(Syracuse) -- The KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year had one of the most pronounced improvements in year-to-year statistics in recent memory. Syracuse junior Kadyn Sisco jumped from 1.3 kills per set as a sophomore to 5.1 this past season as a junior. With that pure dominance in mind, Sisco is the second Syracuse winner of the award in its four years of existence.

SYRACUSE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO