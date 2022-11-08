ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Compete and co-operate, Mikel Arteta highlights ‘co-opetition’ at Arsenal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsIpY_0j3GOMgM00

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spawned the phrase “co-opetition” as he praised the fringe players who could come into his side for their Carabao Cup clash with Brighton.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League and advanced as winners of their Europa League group having been able to deal with playing twice every three days for much of the season.

The visit of Brighton in the Carabao Cup could present Arteta with a chance to rotate his squad, especially with a trip to face Wolves on Saturday night coming before the break for the World Cup.

The likes of Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding will all be pushing for rare starts.

“We’re going to pick a very competitive team,” revealed Arteta.

“I think everyone deserves chances, and we’ll make some changes with judgement in relation to the load of the players, but we’ll play to win.

“It’s a different competition but the purpose is the same – to play as good as we can, win the game and go to the next round. We know there are no second chances and we’re going to take it seriously.”

We call co-opetition - it's compete, but cooperate. You need to understand on the day what your role is

It could be easy for those on the periphery of the team to become disillusioned but Arteta hailed the approach of such players.

“We call co-opetition – it’s compete, but co-operate. You need to understand on the day what your role is,” he said of how important squad players have been in training sessions.

“But in training everybody has the same role, which is to be at their best and make the most out of that session. To be fair it’s a joy of a group to work with because they’re really at it every day.

“The ones that haven’t played want to have their chance, and feel that they are contributing to the team. The positive thing is that everybody has played games and everyone has been important.

“I think it’s been good because when they have been used, they have performed really well. Whether it’s for periods in games in the Premier League and when they have started games in the Europa League and the Premier League, I think they have been really consistent.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to focus on Premier League and not World Cup

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told his World Cup stars to put any injury concerns out of their mind as they aim to head into the break for the finals top of the Premier League. The Gunners have 10 players heading to Qatar next week, including England trio Aaron Ramsdale,...
newschain

Roberto De Zerbi sorry Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck failed to make World Cup

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has expressed regret that Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck failed to make England’s World Cup squad. Neither striker Welbeck nor defender Dunk had been expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar. But De Zerbi, who will see the likes...
newschain

David Moyes desperate for West Ham to head into break on a high note

West Ham boss David Moyes has challenged his side to head into the World Cup break on a positive note against Leicester as they look to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat. Moyes is set to recall his regulars for the visit of the Foxes after a much-changed team...
newschain

Raul Jimenez out of Arsenal clash

Raul Jimenez will not feature for Wolves against Arsenal as he continues to battle a groin issue. The striker has been with the Mexico team this week ahead of the World Cup and was named on the bench – although he was not going to play – for their 4-0 win over Iraq on Wednesday to boost his morale.
newschain

Thomas Frank: Toughest task of season for Brentford to stop Erling Haaland

Thomas Frank admitted Brentford face their toughest test yet when they travel to Manchester City for their final match before the World Cup. The 11th-placed Bees have won just one of their last five top-flight games, while City are looking to extend their winning streak to four and boost their chances of topping the table at the break.
newschain

Jurgen Klopp gets touchline ban and £30,000 fine for confrontation with official

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match touchline ban after the Football Association successfully appealed against the decision to only fine the Liverpool manager for confronting a match official. Klopp was initially fined £30,000 by an independent regulatory commission over his conduct towards referee Anthony Taylor during the game against...
newschain

No surprise Bukayo Saka is targeted by opponents – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has warned Bukayo Saka he will only become a bigger target the more he improves and has called on his Arsenal team-mates to do more to shield him. Saka will head to the World Cup with England next week having once again shone for Arsenal this season, scoring four goals and assisting six as the Gunners sit top of the Premier League heading into the final round of fixtures before the break.
newschain

West Ham to give Emerson Palmieri late fitness test ahead of Leicester visit

West Ham defender Emerson Palmieri faces a late fitness test ahead of the Premier League match against Leicester. The Italian left-back suffered a broken nose during the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat by Blackburn which has been reset, and is rated as “touch and go” by manager David Moyes.
newschain

Leandro Trossard set to return to Brighton team against Aston Villa

Brighton will revert to a more familiar line-up at home to Aston Villa. Boss Roberto De Zerbi made nine changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Arsenal, and Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard are among those set to return to the starting line-up. De Zerbi...
newschain

Premier League and EFL clubs set record for manager changes 15 weeks into season

Clubs in the Premier League and English Football League (EFL) have broken the record for most manager departures within the first 15 weeks of a season, PA analysis shows. Thursday’s sacking of Leam Richardson by Wigan took this season’s tally of permanent managerial changes to 26, with the campaign having started just 105 days ago on July 29.
newschain

Kyle Walker misses out for Manchester City again

Manchester City are again without right-back Kyle Walker for the visit of Brentford in the Premier League. The England international is still recovering from groin surgery last month but fellow full-back Joao Cancelo returns from suspension. Aymeric Laporte was withdrawn against Chelsea on Wednesday as a precaution but the problem...
newschain

This team is a good team – Nathan Jones will have plenty to work with at Saints

Nathan Jones will inherit a team capable of doing “great things” but must also be given time to transform Southampton’s fortunes, according to interim boss Ruben Selles. Prospective new manager Jones watched from the stands as Saints scraped past League One Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup.
newschain

Harry Kane will have a ‘fantastic’ World Cup, insists Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has played down concerns over the fitness levels of England captain Harry Kane and backed the forward to enjoy a “fantastic” World Cup. The Tottenham striker was withdrawn after an hour of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest and his club manager revealed afterwards the 29-year-old had been struggling with fatigue in a training session the day before the 2-0 loss.
newschain

Pep Guardiola believes he can never replicate what he has at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola feels he is unlikely to find a better club to manage than Manchester City. The inspirational Catalan is in the final year of his contract as City boss and has consistently brushed off questions over whether he might extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium. Yet the 51-year-old...
newschain

Amad Diallo inspires Sunderland to win over Birmingham

Amad Diallo made and scored one for Sunderland to deny Birmingham a place in the Sky Bet Championship’s top six with a 2-1 victory at St. Andrew’s. On-loan Manchester United forward Diallo, who cost the Old Trafford club £20million when he signed from Atalanta, set up Ellis Simms to give the Black Cats a 25th-minute lead and then scored a superb second four minutes after half-time.
newschain

Graham Potter hopes Raheem Sterling can rediscover form at World Cup

Graham Potter hopes the World Cup can help Raheem Sterling return to form following a challenging start to life at Chelsea. Sterling was picked as one of three Chelsea players in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, alongside Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, while injuries dashed the selection hopes of fellow Blues Ben Chilwell and Reece James.
newschain

Brendan Rodgers: One game you’re walking on water, the next you’re the devil

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says that football management can leave you walking on water one day and being the devil the next. Rodgers looks to have come through a sticky patch at the Foxes, who are repairing a dismal start to the season which saw them pick up one point from their opening seven Premier League games.
newschain

Klopp feels Qatar-bound Alexander-Arnold would have been disappointed if snubbed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Trent Alexander-Arnold did not have any doubts about his World Cup inclusion and admits the right-back would have been disappointed had he not made the England squad. The debate over whether he would be picked by Gareth Southgate has rumbled on for months but it...
newschain

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean a doubt for Sunderland clash

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean is a doubt for the visit of Sunderland. Dean scored Birmingham’s second goal in their 2-1 win at Stoke last weekend, but picked up a calf injury and missed the midweek draw with Swansea. Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) and Marc Roberts (hamstring) are expected to be...
newschain

Ange Postecoglou proud of Cameron Carter-Vickers for going all in at Celtic

Ange Postecoglou has hailed Cameron Carter-Vickers for going all in at Celtic and getting a World Cup spot as a consequence. Carter-Vickers was announced as a member of the United States squad for Qatar after captaining Celtic to a 2-1 win at Motherwell on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old ended a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy