Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
gophersports.com
Gophers Ink Seven on Signing Day
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter announced the addition of seven new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday afternoon with the signing of National Letters of Intent. Joining Minnesota are Cameron Grayson (Noblesville, Ind.), Lucy Hooper (Valley Center, Kan.), Brooklyn Jones (Ramsey, Minn.), Lacie Lilyquist (Hudson, Wis.),...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 10
With three games left to play in the regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are now bowl-eligible after securing their sixth win against Nebraska, improving their record to 6-3. Now we can finally turn our attention to bowl predictions!. A lot can happen in the next three weeks, so take...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Minnesota Basketball: Minnesota Welcomes Three Additions to the Program
University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Essence
Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate
Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
Epic Night Tubing w/ Synchronized Lights and Music in Minnesota
Make this winter one to never forget by checking out this epic night tubing in Minnesota. I've seen pictures but I've never been. I'm thinking this might be the year I need to go. I know I'm an adult but this looks too fun to pass up on!. Powder Ridge...
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
Channel 3000
Major Dawanna Witt on making history as sheriff: “This is my purpose”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since her historic election win, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County. She made history on Tuesday to be elected as the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.
Hotel Room Rates Are Skyrocketing in Minnesota’s Biggest City
There are lots of great reasons to visit Minneapolis any time of the year, but with the holiday shopping season fast approaching and the Vikings' and Timberwolves' seasons in full swing, this is a particularly popular time to head to Minnesota's largest city. But if you're planning on grabbing a...
Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show. Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Shake Shack's 5th Twin Cities location to open next week
Shake Shack has confirmed that its long-awaited 5th Twin Cities location will open next week. The burger chain confirmed last year that it would be opening a new restaurant at Rosedale Center in Roseville. On Friday, it confirmed that the restaurant is ready for business, and will officially open its...
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Wing Flap Issue Diverts Brainerd-Bound Flight to Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An issue with wing flaps forced a SkyWest flight to be diverted to Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) early Thursday morning. Flight tracking website Flight Aware indicates SkyWest Flight 4287 departed from Bemidji at 6:27 a.m. The flight was bound for Brainerd but diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul.
State completes $350 million I-94 project between Maple Grove and Clearwater
Interstate-94 west entrance sign in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A $350 million-dollar improvement project on Interstate-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete after three years of construction. The project wrapped this season with work on the six-mile stretch of highway...
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
tcbmag.com
Why Everyone Is Asking for a Tip Now
They tried to get rid of tipping a while back, before the pandemic, remember? It was contextualized as sexist and exploitative. This rebellion, strongly backed by local unions, failed mostly because tipped employees saw wages go down at restaurants that shifted to a service charge model. Tipping’s survival proved useful...
KROC News
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0