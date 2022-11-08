A Salina man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly struck an EMS driver who was there to check on him. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that EMS personnel were dispatched to 1805 S. Ninth Street for a welfare check on a possibly intoxicated person who was reported to be passed out in the parking lot of Smokes For Less. When they arrived at the scene, the man, who was then alert and verbal, approached the EMS personnel and allegedly was using profanity.

