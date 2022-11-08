Read full article on original website
Manitowoc County Leaders to Vote on 2023 Budget Today
There are two governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County, both of which will have a focus on money. The Finance Committee will start things off at 5:30 p.m. They will start by looking over any bids for the purchase of some tax-deeded property, before approving County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer’s resolution for the 2022 levy.
Two Rivers School Superintendent Thanks Community for Passing Referendum
Over the past couple of months, Two Rivers Public School District Superintendent Diane Johnson and her team had been at numerous meetings around the City of Two Rivers to tout the importance of the $38.7 million referendum on Tuesday’s ballot. Her hard work paid off, as 3,190 people voted...
Manitowoc Leaders to Discuss Tourism, and Transit Union Contract
There are two meetings on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc, both of which will take place in the Council Chambers. The Room Tax Commission will start things off at 4:30 p.m. After getting reports on tourism initiatives and room tax collections, the group will get an...
Public Invited to Talk About Proposed Highway 57 Project
The Department of Transportation has proposed an improvement project on Highway 57 in Sheboygan County, and the public is invited to voice their comments on it next week. The project will improve the section of the highway between Waldo and Highway 32 near Millhome. The full details of the project...
Two Rivers’ Budget Review Continues Tonight
There is only one meeting tonight in the City of Two Rivers. The Personnel and Finance Committee will gather in the Committee Room in City Hall where they will continue their review of the proposed 2023 City Budget. This time around they will complete their review of the Special Revenue...
Sheboygan City Administrator Placed on Administrative Leave
A leader in the Sheboygan City Government has been placed on administrative leave. During the Sheboygan Common Council meeting on Monday, City Administrator Todd Wolf was suspended following a two hour closed session. In the meeting agenda, the Council was set to discuss possible development incentives for affordable housing projects,...
Multiple Manitowoc County Townships Pass Referendum Questions, TRSD Referendum Passes
Voters in The Towns of Gibson and Kossuth have approved having their clerks be appointed rather than elected. The vote in Gibson was 389 to 293 in favor and 584 to 419 in Kossuth. Meanwhile, those in the Town of Schleswig voted 588 to 453 to have both their Town...
Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA Announces December Craft Fair
The Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA has announced that they will be hosting a craft fair early next month. The event will be held on December 10th from 8:30 to 3:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Vendors will be on hand selling knitted items, needlework, locally produced honey, ornaments, home décor, baked...
Calumet County Announces Major Project in Chilton, Highway G to be Closed All Month
A sewer project in Chilton is leaving a major roadway closed for the rest of November. According to the Calumet County Twitter page, starting on Monday, crews in Chilton will begin improving their water main and sanitary sewer system on County Road G from the intersection with Highway 32/57, to about 900 feet south.
Study Of Family History Featured Tonight At Manitowoc Public Library
The Manitowoc Public Library tonight is hosting a Genealogical Society Meeting and Program. It’s being held in Balkansky Room A starting at 6:00 p.m. The program is called “When an Elder Dies, a Library Burns to the Ground. Now’s the Time to Write your Stories!” With Laurie Shawhan.
Lakeshore Cinema Now Under New Ownership
A historic movie theater in downtown Manitowoc is now under new ownership. According to a post by Lakeshore Cinema, Kurt and Tiffany Duzeski, who also own What the Lock? just up the road, now own the cinema located at 1118 Washington Street. The couple opened up their escape room business...
Manitowoc County Swings Red in Statewide Races
Manitowoc County leaned to the right in every single race on the ballot yesterday. In the most highly publicized race, the battle for U.S. Senate, Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson earned just over 21,500 votes, compared to Mandela Barnes’ nearly 13,300. In the gubernatorial race, Tim Michels won in Manitowoc...
Manitowoc County to be Represented by Republicans in the Assembly, New Clerk of Courts Elected
The votes have been counted and winners have been declared in the 2022 Midterm election. In Manitowoc County races, Assemblyman Shae Sortwell has been given another term representing the 2nd Assembly District, as he defeated challenger Rene Gasch 5,320 to 3,089. Meanwhile, Ron Tusler and Paul Tittl also will return...
Manitowoc Mayor Says Election Day Went Very Smoothly
Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels says that everything on mid-term election day went off without a hitch. “We have about 80 poll workers that spend the entire day at the polls,” he said. “I just want to give them a huge thanks and shout out.”. Nickels praised their work,...
Emerald Ash Borer Remains a Major Issue in Manitowoc
Manitowoc’s Forestry Division is continuing to have an issue with the invasive Emerald Ash Borer beetle. This year alone, hundreds of trees had to be removed due to their infection, but the beetle was first located in the city in 2017. The Emerald Ash Borer attacks ash trees, causing...
Appleton Voters Support Legalizing Marijuana
While the Senate and Governor’s races received a large portion of media coverage, there was also a referendum in the City of Appleton related to Marijuana on Tuesday. City leaders were asking residents if marijuana should be legalized for adults while taxing and regulating it like alcohol. Voters were...
Holiday Crafts At Camp Tapawingo This Weekend
Camp Tapawingo near Mishicot is having its 1st ever Holiday Craft Extravaganza on Saturday. There is free admission to the event from 9:00 until 3:00 p.m. when those attending can explore local craft/artist vendor booths at 915 Tapawingo Road. One of the offerings for the day is a Make ‘n...
Several Agencies Respond To A House Fire in Kiel
A home in Kiel suffered extensive damage because of a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Kiel Fire Department responded just after 2 p.m. for a report of the back of a house on fire at 323 Lincoln Street. Upon arrival. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames visible from the rear of...
Catalytic Converter Thefts Still an Issue in Green Bay, Police Pushing to Fix It
Catalytic converter thefts continue to be an issue in Green Bay, but the Green Bay Police Department is working on putting a stop to it. They have teamed up with Crime Stoppers to double the reward for those who supply information leading to an arrest. The money for that reward...
Flu Season May Impact Blood Supply
The American Red Cross office in Green Bay is warning the flu season could affect the blood supply. According to a news release this week, the Red Cross urges blood and platelet donors to give now and help offset the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and a potentially severe flu season on the supply of blood.
