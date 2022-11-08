ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KROC News

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
gophersports.com

Gophers Ink Seven on Signing Day

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter announced the addition of seven new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday afternoon with the signing of National Letters of Intent. Joining Minnesota are Cameron Grayson (Noblesville, Ind.), Lucy Hooper (Valley Center, Kan.), Brooklyn Jones (Ramsey, Minn.), Lacie Lilyquist (Hudson, Wis.),...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 10

With three games left to play in the regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are now bowl-eligible after securing their sixth win against Nebraska, improving their record to 6-3. Now we can finally turn our attention to bowl predictions!. A lot can happen in the next three weeks, so take...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
Essence

Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate

Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sauk Rapids veteran wins big on "Wheel of Fortune"

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man took the "Wheel of Fortune" for a spin during the show's Veterans' Week, raking in a fortune in the process!Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson appeared on the beloved game show Monday evening, where he won more than $39,000 in cash and prizes, including a Caribbean vacation.RELATED: Minnesota 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Contestants Become Fast FriendsThe U.S. Air Force Veteran plans "to donate a portion of his winnings to local charities, along with getting himself a new telescope and camera," according to the show.  Johnson, who was deployed in the United Arab Emirates and Alaska, is currently an adjunct professor at St. Cloud State University. He also volunteers for Miracle League Baseball, which gives child and adult athletes with disabilities a chance to shine on specialized fields.Johnson says he watched "Wheel" as a child alongside his grandmother, and he credits the show with helping him get better at spelling.RELATED: Answers to your "Wheel of Fortune" Good Questions
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
B102.7

Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes

There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Wing Flap Issue Diverts Brainerd-Bound Flight to Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An issue with wing flaps forced a SkyWest flight to be diverted to Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) early Thursday morning. Flight tracking website Flight Aware indicates SkyWest Flight 4287 departed from Bemidji at 6:27 a.m. The flight was bound for Brainerd but diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities

Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Why Everyone Is Asking for a Tip Now

They tried to get rid of tipping a while back, before the pandemic, remember? It was contextualized as sexist and exploitative. This rebellion, strongly backed by local unions, failed mostly because tipped employees saw wages go down at restaurants that shifted to a service charge model. Tipping’s survival proved useful...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

KROC News

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

