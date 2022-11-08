Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Colorado becomes 2nd state to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER - Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated "healing centers" where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin...
Early flu surge hitting Georgia, Southeast very hard
ATLANTA - As the early flu surge in the US intensifies, the CDC added a new color to the agency's weekly flu surveillance map, purple, to indicate an extremely high level of flu activity. Georgia is in the middle of a solid bloc of purple, stretching from Mississippi all the...
Arizona election: Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key races
Maricopa County, Arizona voting machines: Officials say 'no voters were turned away'. Maricopa County officials say they have identified a solution after about 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley, just hours into Election Day. Board chairman Bill Gates speaks with LiveNOW about the issue, and solution.
VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. Cadillac Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Has Left Us SpeechlessAll Things Auto|. As of Thursday morning, Tropical...
Tracking Nicole: Here's when metro Atlanta could feel effects
Nicole is causing flooding in Florida as well as dangerous wind conditions in south Georgia. It is expected to weaken in the coming hours and the storm could become depression when it reaches metro Atlanta.
Georgia Senate race: What you need to know about the 2022 midterm runoff election
ATLANTA - The day after Election Day at least one major Georgia race is heading to a runoff. State election officials said, the Peach State's crucial 2022 Midterm Elections don't seem to be over yet in Georgia. That includes the high-profile U.S. Senate race in Georgia that could shift the...
Tracking Nicole: Atlanta area to start seeing rain Thursday
Soaking rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive late Thursday through Friday. Strong wind gusts to 40 mph will also be possible.
South Fulton police searching for suspect who shot mother in face
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are searching for a man who shot a mother in the face October 22nd on Delano Road while her kids were gone. Police identify the man as 31-year-old Cortez Mack. The woman says she wasn't in a full-fledged relationship with the suspect, but...
