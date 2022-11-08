Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: 2 girls cause $350,000 in damage at foam and insulation company in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Two girls, ages 12 and 13, are facing burglary charges after deputies said they created "their own disaster" during Tropical Storm Nicole by vandalizing the Imperial Foam & Insulation company in Ormond Beach on Thursday, causing $350,000 in damage. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the...
fox35orlando.com
2 killed after being shocked by fallen power line in Orange County, Florida, deputies say
CONWAY, Fla. - Two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a fallen power line in Orange County Thursday morning. The incident reportedly happened in the area of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue around 9:30 a.m., as Tropical Storm Nicole battered the Central Florida area with strong winds and heavy rain.
fox35orlando.com
2 dead after being electrocuted by fallen power line in Orange County, deputies say
CONWAY, Fla. - Two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a fallen power line in Orange County Thursday morning. The incident reportedly happened in the area of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue around 9:30 a.m., as Tropical Storm Nicole battered the Central Florida area with strong winds and heavy rain.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man dies on docked yacht during Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died during the peak of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday in Cocoa. Around 4:33 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her husband was in distress, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park.
fox35orlando.com
2 injured in crash on I-4 in Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. - An early morning crash on Friday temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County. The lanes have since reopened. According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, the crash happened between 3:30 a.m. as you're approaching the entry ramp for State Road 417 and involved two vehicles, including an F-150 pickup.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 2 killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were killed in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened southbound on the Turnpike at mile marker 266. According to FHP, a tow truck and a trooper's patrol car...
fox35orlando.com
Surveying Hurricane Nicole aftermath with Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood
In his 17 years in Volusia County serving in law enforcement, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he has never seen the scale of damage in the county that has been caused by Hurricane Nicole. In a one-on-one with FOX 35's Luanne Sorrell, he expressed pride in how law enforcement officers came together to assist their communities.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man rescued from sinking sailboat as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - Robert Shufelt was caught in the middle of the Indian River, trapped on a sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole, after choosing to ride out the storm on a boat that he has called home for the past 14 years. "Three anchors down, and they broke loose, that...
fox35orlando.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by patrol car, truck on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by an Osceola County Sheriff's Office patrol car and another vehicle on State Road 417 near Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The southbound lanes between exit 11 and exit 10...
fox35orlando.com
Florida coastal residents desperate after Hurricane Nicole: 'Possibility of losing this house is real'
PONCE INLET, Fla. - People in Volusia County, Florida are worried their homes could collapse and are desperate for help. Cloe Krevich and her mom Melanie Marshall are worried their home could collapse into the sand, as their back deck already has. There is devastation to homes along the coast....
fox35orlando.com
2 buildings in New Smyrna Beach deemed unsafe, evacuated ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Two residential buildings along the beach in New Smyrna Beach have been declared unsafe and evacuated before Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, according to the city. The concern has to do with the ocean swell coming within 10 feet of the buildings. Police began evacuated people early Wednesday evening...
fox35orlando.com
How much damage did Hurricane Nicole create in Florida? Estimates already above $500 million
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The damage and destruction from Hurricane Nicole – from collapsed homes and high-rise buildings to flooded streets – is already estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars – and will likely continue to rise. Hurricane Nicole made landfall around...
fox35orlando.com
Early estimates put damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million
Early estimates out of Flagler and Volusia counties put the cost of damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million. That number will certainly grow as the destruction across the state is assessed. Many seaside residents have watched their homes crumble into the ocean and they are concerned about how they will rebuild their lives.
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes left heartbroken from Hurricane Nicole's destruction
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - At least two dozen beachfront houses have been deemed unsafe along Wilbur by the Sea. It has been difficult for residents living there trying to protect their homes. "We’ve had this home since 2014. My wife died suddenly, and it was always our dream," said Dan Epperson,...
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
fox35orlando.com
I-4 lanes reopen after pothole diverts traffic in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Drivers along westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County were advised of a pothole that had opened up on the roadway just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic was forced traffic to merge into one lane prompting rush hour delays, while the hole was assessed. The...
fox35orlando.com
A dozen Daytona Beach condos, hotels at risk of collapsing ahead of Hurricane Nicole landfall
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies went door to door Wednesday urging Daytona Beach residents to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Nicole's landfall in Florida, which happened on Thursday morning. The system has since weakened back to a tropical storm. Deputies said 12 structures are at risk of collapsing after...
fox35orlando.com
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
fox35orlando.com
Dangerous tides destroy Florida beachfront backyard ahead of Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The backyard of a home in Volusia County was nearly destroyed Wednesday as dangerous ocean waves from Hurricane Nicole made their way to the eastern coastline. The beachfront home, located in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, appears to have lost most of its backyard as Hurricane Nicole brings in high...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach residents evacuated after sea wall collapse
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Multiple residents along the Central Florida coast were evacuated from their residences Thursday morning because of unsafe conditions and a sea wall collapse caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. Nearly 100 police officers and deputies were called out to the area to knock on doors to evacuate...
Comments / 0