NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This Gripping Titanic Exhibit Is Open And Anchored In NYC
The compelling experience that is “Titanic. The Exhibition” is now open in New York City at 526 6th Avenue for a limited time. The space will display numerous artifacts from passengers and other historical items connected to the ship. This unmissable event is finally in NYC but only until the end of the year! Guests will be transported back to 1912 through layers of this experience that will tell the moving stories of the people on the ship at every turn. An incredible recreation of the ship’s interior for visitors to see. You can step into and experience what it would have been like in a first-class suite and a humble third-class cabin. An audio guide in multiple languages will be available for guests as experiences of the passengers with testimonies from survivors are told. Old photographs, personal belongings and other items from the passengers will also be included in the experience.
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formation
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Brooklyn is looking for an explanation after observing a cluster of 12 white objects in a pattern hovering over an apartment building at about 5:45 p.m. on April 30, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
pix11.com
Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's so eerie sounding'
Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: ‘it’s …. Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Gala...
Hypebae
Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC
Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
These NYC museums are among America’s most popular, according to TikTok
It might surprise you to know that the Museum of Ice Cream is the most popular museum in NYC, according to TikTok. SINGULART, an online contemporary art and design furniture shop, analyzed data from TikTok to find the most popular museums across the nation. It looked at the most popular TikTok hashtag for every museum, analyzing the views under each to reveal the most popular.
The first-ever New York Jewish Book Festival is happening next month!
The Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust just announced the full schedule for its very first New York Jewish Book Festival, which will kick off on Sunday, December 11 and run from 10am through 9pm at the cultural institution in Battery Park City. Guests...
bkmag.com
A Brooklyn doc’s warning on Covid: ‘We’re going to see an increase over the winter’
Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Flu season is upon us, and with the holidays approaching, medical experts expect new coronavirus subvariants and a general uptick in cases. Already, according to Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, hospitalizations are at a higher rate this November than the same period last year.
Sunday morning rain gives way to sunny, breezy afternoon in NYC
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nofoff says New York City will see showers in the morning ahead of a sunny and breezy afternoon.
National Sundae Day: Where to get the ice cream treat in New York City
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s National Sundae Day, and there are few better places for area ice cream lovers to celebrate than Upper East Side dessert spot Serendipity3. An ice cream sundae typically consists of one or two scoops of ice cream topped with chocolate syrup or sauce. The sundae is often topped […]
Will Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn go car-free?
Grand Army Plaza, the main entrance to Prospect Park in Brooklyn, might soon become an entirely car-free space. Gothamist exclusively reports that New York City's Department of Transportation (DOT) is considering the change while also evaluating whether to connect the area to the Open Streets on Vanderbilt and Underhill Avenues.
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
NBC New York
Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside
Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month
Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:
Here’s where to get the Dolly Parton MetroCards
It’s about to be a jolly Dolly holiday in NYC—the MTA just announced it’ll be releasing Dolly Parton MetroCards in honor of the singer’s new greatest hits album. The special edition cards have the classic yellow and blue logo on the front but a deep purple back featuring Dolly’s signature, rhinestones and the name of the album, “Diamonds & Rhinestones,” as well as a QR code to pre-order said album on November 18.
The iconic Jane hotel will officially close to become a private club
--- We are sad to report that the iconic Jane hotel—the boutique West Village destination at 113 Jane Street that used to be a hotel for sailors—will officially close on November 19 following a recent sale by the owners to hotelier Jeff Klein, who will use the space to expand his private membership club San Vincente Bungalows.
We are sad to report that the iconic Jane hotel—the boutique West Village destination at 113 Jane Street that used to be a hotel for sailors—will officially close on November 20 following a recent sale by the owners to hotelier Jeff Klein, who will use the space to expand his private membership club San Vincente Bungalows.
See NYC's neighborhoods made out of gingerbread in this stunningly detailed new display
Local bakers transformed gummy bears, Rice Krispies Treats, Hershey's Kisses, M&Ms, PEZ, mini croissants, candy canes and pounds of icing into strikingly realistic gingerbread renderings of New York City neighborhoods, and you can admire their work at the Museum of the City of New York in Manhattan this holiday season.
Which cars on the market hold their value the best, worst over time?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With sky-high prices for both new and used vehicles, buyers will want to ensure that the next car they purchase will hold its value in the coming years. But not all models retain their value as well as others.
The remnants of tropical storm Nicole will hit NYC this weekend
The weather has been gorgeous—and unseasonably warm—this past week but, alas, things won't stay the same for much longer. According to the National Weather Service, the remnants of tropical storm Nicole, which is expected to hit southern and central Florida as a category 1 hurricane later today, will affect the New York and New Jersey area by tomorrow night.
Tracking Nicole: How the remnants are expected to impact the NY area
Rounds of rain from Nicole's remnants were expected to move into the Tri-State area on Friday and continue into Saturday morning, AccuWeather says.
