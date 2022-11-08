ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies on docked yacht during Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. - A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died during the peak of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday in Cocoa. Around 4:33 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her husband was in distress, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 injured in crash on I-4 in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. - An early morning crash on Friday temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County. The lanes have since reopened. According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, the crash happened between 3:30 a.m. as you're approaching the entry ramp for State Road 417 and involved two vehicles, including an F-150 pickup.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 2 killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were killed in a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened southbound on the Turnpike at mile marker 266. According to FHP, a tow truck and a trooper's patrol car...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Surveying Hurricane Nicole aftermath with Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood

In his 17 years in Volusia County serving in law enforcement, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he has never seen the scale of damage in the county that has been caused by Hurricane Nicole. In a one-on-one with FOX 35's Luanne Sorrell, he expressed pride in how law enforcement officers came together to assist their communities.
fox35orlando.com

Early estimates put damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million

Early estimates out of Flagler and Volusia counties put the cost of damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million. That number will certainly grow as the destruction across the state is assessed. Many seaside residents have watched their homes crumble into the ocean and they are concerned about how they will rebuild their lives.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach residents evacuated after sea wall collapse

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Multiple residents along the Central Florida coast were evacuated from their residences Thursday morning because of unsafe conditions and a sea wall collapse caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. Nearly 100 police officers and deputies were called out to the area to knock on doors to evacuate...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

