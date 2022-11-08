ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret NYC

This Gripping Titanic Exhibit Is Open And Anchored In NYC

The compelling experience that is “Titanic. The Exhibition” is now open in New York City at 526 6th Avenue for a limited time. The space will display numerous artifacts from passengers and other historical items connected to the ship. This unmissable event is finally in NYC but only until the end of the year! Guests will be transported back to 1912 through layers of this experience that will tell the moving stories of the people on the ship at every turn. An incredible recreation of the ship’s interior for visitors to see. You can step into and experience what it would have been like in a first-class suite and a humble third-class cabin. An audio guide in multiple languages will be available for guests as experiences of the passengers with testimonies from survivors are told. Old photographs, personal belongings and other items from the passengers will also be included in the experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's so eerie sounding'

Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: ‘it’s …. Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Gala...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hypebae

Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC

Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

These NYC museums are among America’s most popular, according to TikTok

It might surprise you to know that the Museum of Ice Cream is the most popular museum in NYC, according to TikTok. SINGULART, an online contemporary art and design furniture shop, analyzed data from TikTok to find the most popular museums across the nation. It looked at the most popular TikTok hashtag for every museum, analyzing the views under each to reveal the most popular.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

A Brooklyn doc’s warning on Covid: ‘We’re going to see an increase over the winter’

Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Flu season is upon us, and with the holidays approaching, medical experts expect new coronavirus subvariants and a general uptick in cases. Already, according to Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, hospitalizations are at a higher rate this November than the same period last year.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

Will Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn go car-free?

Grand Army Plaza, the main entrance to Prospect Park in Brooklyn, might soon become an entirely car-free space. Gothamist exclusively reports that New York City's Department of Transportation (DOT) is considering the change while also evaluating whether to connect the area to the Open Streets on Vanderbilt and Underhill Avenues.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside

Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month

Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

Here’s where to get the Dolly Parton MetroCards

It’s about to be a jolly Dolly holiday in NYC—the MTA just announced it’ll be releasing Dolly Parton MetroCards in honor of the singer’s new greatest hits album. The special edition cards have the classic yellow and blue logo on the front but a deep purple back featuring Dolly’s signature, rhinestones and the name of the album, “Diamonds & Rhinestones,” as well as a QR code to pre-order said album on November 18.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

The remnants of tropical storm Nicole will hit NYC this weekend

The weather has been gorgeous—and unseasonably warm—this past week but, alas, things won't stay the same for much longer. According to the National Weather Service, the remnants of tropical storm Nicole, which is expected to hit southern and central Florida as a category 1 hurricane later today, will affect the New York and New Jersey area by tomorrow night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

