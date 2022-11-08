Kvitova reveals delight with sharing Wimbledon wins with Djokovic: "Luckily we didn't dance, that tradition was abandoned earlier"

Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic: Wife Jelena says 'nothing dodgy' about Paris Masters drink
There was nothing "dodgy" about a drink prepared for Novak Djokovic during Saturday's Paris Masters semi-final win, says his wife Jelena. A video showing Djokovic's physio Ulises Badio mixing a drink while being shielded by his team has been viewed 15 million times on social media. Jelena Djokovic wrote on...
Kvitova shares admiration for Nadal and Federer: "They are polite, they always say hello, they smile, they are human"
Petra Kvitova revealed her admiration for Federer and Nadal in a recent interview with Flashscore explaining why that is. Kvitova has been a longtime pro on the WTA Tour and during her time in the tennis circles, she has interacted with many tennis players. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal always stood out to her and in a recent talk, she explained why:
Ivanovic believes Djokovic tops GOAT debate: "Both Roger and Rafa had ups and downs but Nole always stayed at top"
Unsurprisingly Ana Ivanovic has backed compatriot Novak Djokovic as the best player in history citing his continued success as a reason. Former number one Ana Ivanovic has been out of tennis for a while but she's observed from afar what has been going on the Tour. A great player in her time, Ivanovic believes Djokovic to be the best player to ever pick up a racquet confirming it for Serbian TV K1.
"This is so boring" - Tennis fans react to ATP Finals gala as Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev all suit up
Tennis fans reacted to the ATP Finals Gala where players suited up for the occasion with some pointing out that it was boring. Tennis has never been that much exciting off the court as it always looked to stay away from any kind of controversy. It's also a sport that evolves very slowly which is why so many point out the ageing demographic of the sport that might become a problem sooner rather than later.
Coco Gauff catches heavy criticism for behavior at WTA Finals
Coco Gauff is one of the most likeable players on the WTA Tour, but during the 2022 WTA Finals, she didn't notice a young fan that waited for an autograph and she was heavily criticized on social media by the mother of the fan. Due to her lack of success...
Father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan Djokovic on potential for help in Australian Open cause: "Of course they will not lobby because he is the best tennis player in the world"
It's still unclear whether Novak Djokovic will play at 2023 Australian Open despite reports from Australia suggesting he will. His father Srdjan Djokovic recently talked about his future during an appereance on the K1 television explaining that he doesn't see anybody help Djokovic get back to the Australian Open. He said that whatever happens he will go down as the greatest athlete of all time:
"Finally a tennis player spoke out against harassment of another player" - Tennis fans laud John Millman for backing Novak Djokovic over his secret drink saga
Novak Djokovic lost to new sensation Holger Rune of Denmark in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. However, the hot topic has been the Serb's coaching team trying to hide a drink that they prepared during one of the matches. During the semifinals against Stefanos Tsitsipas, a spectator...
Serena Williams engages in friendly online banter with six-time Grand Slam champion - "We always served to it"
Retired American tennis legend Serena Williams and former doubles World No.1 Rennae Stubbs indulged in social media banter recently. Stubbs shared some tennis pointers on Twitter, where she stated that poor technique fails under pressure. She also said that practice could turn weakness into strength and that the off-season must be devoted to it.
Navratilova believes 'time is running out' for Osaka to return to the top of tennis
Naomi Osaka's last grand slam triumph came in Australia in 2021 and Navratilova is unsure if she can make it back there. Since winning her last grand slam Osaka not only struggled with winning grand slams but also playing consistent and good tennis. The 25-year-old is far away from her best form and Navratilova is unsure whether she will make it back again explaining that she needs to fully focus on tennis if she wants to:
Leylah Fernandez takes only 45 minutes to double bagel Trevisan securing Canada's win over Italy
Leylah Fernandez made a splash return to tennis at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow beating Trevisan 6-0 6-0. The Italian defeated Fernandez at Roland Garros in a match that saw the Canadian play with an ankle injury. She exacted her revenge in major fashion here utterly trashing Trevisan. There is not much to say about this 45-minute match because it was just a landslide.
Caroline Garcia Wins 2022 WTA Tennis Championship
Caroline Garcia had just one word on her mind after winning the 2022 Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Finals on Monday. “CHAMPIONNNNNN,” the 29-year-old tweeted. The championship ended the week-long tournament at the Dickies Center in Fort Worth, which marked the first time North Texas hosted the event and its return to America for the first time in nearly 20 years. Originally, it was set to be held in Shenzhen, China, but it was decided to come to Texas on account of Chinese lockdown policies, as reported by The Dallas Express.
Rennae Stubbs suggests serve and forehand improvement needed by Coco Gauff in off season
Former player Rennae Stubbs suggested that Coco Gauff needs to improve her forehand and serve for next season. Coco Gauuf had a very poor showing at the WTA Finals going 0-6 both in singles and doubles leaving her visibly frustrated. Manny tennis analysts pointed out that Gauff looked unconfident in her forehand particularly with Tracy Austin explaining that she was actively avoiding it.
Novak Djokovic leaves no stone unturned in pursuit of greatness, but secrecy with drink mixture draws scrutiny
In his pursuit of greatness, it has been well documented that Novak Djokovic has left no stone unturned.
Ana Ivanovic believes Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player of all time
Former WTA World No. 1, Ana Ivanovic, has claimed that Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player in the history of the sport. Speaking in an interview on Serbian television, Djokovic's long-time good friend and fellow Serbian, Ivanovic, said she believed that it was the 21-time Grand Slam champion's consistency over the years that means he holds the edge over rivals Rafael Nadal and the recently retired Roger Federer.
