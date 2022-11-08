Read full article on original website
Aviation’s economic impact in Iowa tops $6.4 billion
Aviation generates $6.4 billion in economic impact every year in Iowa, according to the 2022 Iowa Aviation Economic Report. This includes $1.8 billion related to airport activity and $4.6 billion to businesses producing aircraft components and other aviation-related services. Even larger impacts are created through commerce supported by the movement of people and goods by air, according to Iowa Department of Transportation officials.
Ribbon cutting celebrates reopening of L88
A grand reopening of New Cuyama Airport (L88) in Southern California was held in October 2022. The backcountry airstrip, located between the Southern California coast and Sierra mountain range about 32 nm north of Santa Barbara, had been closed since 2019. The airstrip is privately owned by The Blue Sky...
