesh to compete for a semi-final spot in the day’s second game at the same venue.
The Guardian

The Guardian

499K+
Followers
114K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy