Fort Kent, ME

Court Orders New Trial For Man Convicted in 2019 Shooting in Presque Isle

A man convicted of attempted murder in a 2019 shooting at a Presque Isle residence will receive a new trial. The Maine Supreme Judicial court this week overturned the conviction of 34-year-old Jomo White, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia. The court ordered a new trial saying the Aroostook County District Attorney made “improper comments” to the jury during White’s trial in 2021, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Maine man accused of attacking woman with pipe wrench

FORT KENT, Maine (WGME) – A Maine woman was seriously injured after a man allegedly attacked her with a pipe wrench at a home in Fort Kent, according to the Bangor Daily News. Police told the BDN they responded to a Fort Kent home around 11 p.m. on Saturday...
FORT KENT, ME
Police: Abandoned Dog Found in Vacant Home in Caribou, Maine

The Caribou Police Department is looking for information about a dog abandoned in a closet of a home in Caribou that has not been occupied for some time. They are asking to help identify the dog and want to speak to the owner about the situation. Police said the dog “has not been properly cared for in quite some time.” The home has been vacant for awhile and has recently been purchased. CPD said “the dog was abandoned at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before it was just purchased.”
CARIBOU, ME
Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help

AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Peek Inside the Massive Cold War-era Missile Base in Northern Maine

For many years, one of the most unique properties for sale in Maine was a decommissioned military base in the small town of Limestone. The base was constructed in the late-1950's during the height of worry about a potential h-bomb attack. The missile defense base had a short shelf life and after the days of its usefulness went by, it became a relic that likely would sit abandoned.
LIMESTONE, ME
Search Continues for Missing UMPI Student

Police continue to search for a University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing a week ago. Twenty-one-year-old Chase Dmuchowsky was last seen on surveillance video leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus at around 6 p.m. on Monday, October 24. He was driving a black 2008 Ford Expedition with California plates. The SUV was found later that night about 3 hours south near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge with the engine running and hazard lights on. Police say the young man’s wallet and phone were not found in the vehicle.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Caribou High School Student of the Month For October Announced

Caribou High School recognizing students with a bright future. In keeping up with promoting and encouraging excellence among their students, Caribou High School has named their Student of the Month for October 2022. The recognition is sponsored by the Caribou Chapter of the National Honor Society. Principal Jamie Selfridge announced...
CARIBOU, ME
Presque Isle, ME
