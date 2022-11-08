Officers Injured After 18-Year-Old Hicksville Woman Becomes Combative, Police Say
An 18-year-old Long Island woman has been accused of injuring two police officers as they attempted to arrest her, authorities said.
On Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Nassau County residence in Hicksville on Harding Avenue, where a woman told them that she was having an argument with a family member, according to Nassau County Police.
After this, 18-year-old Rosa Sanchez then approached the responding officers and became "physically combative" and violent while resisting arrest, police said.
The two injured officers and Sanchez were later taken to a hospital for treatment and assessment, according to police.
Police said Sanchez is charged with the following:
- Two counts of second-degree assault;
- Resisting arrest.
Sanchez will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the First District Court in Hempstead, police said.
