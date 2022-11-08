ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen considers new commercial zone west of River Road

North Bergen is contemplating a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance at their November 9 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district, known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, to permit commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

North Bergen Approves Redevelopment Plan for Tonnelle Avenue

Hudson county’s northernmost town is hoping that new zoning regulations will spark a revitalization along a mostly industrial stretch of Tonnelle Avenue. During their October 12 meeting, North Bergen’s township commissioners adopted an ordinance approving a redevelopment plan for just over seven acres of land situated near the Tonnelle Avenue Station of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Journal Square project seeks 7-year extension, while HCCC announces 11-story tower plan

The stalling of one high-rise development and the announcement of a new project means the completed renaissance of Journal Square may take a little longer than expected. In a letter to the Jersey City Planning Board, Eugene Paolino, a lawyer for the developer KABR Group, is requesting a seven-year extension from the planning board on the massive 30 Journal Square project because the company won’t be able to begin construction for at least five years “and perhaps as much as seven years.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne Division of Recreation to partner with Papermill Playhouse

The Division of Recreation has announced a new partnership with the Papermill Playhouse, for a program called “Theatre for Everyone.”. “Theatre for Everyone” is funded by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and Merck. The National Endowment for the Arts is an independent federal agency that funds, promotes, and strengthens the creative capacity of communities by providing all Americans with diverse opportunities for arts participation.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Clarifying Misconceptions About New York Waterways’ Maintenance Facility Location

In the November 7 Hudson Reporter article about the protest against the New York Waterway Maintenance Facility on the Weehawken waterfront, there was mention of a comment by Mayor Turner from the October 12 Township Council meeting concerning NYWW’s contractual promise to leave the Weehawken waterfront in 2016 so that new residential developments could go up.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County to hold emergency Holiday Food Distribution on November 19

The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents of an upcoming emergency food distribution event for Union County residents on Saturday, November 19th. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. KEAN University in Union Township, located at 1000 Morris Avenue. Drive-Thru. The food distribution is open to all Union...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Orange, NJ

West Orange is a suburban paradise in Essex County, New Jersey. It’s well known for many things, such as its beautiful environment, warm community, and historically famous residents. The township is a great place to visit if you’re looking to get away from the chaos of the city and...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Travel Maven

Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit

The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken Veteran’s Day service is Friday

Hboken’s Veterans Day Services will be held Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m., at Elysian Park, Hudson and 11th Streets. In addition to honoring those that served, part of the service will be rededicating the Soldier & Sailor monument which is 100 years old this year.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

It’s Election Day. Little Drama Anticipated In Hudson County

It’s General Election Day. The polls will remain open in New Jersey until 8 o’clock this evening, and although there are few, if any races you would call competitive in Hudson County, the Hoboken, Jersey City and Bayonne Board of Education races represent the face offs with the most interest, if not drama.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Gothamist

Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns

Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy