New York State

The Notorious B.I.G. Graces The Cover Of Marvel’s ‘Deadpool’ #1

 3 days ago

Source: Marvel / Marvel

The Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy continues to be felt throughout pop culture, and thanks to Marvel a new generation of comic book fans might now become more familiar with the OG King of New York, Frank White.

A few days ago Marvel revealed a variant cover for the upcoming Deadpool issue #1 and low and behold, it featured Big Poppa aka The Notorious B.I.G. sitting beside the Merc With a Mouth complete with a crown while wearing the humble red and black lumberjack shirt from his “Juicy” days. B.I.G. sits on a golden throne in the middle of Times Square with Deadpool watching his back, this is the kind of thing we wish we could’ve seen in an MCU movie or something.

We might have to get a few copies of the Ken Lashley drawn cover and frame one. That’s how dope it is.

According to Vibe the idea behind the limited-edition variant cover was to pay homage to both Big and Hip-Hop as “Biggie and Hip-Hop turned 50 this year, so we at hustl. were absolutely thrilled to work with his team and Marvel to create this variant as our way of paying tribute to one of the greatest and [most] influential Hip-Hop icons of all time,” hustl. COO Keri Harris expressed. “Next month, we will follow this up with another all-time great, which we cannot wait to share with pop culture fans.”

Though Biggie’s on the cover, the “Black Frank White” won’t actually be incorporated into the actual story of the comic book. That sucks but it is what it is.

For those looking to get a copy of the limited-edition comic book you can head over to TheHaul.com .

Will you be copping? Let us know in the comments section below.

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

