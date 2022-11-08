Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bearley, Max Aubra; 49; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Agg burglary; Locked...
Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Kan. man accused of DUI after 2 hit, killed while changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people died while changing a tire on an SUV just after 6:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The man who hit them is in jail accused of DUI. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram pickup driven by Travis L. Mock, 26, Wichita, was northbound on the ramp from Interstate 135 to eastbound Kansas 96 in north central Wichita.
Jury: Kansas man guilty in deadly metal pipe attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas jury found 64-year-old David Chandler guilty of second-degree intentional murder for the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In February, police responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of N. Seneca in Wichita...
Kan. hospital president responds after gun discharged in pediatric unit
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a gun was fired inside a Wichita hospital. Just after 7p.m, Monday, police were dispatched to a vandalism report at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, 929 N. St. Francis in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and...
Salina man who allegedly struck EMS driver lands in jail
A Salina man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly struck an EMS driver who was there to check on him. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that EMS personnel were dispatched to 1805 S. Ninth Street for a welfare check on a possibly intoxicated person who was reported to be passed out in the parking lot of Smokes For Less. When they arrived at the scene, the man, who was then alert and verbal, approached the EMS personnel and allegedly was using profanity.
Salina man arrested after multiple punctured tires, other damage
A local man was arrested Wednesday in connection to numerous tires being punctured and other damage done in central Salina. At approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 500 block of S. Eighth Street for the report of suspicious activity. The caller reported that a man who didn't speak English was at the front door and was needing police, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The man had a screwdriver in his hand.
Two unlocked cars burgled, multiple items stolen in west-central Salina
Police are investigating two vehicle burglaries in west-central Salina that resulted in the loss of approximately $1,000 worth of items. A 55-year-old man reported that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, someone burgled his two unlocked vehicles - a 2011 Cadillac and a 2008 Nissan Rogue - that were parked in the 700 block of W. Iron Avenue, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Items taken from the Rogue included the following.
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
Veterans Day: Salina, Saline County to observe holiday Friday
The upcoming Veterans Day holiday brings with it local government closings. City of Salina and Saline County offices and buildings will be closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. They will return to regular hours on Monday. On Friday and Saturday, the City of Salina Municipal Solid...
🎥 Annual Legion / VFW Veterans Day ceremony in Salina
Salina Post’s Nate King broadcasts The Leslie W. Kreps American Legion Post 62 and Salina VFW Auxiliary Post 1432 Annual Veterans Day ceremony. Despite windy and cold temperatures, members of the community, city officials, students, veterans, and their families gathered to celebrate and appreciate veterans Friday morning in Sunset Park at the Salina-Saline County War Memorial.
Veterans Day: Salina events, parade downtown
Salinans are offering multiple ways to honor veterans on Friday. Several Veterans Day activities are scheduled, including the following. Salina Area Technical College Veterans Day flag raising ceremony. Salina Area Technical College and the Kansas National Guard’s Regional Training Institute in Salina will host a Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony starting...
SPONSORED: Kirkham Michael seeks Asst. Construction Observer
Kirkham Michael is a growing company in need of an energetic and knowledgeable individual to fill our full-time Assistant Construction Observer position. This position will be located in either our Ellsworth, Cheney, Hays, Salina, or Garden City, Kansas offices. Primary Function . Performs inspection services along haul routes for energy projects,...
Saline County Health Department COVID-19 update for October
There were 157 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of October, down from the 248 cases reported in the previous month. One person has died of COVID-19 in October, down from three in September. Hospitalization numbers were not available. While COVID-19 continues to spread, the vast majority of cases...
Salina Senior Center gets a head start on honoring veterans
The Salina Senior Center got an early start to Veterans Day festivities. Because the facility will be closed on Friday, the center, 245 N. Ninth Street, chose to honor veterans on Thursday. The celebration was scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon.brance Walk around. Included in the celebration were refreshments and...
Smoky Hill River Renewal Project status update
At Monday's Salina City Commission work session , commissioners heard a project update from the city utilities director and the project manager/civil engineer for the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project. The session provided commissioners with an in depth look at grant funding sources and project construction timelines. Eric Dove, civil...
World Food Programme executive director visits Cargill in Salina
David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Programme, and First District Congressman Tracey Mann were given a tour of the Cargill grain elevator in Salina last week while Beasley was in the state. Beasley, was invited to Kansas participate in the Landon Lecture Series at Kansas State University.
Salina's Bill Burke Park closed for turf improvement project
Salina Parks and Recreation announced this morning that Bill Burke Park is closed as turf work gets underway. From the Salina Parks and Recreation Facebook page:
Salina Youth Symphony, Youth Choir concerts set
The talent of more than 95 young area musicians will be on display during the Salina Youth Symphony Fall Concert Sunday. The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The concert will feature members of the Salina Youth Symphony, Youth String Ensemble, Youth Wind Ensemble, and Preparatory Orchestra.
