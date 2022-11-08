Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center announces soft re-open Nov. 21
Plans for the Emporia Senior Center’s soft reopening are being updated. President and CEO Ian Boyd says the facility will hold a Coffee and Chat on Nov. 21 from 9:30-10:30 am. Bingo and exercise are not on the schedule at this time. Next week is the Senior Center’s election...
Highwind Brewing Company breathes new life into downtown Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A new brewery is set to open next year in Junction City, bringing with it new flavors and life to the downtown area. 27 News spoke with members of Highwind Brewing Company to get an inside look at Junction City’s newest and, soon to be, only local brewery. Owner Matt Hoover […]
City of Manhattan 2022 Veterans Day Parade
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The annual Flint Hills Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan is just one of many events happening today to honor United States veterans.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
KVOE
Small fire at Emporia Middle School put out quickly
A small fire developed on top of Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day — and it was out quickly, according to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley. Fire crews from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were dispatched to the school’s new construction area on the northwest side of the building shortly before 10 am. Conley says the roofing crew was heating up some materials but did so too close to a box, which caught fire. A small patch of the roof burned, along with some insulation.
Six on Sixth opens in Junction City
Junction City's newest restaurant, 'Six on Sixth,' 602 North Washington, has opened for business. Owner Caleb Edwards helped cut the ribbon Wednesday. The new restaurant is located in the Bartell House. Junction City Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting.
tkmagazine.com
A SWEET DEAL | MARS
For Walmart, the largest company by revenue on Earth, to confirm a multimillion-dollar venture in Kansas, it only needed to look one "planet" over. Mars built a plant in Topeka in 2014, its first U.S. facility in 35 years, and has exceeded expectations ever since. Originally expected to create 200...
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
Safe broken into at Manhattan Dairy Queen
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department reported that the Dairy Queen in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan was broken into on Nov. 8 around 8:30 a.m. Investigators say the Dairy Queen was broken into through the back door and cash inside a safe was stolen. Police estimate $1,500 was […]
‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
Junction City native Justin Aaron advances to live playoffs in ‘The Voice’
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) — The dream lives on for Junction City native Justin Aaron as he advances to the live playoffs in NBC’s hit show “The Voice.” In Monday’s knockout round, Aaron beat out his competition by singing “Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell, a song that Aaron says he and his mother would play […]
Heart of American Band returns, to perform in Abilene
ABILENE - After a multi-year absence, the Heart of American Band is back!. Sponsored by the Arts Council of Dickinson County, the 32nd Heart of America Band concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 20 in the auditorium of Abilene High School, 1400 N. Cedar Street. The concert is open to the public at no charge.
🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline hosts Hoisington tonight!
The Southeast of Saline Trojans host the Hoisington Cardinals tonight. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to the Kelly Kitchener Agency!
WIBW
Marysville High School deemed safe after possible threats to students’ safety
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville High School has been deemed safe after an incident on Thursday morning that has parents worried about their LGBT students. Marysville High School says on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, that student safety concerns were brought to its attention. It said it has thoroughly investigated, brought the police in, and found that the school is safe.
1 dead in Southwest Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Southwest Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. on Friday a shooting had taken place near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Villa West Drive around 5:45 p.m. The shooting was the result of a […]
Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
K-State professor named next Kansas Poet Laureate
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and director of creative writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1.
WIBW
TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area. TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”
WIBW
Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
One in critical condition after Kan. apartment building fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment building fire Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 8p.m., fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE Redbud Circle in Topeka, Kansas, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Due to the advanced fire...
