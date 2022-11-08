Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister School District hosts Veterans Day parade
The Hollister School District invited community members and students to show their support for veterans Thursday morning, Nov. 10, in the school district’s inaugural Hollister School District Veterans Day Parade. Hollister Elementary and Early Childhood Center Principal Mark Waugh expressed the importance of students understanding what a veteran is.
bransontrilakesnews.com
GO CAPS students serve at Veterans Village
High school students from all over the region participating in the GO CAPS program volunteered their time to serve veterans during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. The students went to Veterans Village at Ballparks of America on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and assisted veterans in the “mess hall” where vets were given a free lunch.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Scenes from the POW/MIA Service of Remembrance event
The POW/MIA Service of Remembrance took place this week in Branson as part of the Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. Veterans, families of soldiers missing in action and the public were in attendance at the POW/MIA Service of Remembrance on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. at the Lodges at Timber Ridge.
bransontrilakesnews.com
C of O celebrates veterans with Sunrise Service
College of the Ozarks held a Sunrise Service on Friday, Nov. 11, in front of the Williams Memorial Chapel to honor veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made for their country. The ceremony began with the raising of colors, followed by the firing of a 75 millimeter Howitzer by College...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Area students participate in the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot
Blue Eye and Reeds Spring students take their shot at qualifying rounds for the Elks Hoop Shoot. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages eight to 13 years old, which has been going strong for almost 50 years. Through the Hoop Shoot program, the Elks have been “developing and reinforcing grit in children” long before researchers and experts concluded that grit is so important for our children, according to the Elks website.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister School District announces 1st quarter honor roll students
Hollister High School recently announced students who earned A Honor Roll and B Honor Roll recognition for the 1st quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Students must have all A’s for placement on the A Honor Roll and no grades lower than a B for placement on the B Honor Roll.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson theaters to raise money for pediatric wheelchairs
In the coming days, Branson theater audiences will have a new opportunity to help children in need of pediatric wheelchairs. This year, the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre began their city wide fundraising effort known as Branson Cares, which benefits Hope Haven International, who builds, delivers and custom fits pediatric wheelchairs for children with disabilities all around the world. To date, 13 Branson theaters, 26 Branson hotels, multiple restaurants, retail locations and two shopping malls have joined BAAMT and their mission to raise funds for the construction and distribution of these wheelchairs.
bransontrilakesnews.com
10th Annual Branson Naval Memorial service held
The 10th Annual Naval Memorial as part of Branson Veterans Homecoming Week took place Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Grand Pavilion at Westgate Resort. The event drew about 100 veterans and their family members, some Navy veterans, and other veterans of other branches who wanted to salute their brothers and sisters-in-arms from the Navy.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Veterans fill Clay Cooper Theatre for annual tribute show
Veterans and their families filled the seats of the Clay Cooper Theatre for most of the day on Monday, Nov. 7, to enjoy the 2022 Clay Cooper Veterans Tribute Show. The entertainment line-up began at 10 a.m. with a performance by 1950’s show Hot Rods & High Heels. Following lunch at the theatre, this year’s tribute show began at 1:30 p.m. and was emceed by Clay Cooper himself.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Mills named Branson employee of the month
The city of Branson named a member of the Parks and Recreation department as the November 2022 Employee of the Month. Peggy Mills received the award because of contributions she made to the 2022 Fall Community Garage Sale. “She went out of her way to assist the patrons of the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
BRAC to host open auditions for Mary Poppins
The Branson Regional Arts Councils is inviting performers of all ages to join them this week to audition for their 2023 production of Mary Poppins-The Broadway Musical. Auditions will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and will continue on Saturday Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. No advance registration is taking place for these auditions. Participants are asked to simply show up at the Historic Owen Theare for any of the audition times.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army kicked off the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign in Branson with an event at Branson Landing on Friday, Nov. 4. The Salvation Army band provided music for about half an hour before the playing of the National Anthem at noon. Santa prayed a blessing over the event before Branson Envoy and Corps Administrator Steve Roberson officially announced the kickoff of the Red Kettle Campaign.
KYTV
MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Chamber announces Board election results
The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2023 Board of Directors election. All five will serve a three year term starting in January 2023. The top two winners in the accommodations category are Scott Skoglund from Lodge of the Ozarks, and Wendy White from Hiltons of Branson. The winner in the Attractions category was Brad Thomas from Silver Dollar City. The General Business category winners were Sam Voisin from the Branson Convention Center, and Lynne Yaggy from CoxHealth.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Festival of Trees has record breaking opening weekend
The trees are up and the festivities are in full swing at the 6th Annual Branson Festival of Trees. The Branson Festival of Trees, which is hosted and benefiting Christian Action Ministries to help support their food pantry and mission to provide for the food needs of Taney County families, is located at the Branson Landing in suite 1105. The festival hosted their VIP event on Thursday, Nov. 3, where they opened their doors to their tree sponsors and volunteers prior to opening to the public on Friday, Nov.4. CAM held a ribbon cutting with the Branson Chamber of Commerce and the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to kick off their month long fundraising event.
bransontrilakesnews.com
City of Branson seeks citizens for city boards
The city of Branson is soliciting applications for three boards. Openings are available on the Industrial Development Authority, the Board of Appeals, and the Planning Commission. “Our community runs on all cylinders when the citizens’ voice is heard at city hall,” Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Get involved,...
arkansasadvocate.com
Lone incumbent holds onto seat on Bentonville School Board
Jennifer Faddis kept her position on the Bentonville School Board by defeating Gail Pianalto in the Zone 2 race with nearly 58% of the vote Tuesday. Faddis joined the board in 2020. Twelve candidates were seeking five positions on the board, which restructured itself last year to create two at-large...
Springfield Silver Alert for Carl James Beach canceled
Springfield Police are asking for help in finding a missing man who officers believe could be in danger.
KTLO
Jackson, Nuessner elected mayors in Boone Co.
In Boone County, a few races were determined on Election Day. Republican Jim Harp has been elected for Justice of the Peace District 8 after receiving 932 votes and defeating challenger Independent Mark Steven Fowler, who received 414 votes. For the City of Harrison, Jerry Jackson has been reelected as...
KTTS
Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues
(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
