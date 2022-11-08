ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ben Stokes trusts England’s security chief with his life ahead of Pakistan tour

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxfkP_0j3GNuDV00

Ben Stokes suggested the guidance of England security chief Reg Dickason will decide whether the upcoming Test tour to Pakistan goes ahead after last week’s gun attack that injured Imran Khan.

The former Pakistan cricket captain, who was ousted as Prime Minister in April, was wounded in the leg when shots were fired on his convoy during a rally last Thursday in the Punjab region of Wazirabad.

One person was killed in the attack as Khan escaped serious injury, but England fast bowler Mark Wood admitted he was “worried” about the unrest as he is part of the squad set to land in Pakistan on November 26 for a three-Test series.

While it is understood the England and Wales Cricket Board is constantly monitoring the threat level, the final say may be up to its long-term advisor Dickason, who has Test captain Stokes’ backing.

Dickason, currently with England at the T20 World Cup in Australia, travelled to Pakistan before Khan was shot and it may be the case that he heads back soon to assess whether the tour remains viable.

If he gives the green light, and it is understood England’s plans to tour Pakistan remain unchanged, then Stokes says he and his team-mates will go along with that advice.

“Obviously what happened there last week was a bit of a shock to see but Reg Dickason has been out there,” said Stokes, currently in Adelaide ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final against India on Thursday.

“He’s been the main (security) man for England for many years now. In my opinion he’s the best man to assess the situation. So we can’t really comment on anything until we’ve got all the information back from Reg.

“But whatever Reg comes back with, the players and the people going out on that tour 100 per cent trust him because he’s a man you trust with your life, Reg.”

England went back to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 just a few weeks ago to contest seven T20s, having contentiously pulled out of last year’s trip.

Bulletproof buses, dedicated security teams, additional uniformed and plain clothes police and snipers were all on hand to make sure the tour passed off without incident.

England’s Test series is scheduled to start on December 1 in Rawalpindi before matches in Multan from December 9-13 and Karachi from December 17-21.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jos Buttler has ‘certainly had a few dreams’ about lifting T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler has allowed himself to think about captaining England to T20 World Cup glory as he embraces the magnitude of an MCG showdown against Pakistan in Sunday’s final. Buttler has the opportunity to join an exclusive club containing just immediate predecessor Eoin Morgan and Paul Collingwood as cricketers who have led England’s men’s side all the way at a global event.
newschain

It feels like a dream come true – Babar Azam says Pakistan are relishing final

Captain Babar Azam admitted Pakistan overcoming a sluggish start to reach the T20 World Cup final against England on Sunday is “like a dream come true”. Pakistan began their campaign with a last-ball defeat to neighbours India, labelled one of the greatest limited-overs matches of all-time, and the hangover continued with a one-run loss against Zimbabwe.
newschain

Sky and Channel 4 to share coverage of England’s T20 World Cup final

England’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan will be shown on free-to-air after Sky agreed to share coverage of the showpiece with Channel 4. In an echo of the triumphant 2019 World Cup, Sky has opted to waive its status as exclusive rights holders by inviting in a terrestrial partner.
newschain

New Zealand hold off England in thriller to win World Cup

New Zealand retained the World Cup after snapping England’s 30-match unbeaten run in a thrilling final at Eden Park. The Black Ferns ran out 34-31 winners despite trailing for most of the match against a Red Roses side who had to dig in for more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off.
newschain

Andy Farrell warns Ireland caps ‘are not gimmes’ ahead of Fiji clash

Andy Farrell warned that Test caps “are not gimmes” as he admitted underwhelming second-team performances had cost some of Ireland’s fringe players a place in his squad to face Fiji. Head coach Farrell has promoted only two of the players who featured in Ireland A’s resounding 47-19...
newschain

Maro Itoje insists it is time for England to show what they are made of

Maro Itoje has warned Japan to expect a furious backlash from a team determined to show the real England by rescuing their autumn on Saturday. Argentina opened the campaign with only their second ever victory at Twickenham, a deserved 30-29 win exposing the hosts’ familiar shortcomings in attack and discipline.
newschain

Mike McMeeken says Samoa semi-final will not be a ‘walk in the park’ for England

England second row Mike McMeeken is anticipating a transformed Samoa side when they meet in Saturday’s World Cup semi-final at the Emirates. The two nations faced off in their tournament opener nearly a month ago, with the Samoans coming in with high expectations but ultimately losing 60-6 to the hosts.
newschain

These are the best toys to buy kids for Christmas – for any budget

We’re well into November, meaning the more prepared among us have already started thinking about shopping for Christmas presents. If you have no idea what kids might like this year, you’re in luck, because the Toy Retailers Association has announced the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas. This is...
newschain

Paul Gascoigne hopes to see England gel as a team at Qatar World Cup

Paul Gascoigne hopes the England players will gel as a team at the World Cup – rather than just counting on one of them to make the difference in Qatar. Gareth Southgate’s squad open their campaign against Iran and will then take on the United States before meeting Wales in the final Group B fixture.
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

Louis Rees-Zammit backed to impress at full-back for Wales against Argentina

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert believes that Louis Rees-Zammit’s ability to learn and absorb information “like a sponge” will underpin his intriguing positional switch against Argentina on Saturday. For only the third time in 80 games for Gloucester, Wales and the British and Irish Lions, Rees-Zammit starts at...
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.
newschain

Former astronaut puts Democrats on verge of clinching Senate control

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won his bid for re-election in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice President Kamala Harris’...
ARIZONA STATE
newschain

France smash Canada to claim bronze at women’s World Cup

France claimed bronze at the women’s Rugby World Cup with a breezy victory over Canada in New Zealand that saw them keep their opponents entirely off the scoreboard. The French team were indisputably in command from the beginning, keeping up on both attack and defence to deny the Canadians any redemption and winning 36-0.
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Emily Ratajkowski attacks ‘craziness’ directed at Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde

Emily Ratajkowski has suggested Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde have been “put in boxes” as if they are “monsters or witches”. The model and author voiced her support for the Hollywood stars as she explained how she has gained a sense of “deep forgiveness and empathy” towards other women in recent years.
newschain

Birmingham named as hosts for the 2026 European Athletics Championships

Birmingham will host the 2026 European Athletics Championships. Budapest had been a rival but pulled out leaving the Second City a free run as hosts. It comes after Birmingham successfully held the Commonwealth Games in the summer, and it will be the first time the UK has hosted the European Athletics Championships.
newschain

Australia edge out New Zealand to reach World Cup final

Australia held off a valiant effort from New Zealand to reach the World Cup final courtesy of a thrilling 16-14 victory in Leeds. The lead changed hands four times in an action-packed semi-final decorated by an enthralling cocktail of brutal hits mixed with skilful tries to satisfy the appetite of the purist.
newschain

Australia will be better for tough semi-final test – Mal Meninga

Australia coach Mal Meninga fired a warning that the Kangaroos can get even better after they edged New Zealand 16-14 in a classic Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Elland Road. The double defending champions twice battled back from behind to reach next week’s final at Old Trafford, where they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy