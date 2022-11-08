Read full article on original website
Related
Court Orders New Trial For Man Convicted in 2019 Shooting in Presque Isle
A man convicted of attempted murder in a 2019 shooting at a Presque Isle residence will receive a new trial. The Maine Supreme Judicial court this week overturned the conviction of 34-year-old Jomo White, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia. The court ordered a new trial saying the Aroostook County District Attorney made “improper comments” to the jury during White’s trial in 2021, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.
WGME
Maine man accused of attacking woman with pipe wrench
FORT KENT, Maine (WGME) – A Maine woman was seriously injured after a man allegedly attacked her with a pipe wrench at a home in Fort Kent, according to the Bangor Daily News. Police told the BDN they responded to a Fort Kent home around 11 p.m. on Saturday...
Maine Man Arrested After Allegedly Beating a Woman With Pipe Wrench
A Maine man is in jail and a woman has been LifeFlighted to another state following an alleged attack with a pipe wrench. According to WGME 13, police were called to a residence in the Northern Maine town of Fort Kent over the weekend. Police say that when they arrived...
Police: Abandoned Dog Found in Vacant Home in Caribou, Maine
The Caribou Police Department is looking for information about a dog abandoned in a closet of a home in Caribou that has not been occupied for some time. They are asking to help identify the dog and want to speak to the owner about the situation. Police said the dog “has not been properly cared for in quite some time.” The home has been vacant for awhile and has recently been purchased. CPD said “the dog was abandoned at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before it was just purchased.”
Moose Illegally Killed in Aroostook County; Bald Eagle Shot & Injured in Maine
Moose Illegally Killed and Bald Eagle Shot and Injured. The Maine Game Wardens are investigating a moose that was shot illegally in northern Aroostook County and a bald eagle that was injured in Mattawamkeag. Moose Shot and Found in Aroostook County, Maine. The moose was found in Township 13, Range...
Free Veterans Day Supper for Military Vets & Spouses in Presque Isle, Maine
Free Supper for Veterans, Current Military and Spouses + Public Invited. The Presque Isle Elks Lodge is having a free Veterans Day supper Friday evening, November 11 for Veterans, current military and their spouses. The public is also welcomed to attend. The meal starts at 5:00 p.m. in the Elks Lodge at 508 Maine Street in Presque Isle.
foxbangor.com
Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help
AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived in Washburn, Maine
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived. The Washburn Police Department said Officer Hunter Bellanceau reported to a 911 call early Monday morning where the caller said “there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him.”. Washburn Officer Heard a Shotgun Blast Hit...
Beautiful Chalet with Waterfront Views of Long Lake in Madawaska, Maine
Waterfront views, spacious kitchen, cathedral ceilings, decks, wood floors and so much more at this beautiful home on Long Lake in Madawaska. This home is all about Aroostook County, Maine. When you think of a dream location in northern Maine, this is what you picture. Waterfront Property. The house has...
Peek Inside the Massive Cold War-era Missile Base in Northern Maine
For many years, one of the most unique properties for sale in Maine was a decommissioned military base in the small town of Limestone. The base was constructed in the late-1950's during the height of worry about a potential h-bomb attack. The missile defense base had a short shelf life and after the days of its usefulness went by, it became a relic that likely would sit abandoned.
Presque Isle, Maine Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Drug Charges
A 32-year-old Presque Isle, Maine woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Crystal Greenlaw was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She also received three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
Search Continues for Missing UMPI Student
Police continue to search for a University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing a week ago. Twenty-one-year-old Chase Dmuchowsky was last seen on surveillance video leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus at around 6 p.m. on Monday, October 24. He was driving a black 2008 Ford Expedition with California plates. The SUV was found later that night about 3 hours south near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge with the engine running and hazard lights on. Police say the young man’s wallet and phone were not found in the vehicle.
Caribou High School Student of the Month For October Announced
Caribou High School recognizing students with a bright future. In keeping up with promoting and encouraging excellence among their students, Caribou High School has named their Student of the Month for October 2022. The recognition is sponsored by the Caribou Chapter of the National Honor Society. Principal Jamie Selfridge announced...
What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?
There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall. What...
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0