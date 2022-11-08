Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mayor Fulop announces new city redevelopment community project
Mayor Steven M. Fulop has announced the redevelopment of a former industrial site on three acres of land in the city’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood can finally move forward to construction. A Superior Court Judge’s ruling to dismiss a “meritless” lawsuit filed by June Jones and the Morris Canal Redevelopment Area...
North Bergen considers new commercial zone west of River Road
North Bergen is contemplating a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance at their November 9 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district, known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, to permit commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
North Bergen holds off on Aschoff Place parking ban during snow
North Bergen has held off on an ordinance that would prohibit parking on a portion of Aschoff Place during a snowstorm. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners made the decision not to adopt the ordinance at its November 9 meeting after a resident on the street raised questions about the measure.
jerseydigs.com
North Bergen Approves Redevelopment Plan for Tonnelle Avenue
Hudson county’s northernmost town is hoping that new zoning regulations will spark a revitalization along a mostly industrial stretch of Tonnelle Avenue. During their October 12 meeting, North Bergen’s township commissioners adopted an ordinance approving a redevelopment plan for just over seven acres of land situated near the Tonnelle Avenue Station of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.
Journal Square project seeks 7-year extension, while HCCC announces 11-story tower plan
The stalling of one high-rise development and the announcement of a new project means the completed renaissance of Journal Square may take a little longer than expected. In a letter to the Jersey City Planning Board, Eugene Paolino, a lawyer for the developer KABR Group, is requesting a seven-year extension from the planning board on the massive 30 Journal Square project because the company won’t be able to begin construction for at least five years “and perhaps as much as seven years.”
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen County
If there is one thing that New Jersey is great at, it's Italian food. Our state has one of the richest histories of Italian-American cuisine, and if you ask me, it's home to the best pizza in America. (Sorry, New York.)
Bayonne Division of Recreation to partner with Papermill Playhouse
The Division of Recreation has announced a new partnership with the Papermill Playhouse, for a program called “Theatre for Everyone.”. “Theatre for Everyone” is funded by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and Merck. The National Endowment for the Arts is an independent federal agency that funds, promotes, and strengthens the creative capacity of communities by providing all Americans with diverse opportunities for arts participation.
Clarifying Misconceptions About New York Waterways’ Maintenance Facility Location
In the November 7 Hudson Reporter article about the protest against the New York Waterway Maintenance Facility on the Weehawken waterfront, there was mention of a comment by Mayor Turner from the October 12 Township Council meeting concerning NYWW’s contractual promise to leave the Weehawken waterfront in 2016 so that new residential developments could go up.
ucnj.org
Union County to hold emergency Holiday Food Distribution on November 19
The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents of an upcoming emergency food distribution event for Union County residents on Saturday, November 19th. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. KEAN University in Union Township, located at 1000 Morris Avenue. Drive-Thru. The food distribution is open to all Union...
Elmwood Park, NJ detective saves girl from jumping off a bridge
A distressed teenage girl found herself on the edge of the Broadway Bridge between Elmwood Park and Paterson. She was on the wrong side of the 8-foot fence, which is designed to prevent people from climbing over. Thankfully someone alerted law enforcement to the situation and Elmwood Park Police Detective...
Bayonne concludes absorption study, residential redevelopment likely to resume
Bayonne officials have concluded the study on the status of redevelopments in the city, and the data clears the way for residential redevelopment to resume. Most major residential redevelopment was paused by Mayor James Davis amid the 2022 May non-partisan municipal election until a study could be completed to determine if new redevelopments were being occupied or not.
hudsoncountyview.com
Morris Canal Manor project finally moving forward in Jersey City after 2nd lawsuit ends
After two lawsuits in a little under two years, the Morris Canal Manor project is finally moving forward after the latest court filing has concluded: paving the way for 400-plus unit development with a rec center, retail plaza, and retail incubator. “While this baseless lawsuit has done a tremendous disservice...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in West Orange, NJ
West Orange is a suburban paradise in Essex County, New Jersey. It’s well known for many things, such as its beautiful environment, warm community, and historically famous residents. The township is a great place to visit if you’re looking to get away from the chaos of the city and...
Commercial Filming In Glen Ridge Seeks Talent, Pays $450/Day
A commercial for a package delivery monitoring system is filming in North Jersey, and seeking models and speakers to give testimonials for up to $450 a day. Filming Nov. 21 in Glen Ridge, the production is in search of anyone to give a testimonial between ages 30 and 75, and models between ages 30 and 70.
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
Hoboken Veteran’s Day service is Friday
Hboken’s Veterans Day Services will be held Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m., at Elysian Park, Hudson and 11th Streets. In addition to honoring those that served, part of the service will be rededicating the Soldier & Sailor monument which is 100 years old this year.
hudsontv.com
It’s Election Day. Little Drama Anticipated In Hudson County
It’s General Election Day. The polls will remain open in New Jersey until 8 o’clock this evening, and although there are few, if any races you would call competitive in Hudson County, the Hoboken, Jersey City and Bayonne Board of Education races represent the face offs with the most interest, if not drama.
Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns
Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
‘Leadership That Listens’ wins Hoboken school board election
The heated race for Hoboken Board of Education came to a climax Nov. 8 when the Leadership That Listens slate took home the final win against the Kids First Team and two independent candidates. Post victory, the members of Leadership That Listens issued a statement:. “We are extremely thankful that...
