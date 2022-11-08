ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Glass Onion’: Listen to Film’s Opulent and Grand Theme by Composer Nathan Johnson (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ” composer Nathan Johnson says the key to the film’s score lies in its main theme. “There are different character themes that appear for little moments, and as a piece of music, this embodies what the whole theme is about,” he said.

The highly-anticipated sequel releases theatrically on Nov. 23 and sees Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc back to solve another whodunnit mystery. His band of suspects includes Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr.

Johnson’s filmmaker cousin, director Rian Johnson, called on him to score his sequel that takes place during a weekend getaway on billionaire Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton’s) island.

With an ensemble cast of that size, not only was Johnson able to lean into each character, but he was able to write different motifs for each one. He says, “That ends up being a map through the movie because once you have musical leitmotifs, that are speaking on behalf of the characters, you have a way to tap into their underlying emotions.”

Johnson adds that while each character had their motifs, the cues were not exclusive: “There was this whole structure that we could play around with this idea of different characters stealing other character’s themes.”

When Norton’s character reveals to his friends he’s staging a murder-mystery weekend and it’s not just a getaway, director Rian Johnson begins to peel back the layers of this social elite group.

Blanc’s theme weaves through the score, but a 70-piece orchestra that recorded the score together at Abbey Road “leans towards opulence and grandness.” Johnson adds, “We bring in the glass. We have the quartet element, and there’s a lot of information happening in the winds and the horns”

For Johnson, it was a chance to expand his palette and throw a bunch of new colors onto the canvas.

One character who makes a big splash is Monae’s Andi, Miles’ former business partner. Johnson says her theme is a centerpiece. “It anchors a lot of the emotion that happens in the film. There’s a simple repeating arpeggio that essentially allows a lot of flexibility, and I’m able to use her theme in a number of different ways.”

Listen to the theme from “Glass Onion” below.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mila Kunis Joins Over 200 Celebrities Calling on Amazon to Remove Antisemitic Film Touted by Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and Mayim Bialik are among more than 200 celebrities and entertainment executives who have signed an open letter calling on Amazon and Barnes & Noble to remove the antisemitic documentary and book, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” from their respective platforms. The letter was released by Creative Community for Peace, a non-profit entertainment industry organization. Additional signers of the statement include Sherry Lansing, former CEO of Paramount Pictures; Haim Saban, chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group; Orly Marley, president of Tuff Gong Worldwide; Rick Rosen, Endeavor co-founder; Disturbed frontman David Draiman; Nina Tassler,...
Variety

‘Spirited’ Review: Ryan Reynolds Bugs the Dickens Out of Will Ferrell in Clever ‘Christmas Carol’ Flip

Nothing makes me feel Scroogier than a slapped-together Christmas movie, which, thanks to the algorithms of tech-companies-turned-content-creators, start to drop in late October (even before Halloween) at a rate of nearly a dozen a week. This year, Netflix has entries planned with Lindsay Lohan and Freddie Prinze Jr., Disney+ is doing “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Lifetime gives us “Merry Textmas” and more, while Hallmark Channel has “#Xmas” and “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” in addition to its annual Luke Macfarlane canoodle.
Variety

Gottmik Parties on a ‘WednesGAY’ and Sylvester Stallone Is ‘King’: Must Attend Calendar Listings Nov. 9-15

Find out what’s happening in Hollywood, New York and beyond. Nov. 9, WednesdayGottmik, Violet Chachki, Mo Heart and Crystal Methyd perform at WednesGAY, a party for Netflix’s new series “Wednesday.”Los Globos, Los Angeles Sylvester Stallone walks the red carpet at the “Tulsa King” premiere.Regal Union Square, New York Nov. 12, SaturdayKim Kardashian is honored at the Baby2Baby Gala. Sean “Diddy” Combs performs and Mindy Kaling hosts.Los Angeles Chita Rivera, Anthony Rapp, Jane Krakowski, Christine Ebersole, Mario Cantone and Shoshana Bean celebrate the opening of The Museum of Broadway.The Museum of Broadway, New York Nov. 13, SundayJeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union attend a Dwyane Wade-hosted screening...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil

Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
Variety

Steven Spielberg: Streamers Like HBO Max ‘Threw My Best Filmmaker Friends Under the Bus’

Steven Spielberg said in a new interview with The New York Times that streaming services like HBO Max have thrown filmmakers “under the bus” by “unceremoniously” dumping high profile new releases on streaming and not in theaters. The Oscar winner is referring to Warner Bros.’ decision to release all of its 2021 film slate both on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day. For Spielberg, such a decision changed moviegoing habits for adults.
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’

Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
Variety

Brendan Fraser and Jean Smart to Star in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Table Read Benefit for the Ed Asner Family Center (EXCLUSIVE)

Happy holidays, indeed! Brendan Fraser, Jean Smart, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and Ken Jeong will star in this year’s virtual table read of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” benefitting the Ed Asner Family Center, on Dec. 11. The cast also includes JK Simmons, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil LaMarr, Chelsea Darnell and Ben Mankiewicz. “As the parents of autistic children, [my husband] Matt and I saw a desperate need to create a safe and welcoming community for Special Needs families,” Ed Asner Family Center co-founder Navah Asner said in statement Wednesday. “The Center provides arts and vocational enrichment and critical mental health services to these...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Could Jennifer Lawrence Make It Back to the Oscars for ‘Causeway?’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Jennifer Lawrence is a...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dies at 76

Gallagher, the inventive prop comedian known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died Friday of organ failure, his former manager Craig Marquardo confirmed to Variety. He was 76. Gallagher had been in hospice care in California after suffering multiple heart attacks in recent years. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

‘The Calling,’ From David E. Kelley, Is a Preposterous Crime Drama: TV Review

“The Talmud teaches us to see a single human being as the whole world,” declares Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), in Peacock’s new crime series “The Calling. “That each person is entitled to infinite respect and concern. Everyone is precious.” It may come as a surprise to those unfamiliar with the work of David E. Kelley, in which everything ultimately returns to the legal arena, that Avraham is deploying this wisdom not as mere spiritual teachings but by way of explaining his method of interrogation. If Avraham — like past Kelley characters from shows like “Ally McBeal” or “The Practice” —...
Variety

Jennifer Aniston Says ‘There Are No More Movie Stars’ and Hates Social Media: ‘It’s Torture for Me’

Jennifer Aniston briefly lamented on Hollywood’s fading glamour during a recent Allure magazine cover story. The writer of the piece read a text aloud to Aniston in which a friend wrote the following about the “Friends” superstar: “No one’s ever going to be famous the way she is. That kind of mass-fame phenomenon burning so bright for so long, it’s just not achievable today. She’s like a silent-film star among a generation of TikTok dipshits.”
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Gopher and Venus Flytrap: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 7, of “The Masked Singer,” “Hall of Fame Night,” which aired Nov. 9 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” paid tribute to late actor Leslie Jordan on Wednesday night’s episode, opening with a brief card dedicating the episode “to a beloved member of the Fox family, Leslie Jordan 1955-2022.” Jordan, who had previously appeared as a guest judge on “The Masked Singer,” returned as a panelist for this week’s show, which was taped back in August. (The comedic star, who was a part of the cast on Fox’s...
Variety

Why Sylvester Stallone Says Playing a Gangster in ‘Tulsa King’ Is a ‘Fantasy Role’

Fifteen years after “The Sopranos” concluded its run on HBO, a new gangster series has arrived on the scene. It’s called “Tulsa King.”  Helmed by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, the new series marks Sylvester Stallone’s first foray into the world of television.  “It’s very hard to find something original,” Stallone said on Wednesday night at the “Tusla King” New York premiere. “And when it comes knocking on your door, you have to be a fool to say no.” How will “Tulsa King” stand apart from other gangster series? For one, it’s a Western that takes place outside the big city. Stallone’s character, antiquated...
Variety

‘Dark Winds’ Actor Zahn McClarnon and Director Billy Luther on Why Native Representation in Hollywood Needs to Go Beyond the Screen

Zahn McClarnon is finally starting to see a change in Native American representation in TV and films. “People are hungry for these unique and different stories,” says McClarnon, actor-turned-executive producer of the recent AMC limited series “Dark Winds.” With shows like “Dark Winds,’ “Rutherford Falls” and “Reservation Dogs,” Native Americans have gotten more diverse roles than ever before, in a variety of genres. But there’s still more to be done. In conversation with filmmaker and writer Billy Luther, who will be directing an episode of “Dark Winds” in season two, the duo discuss the tradition of oral storytelling, representation, where Hollywood is...
Variety

How ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Score Pays Tribute to the Franchise’s Late Composer James Horner

Thirteen years ago, composer Simon Franglen worked with James Cameron and composer James Horner on “Avatar.” But Horner’s 2015 death left a big hole for the music team to fill for the upcoming sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” “In the gaping absence that Horner left, we kept the core of his ‘Avatar’ music team together, completing James’ work on Dis- ney’s Pandora — The World of Avatar [themed area Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom] and so, I was more than ready in late 2017 when Jim [Cameron] asked me to read the scripts for the sequels,” Franglen says. Bringing the composer into...
Variety

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: No Henry Cavill, No Problem Thanks to Michelle Yeoh

Henry Cavill may be exiting Netflix’s “Witcher” franchise, but Michelle Yeoh is on deck to lead the four-part prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin.” Netflix released a new teaser for “Blood Origin,” which takes places 1,200 years before the events of “The Witcher.” The prequel series will explore the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events leading to the Conjunction of the Spheres. The first teaser trailer for “Blood Origin” was revealed after the credits rolled on the Season 2 finale of “The Witcher,” which dropped on Netflix in December 2021. The teaser introduced Yeoh as the deadly...
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy