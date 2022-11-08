Read full article on original website
NME
Netflix’s most popular show worldwide isn’t ‘Stranger Things’, new study reveals
Squid Game has beaten Stranger Things and Bridgerton to clinch the title as Netflix‘s most popular show worldwide, according to new research. In a study conducted by SimpleGhar, which calculated the most popular original productions across Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Netflix and Disney+ based on Google search data, the South Korean survival series topped search data in 126 countries to become the most popular show overall.
NME
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer: watch a new teaser for the Netflix spinoff series
Netflix has released a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin – check it out above. Set 1,200 years before events in The Witcher, this prequel series depicts the creation of the first prototype Witcher and events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.
NME
Jennifer Lopez responds to criticism for taking Ben Affleck’s last name: “I just feel like it’s romantic”
Jennifer Lopez has responded to the criticism that she’s received for taking Ben Affleck‘s last name after their July wedding. In a recent interview with Vogue the singer and actress explained that she’s proud to be Affleck’s wife and that taking his name was a simple matter of tradition.
NME
Judge Judy says Justin Bieber is “scared to death” of her
TV personality Judge Judy has revealed that there was a time when her former neighbour Justin Bieber was “scared to death” of her. In a new interview with Access Hollywood promoting her new Amazon Prime Video show Judy Justice, Judge Judy Sheindlin spoke about how comments she made concerning Bieber led to him avoiding her at all costs.
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
NME
‘State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith’ is called “powerful”, “sad” and “infuriating” on social media
The State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith has just dropped on Netflix, and viewers are calling it both “powerful” and “sad”. According to its synopsis, the documentary focuses on the harrowing story of a woman (Smith) trying to use Alabama’s stand-your-ground law as a defence for killing a man who she says brutally raped her. Her defence, however, fails. The documentary tells the story of what happened to Smith during her ordeal and the subsequent legal battle she endured.
NME
Lorde addresses economic realities of touring: “Things are at an almost unprecedented level of difficulty”
Lorde has discussed the current economic realities of touring in a newsletter sent to fans. The singer – who has been on the road for most of the tour touring in support of her third studio album, ‘Solar Power’ – is currently in the midst of a string of South American shows, having completed North American and European runs.
NME
What time is ‘Mythic Quest’ season three released on Apple TV+?
Mythic Quest is set to return for its third season on Apple TV+ on Friday (November 11). From the creators behind It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, the comedy series follows the antics at a fictional game studio which has produced popular MMORPG Mythic Quest. Rob McElhenney leads the series as the studio’s creative director Ian Grimm, alongside Ashley Burch, David Hornsby, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao and Danny Pudi.
NME
Listen to Rihanna’s new single ‘Born Again’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna has shared another new song from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – listen to ‘Born Again’ below. The ballad follows on from last month’s ‘Lift Me Up’, which marked the singer’s first track as a lead artist since her eighth studio album, ‘Anti’ (2016).
NME
Jin Ho-gae, Son Ho-jun and Gong Seung-yon respond to different crises in trailer for ‘The First Responders’
SBS has released a new trailer for their upcoming drama, The First Responders. The four-minute visual opens with an introduction of the series’ leads — police officer Jin Ho-gae (portrayed by L.U.C.A.: The Beginning’s Kim Rae-won) is seen engaged in a police chase on his motorcycle. Elsewhere,...
NME
Britney Spears dislikes Millie Bobby Brown movie idea: “I’m not dead!”
Britney Spears has seemingly shot down the idea of Millie Bobby Brown portraying her in a potential biopic. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (November 7) to promote her new film Enola Holmes 2, the Stranger Things star said she that she wants to play Spears as her story personally “resonates” with her.
NME
Quentin Tarantino highly recommends these movies in new book ‘Cinema Speculation’
Quentin Tarantino analyses some of his favourite films in new book Cinema Speculation, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. The director’s latest book, his first work of non-fiction, is a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s” which inspired him in his youth.
NME
New allegations of OMEGA X’s mistreatment under SPIRE Entertainment surface
New reports alleging other forms of mistreatment that OMEGA X had endured under SPIRE Entertainment’s officials have surfaced. An exclusive report by South Korean media outlet SBS, published earlier today (November 11), alleged that former CEO Kang Seong-hee had been engaging in power-tripping and that she had forced the members to push through with their performances even if they were physically unwell.
NME
David Walliams apologises for “disrespectful” comments about ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ contestants
David Walliams has apologised after making “disrespectful” comments about Britain’s Got Talent contestants in a leaked transcript. The comedian, who has been a judge on the ITV series since 2012, made sexually explicit remarks about contestants during the recording of an episode at the London Palladium in January 2020.
NME
Lindsay Lohan wants to make Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel idea a reality
Lindsay Lohan wants to make a Freaky Friday sequel based on an idea from Jamie Lee Curtis. The pair starred in the teen comedy back in 2003, which sees a warring mother and daughter forced to swap bodies by a curse, and a sequel could now be on the cards.
NME
Matthew Perry was a “nightmare” to work with, says Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley has opened up about her experiences working with Matthew Perry. Hurley played Perry’s love interest in the 2002 rom-com Serving Sara, which she filmed as Perry fought an addiction to alcohol and drugs. Perry has written about his past problems in a new memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne wants to work with Tony Iommi again but not in Black Sabbath
Ozzy Osbourne has said that he’d be happy to work with Tony Iommi again but not on any new Black Sabbath music. The pair formed the iconic metal band in Birmingham in 1969 and played together intermittently until 2017. Even after the band’s break-up Osbourne and Iommi have worked together, most recently on the former’s new solo album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released this year.
NME
From Sting to Lil Nas X: how musicians have found a home in ‘League of Legends’
“We have about 80-90 people sitting in front of us right now,” boasts a commentator at the first League of Legends World Championship Finals, all the way back in 2011. At the time, an audience nearing 100 viewers was an achievement for the fledgling multiplayer strategy game – but over a decade later, League‘s annual Worlds tournament has become a very different affair.
NME
‘Game Of Thrones’ star wants Melisandre to have her own spin-off
Game Of Thrones star Carice van Houten has revealed that she’d like to reprise her character of Melisandre for a new spin-off show. The actress, whose character is also known as the Red Woman, discussed the possibility of a comeback while talking to Digital Spy recently. “Would I [return]?...
NME
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates
Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
