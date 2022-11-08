Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
7x7.com
Winter in Grass Valley and Nevada City: Gold Rush Lore, Modern Luxury + Old-Fashioned Holiday Fun
Nevada County, that swath of the Sierra Nevada mountains that is home to historic neighboring towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley (and, of course, Truckee), is rife with Gold Country narrative. Those mountain towns have real Wild West charm, with echoes of rollicking whisky-filled nights and glittering gold nuggets.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Opens Nature Park
Residents in Elk Grove and surrounding areas now have a place to experience nature and wildlife habitat. The city recently completed a 2.7-acre park on its wetland environment. Elk Grove Nature Park is the city’s 102nd park and lets visitors enjoy a small grove that includes walking paths, a boardwalk,...
Popular Folsom café and bar undergoes 'reset' with new owners
FOLSOM, Calif. — Reset in Folsom is a coffee house by day, and wine and beer bar by night with great food in between. The popular café is currently undergoing some major changes. Owners John and Tahni Voelz announced their farewell to the business after less than three...
Brick Palooza Lego Festival coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Lego festival is coming to Roseville this weekend @The Grounds Event Center. There will be vendors, demonstrations, art, food and more for the whole family to enjoy. This is the only Lego Festival in Northern California, according to the event website. The festival is happening...
villagelife.com
Splish, splash, play or no way? Cameron Park Lake’s future debated
The prospective Cameron Park Lake splash pad became a hot topic during the Oct. 19 Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors meeting, with some concerned the project isn’t the best use of CSD funds. CPCSD staff and directors in 2019 permanently closed the lake’s swimming lagoon and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Emotions run high at Sun City Lincoln Hills Veterans Day celebration Friday
Hundreds of area residents of all ages joined together inside the ballroom at Orchard Creek Lodge on Veterans Day Friday to recognize United States Armed Forces veterans. “This was a beautiful event. Words can’t really explain it,” said Rick Panto, a Lincoln resident. Panto said he served in...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Café undergoes a 'reset' as original owners bid farewell
Reset, Folsom’s popular café by day and wine bar at night, has undergone its very own “reset.” After two years of ownership, locals John and Tahni Voelz have announced they have sold the establishment at 727B Sutter St. "As you can imagine, it's not one thing...
goldcountrymedia.com
Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
Caltrans hosting a trio of ‘Dump Day’ events in Calaveras County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans announced it’s hosting a combined trio of “Dump Day” events for residents in Calaveras County in November and December. The “Dump Day” events will allow Calaveras County residents to dispose of waste for free. Caltrans District 10 is partnering up with Calaveras County to host the events, which begins on […]
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Native To Give Talk Sunday On Family’s Church Legacy
Les Robinson grew up in Sacramento but knew nothing about his great-great-great grandfather Daniel Blue and his significant place in California history until three years ago. Blue helped establish St. Andrews African Methodist Episcopal in downtown Sacramento. It is the oldest AME church west of the Mississippi River and the oldest Black church in California.
Nevada County searching for 16-year-old last seen in robe and pajama pants
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif — Nevada County Sheriff's officials say a 16-year-old named Trinity is missing, and was last seen at 10 p.m. walking away from a residence in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road in Nevada City. Deputies describe her as 5 feet 9 inches tall with red...
KCRA.com
Weekend forecast in Northern California: Timeline for possible snow flurries in Sierra
As you're planning what to do this weekend, here’s what you should know about the forecast in the greater Sacramento area and the Sierra. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says temperatures in the Valley will continue to be below average with highs peaking in the upper 50s. The weekend will include some subtle changes. On Saturday morning there may be a few sprinkles across the area as a weak wave rolls through.
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
Fox40
Charter school to build new campus in Natomas
NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — A location has been established for the future Westlake Charter High School in Natomas, according to the charter school. In 2019, Westlake announced that they were beginning the planning process for an expansion of their K-8 offerings to include a high school as well. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County crew considers makeover of veterans' statue an honor
Jamie DeNardi is a lifelong Auburn resident, and he doesn’t remember the veterans’ statue on Fulweiler Avenue, across from Old Auburn Cemetery, looking as good as it does today. Dr. Kenneth Fox’s “WHY” statue was dedicated Nov. 11, 1967, to “ALL THE FIGHTING MEN OF THE UNITED STATES...
Roseville business fire quickly extinguished
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial fire was stopped and kept from spreading to nearby businesses on Thursday by the quick actions of Roseville Firefighters. The first arriving crew saw smoke coming from the business and forced entry into the building. While the initial fire attack, using a watering can, was being conducted, a hose […]
Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer SPCA adoption center in Roseville waives adoption fees for Veterans and active military personnel
Waiving all fees for veterans and military personnel. Roseville, Calif. – On Veterans Day, November 11, 2022 Placer SPCA would like to thank our veterans and those currently serving in the military. In appreciation of their service, Placer SPCA is waiving all fees for veterans and military personnel for any animal that is available for adoption on Veterans Day.
goldcountrymedia.com
Equipment burns in Athens Avenue fire early Thursday
Firefighters from multiple Placer County agencies and CALFIRE remain on scene of a large fire this morning in Lincoln. The incident was reportedly at an industrial trucking company on Athens Avenue, near the location of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority. The fire broke out early Thursday morning, not far...
