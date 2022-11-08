Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kmaland.com
Ashland-Greenwood puts 7 on C-1 District 1 First Team
(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood football had a district-best seven first-team selections on the Class C-1 District 1 All-District Team. Those honors went to Braxton Buck (OL), Jaxson Hamm (LB), Logan Sobota (LB), Dane Jacobsen (QB), Drake Zimmerman (RB), Landon Sobota (DL) and Thomas Spears (DB). Luke Lambert (DL), Nathan Upton (RB),...
kmaland.com
Know Your Opponent: ADM preparing for Harlan rematch in state semifinal
(Adel) -- ADM football is one of the final four left in Class 3A and has a chance to avenge their only defeat of the season when the Tigers take on Harlan in a state semifinal Saturday. For ADM, it's their first trip to Cedar Falls since 2011. And while...
kmaland.com
Lenox's Grundman, Miller, East Mills' Stortenbecker highlight 8-Player District 9 awards
(KMAland) -- Lenox seniors Isaac Grundman and Trayce Miller and East Mills senior Ryan Stortenbecker picked up major honors from Class 8-Player District 9 coaches on Thursday morning. Grundman was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Miller was tabbed the Lineman of the Year and Stortenbecker was picked as...
kmaland.com
Red Oak alum Kells named to ARC First Team
(KMAland) -- Red Oak alum Kyndal Kells was named to American Rivers Conference Soccer First Team on Friday. Kells, who now plays at Loras, recorded 36 saves in just under 1500 minutes of action this year. Opponents scored only 12 goals on Kells in 19 matches. View the full list...
kmaland.com
Defending champion Harlan to face familiar opponent in 3A state semifinal
(Harlan) -- Harlan continues its state title defense on Saturday when they face Class 3A District 6 adversary ADM in a state semifinal. For Harlan, it is their 30th state semifinal appearance, third in a row and fourth in the last six seasons. "Every time you go there is a...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (11/11): Nebraska, Northwest, UMKC, K-State take wins
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Northwest Missouri State, UMKC and Kansas State were all winners in regional women’s college basketball on Friday. Nebraska (2-0): No. 22 Nebraska rolled to a 79-48 win over Houston Christian (1-1). Allison Weidner led the Huskers with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Jaz Shelley joined her in double figures with 11 points to go with eight assists, five steals and four rebounds.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (11/11): Huskers sweep Hawkeyes
(KMAland) -- Nebraska swept through Iowa, Creighton & Drake also added sweeps, UNI was a five-set winner and Northwest Missouri State lost in the MIAA Tournament on Friday in regional college volleyball. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Nebraska 3 Iowa 0. Northern Iowa 3 Southern Illinois 2. Drake 3 Missouri State...
kmaland.com
Nebraska City's Thompson named First Team All-Trailblazer Conference
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Halle Thompson has been named a First Team All-Trailblazer Conference player with the release of the league’s volleyball awards. Plattsmouth’s Riley Pletka landed on the second team while Skyelar Lawal and Casey Smith of Nebraska City and Plattsmouth’s Josey Freel were honorable mentions.
kmaland.com
Syracuse's Sisco makes major strides to dominate junior season, wins KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year
(Syracuse) -- The KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year had one of the most pronounced improvements in year-to-year statistics in recent memory. Syracuse junior Kadyn Sisco jumped from 1.3 kills per set as a sophomore to 5.1 this past season as a junior. With that pure dominance in mind, Sisco is the second Syracuse winner of the award in its four years of existence.
kmaland.com
Former Sidney standout Daffer named All-MIAA honorable mention
(KMAland) -- Former Sidney standout and Fort Hays State libero Jaden Daffer has been named All-MIAA Honorable Mention. Daffer ranked sixth in the MIAA with an average of 4.66 digs per set, the best season average by a Fort Hays player in five years. Also of note, Johnson-Brock alum and...
kmaland.com
Lenox's season ends with valiant effort in state semifinal
(Cedar Falls) -- The Lenox Tigers gave top-ranked St. Mary's, Remsen their toughest test of the year, but couldn't overcome some red-zone miscues in a state semifinal loss Wednesday afternoon. Lenox -- making their first UNI-Dome appearance since 2010 -- held St. Mary's, Remsen to their lowest points total of...
kmaland.com
Tri-Center's Turner, Lo-Ma's Brix among honorees on A-8 awards list
(KMAland) -- Tri-Center’s Michael Turner and Logan-Magnolia’s Grant Brix earned impressive honors with the release of the Class A District 8 awards. Turner was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year while Brix landed the Lineman of the Year in the league. Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight was also named the Coach of the Year in the district.
kmaland.com
Syracuse's Sisco, Ashland-Greenwood's Glock land All-NCC First Team
(KMAland) -- Syracuse junior Kadyn Sisco was named an honorary captain with the release of the Nebraska Capitol Conference volleyball awards on Thursday. Sisco was joined on the first team by other area standout Marley Glock of Ashland-Greenwood. Second Team honors went to Syracuse senior Katelyn Smith, Ashland-Greenwood sophomore Raeghan Craven, Conestoga senior Sophia Ackerman and Louisville senior Sagan Leach.
kmaland.com
Maryville topples Savannah in instant classic, advances to state quarterfinals
(Maryville, Mo.) -- Cooper Loe took a hand off, fought through a hit, dove forward and hit the ground across the plane of the end zone. Loe’s touchdown on fourth and goal from the one-yard-line with three seconds remaining in the game propelled Maryville (9-3) to a 33-28 win over Savannah (10-2) in the Missouri Class 3 District 8 championship game.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Football): St. Mary's, Remsen 42 Lenox 20
Lenox's season ends with valiant effort in state semifinal. The Lenox Tigers gave top-ranked St. Mary's, Remsen their toughest test of the year, but couldn't overcome some red-zone miscues in a state semifinal loss Wednesday afternoon.
Nebraska Basketball: What went right, what went wrong against Omaha
The Nebraska basketball team is 2-0 for the first time in the Fred Hoiberg era. Let that sink in for a minute. In Hoiberg’s fourth season in Lincoln, his team finally won their first two games. Perhaps that shouldn’t be all that surprising, considering that his high water mark...
kmaland.com
UMKC, Omaha athletes land on All-Summit League men's soccer teams
(KMAland) -- Two UMKC athletes earned First Team All-Summit League with the release of the men’s soccer awards on Wednesday. Kazuki Kimura and Christian Koffi are both on the first team while Omaha’s Gonzalo Cuevas, Kenji Mboma Dem, Lute Lillo Portero and Tevin Rochester were second team honorees. UMKC’s Kotaro Hirokawa was a second team pick.
Nebraska Football: Bo Pelini to blame for Scott Frost’s failure?
When it comes to former Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost, there are all kinds of reasons why his tenure with the Huskers didn’t work out. However, one analyst who focuses on the Cornhuskers recently came up with a rather odd theory for one of the biggest reason that Frost didn’t work out. It’s Bo Pelini.
kmaland.com
Mary Jo Vance, 76, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Mary Jo Vance Memorial Fund for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later...
kmaland.com
Jim Headlee, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery: Burial, with military honors by...
Comments / 0