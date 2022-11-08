Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
22-Year-Old Arrested After Crash Following High Speed Chase Yesterday
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 9, 2022, at about 8:44 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in...
kymkemp.com
Juveniles Questioned After Shooting a Passing Car with Pellet Gun, Says APD
This information was gathered from the scanner and from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Earlier this afternoon, November 9th, Arcata Police Department officers received a report that three juveniles...
ksro.com
Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt man arrested after his loose gun accidentally shot a female passenger in his car
ORICK, Calif. — On Saturday, a woman was reportedly shot in the legs by a loose gun under the backseat of a vehicle she was in. Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Elk Camp Fire Station after receiving reports of a gunshot victim. Deputies said they contacted the 21-year-old female victim who was being treated by emergency personnel for gunshot wounds to her lower legs.
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
kymkemp.com
[Update] Two Patients Require Medical Treatment After Driver Struck Pedestrian with Vehicle, Pedestrian Bit Driver
An ambulance has been requested code three (lights and siren) to the cross of Rohnerville Road and Diana Drive on the Hydesville side of Wolverton Gulch this evening just after 6 p.m., November 9. Scanner traffic is indicating that a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle and needs medical attention. Traffic control and CHP have also been requested.
krcrtv.com
Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Animal Shelter Nearing Capacity: Needs Help to Remain a ‘No Kill’ Shelter
Information from the Trinity County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page:. As most of you know for almost a year we have been struggling with our shelter being over capacity; animals are being adopted at a slower rate, lost animals are going unclaimed, and an increased number of animal owners are seeking to re-home or surrender their pets. We have long had more animals than families looking to adopt and by utilizing other shelters and rescue groups, we have been able to find placements for those excess numbers. By doing this, we have been fortunate enough to be a ‘no kill’ shelter for close to 2 decades.
kymkemp.com
32-Year-Old Fortuna Man Dead in Broadway Crash Last Week
On November 3, 2022, at about 12:55 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Broadway for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of the involved truck was reported to be uninjured while the status of the driver of the sedan was unknown.
kymkemp.com
Holmes Flat Road Closure
Holmes Flat Road will be closed at the low-water bridge, beginning 11/14/2022 for a minimum of 1 week due to core drilling and testing. The bypass road will be open.
kymkemp.com
Crash off Hwy 255
At 10:14 p.m., emergency personnel received word that a vehicle had gone into the water on Hwy 255 near Young Lane west of Arcata. A dispatcher requested that firefighters respond with swimmers. However, when firefighters arrived on scene about 10:35 p.m., they found one vehicle off the roadway but no one trapped in the vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Yurt on Fire Southeast of Trinidad
At 6:23 p.m., firefighters learned of a yurt on fire in at the corner of Fox Farm Road and North Westhaven Road. The first firefighters on scene saw the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire was not spreading and there were no nearby structures or vehicles in danger. Please...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Roads Urges Titlow Hill Road Drivers to Carry Chains
2 inches of new snow on Titlow Hill Road, road continues to stay open to towers. Everyone should carry chains.
KTVL
Suspect caught with rainbow-fentanyl, other narcotics during stop in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A 43-year-old man from Weaverville was arrested by Redding police's Bike Team during their patrol in south Redding. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said officers with their Bike Team were patrolling the Westwood Village area on Friday, Nov. 4. They stopped a vehicle and contacted the driver, identified as Fredrick Jacob Guidotti.
krcrtv.com
Can you help? Trinity animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs starting Saturday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — If you were waiting for the right time to adopt a pet -- this as your sign. This is Curly. He is scheduled for euthanasia Saturday due to extreme overcrowding at the Trinity County Animal Shelter. He needs out by Saturday, Nov. 12 or he will die.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Reports Three New Hospitalizations Due to COVID This Week
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including one resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 79 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period...
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
krcrtv.com
Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
kymkemp.com
Free Tour of Arcata Marsh Focuses on Ecology, Local History and/or Arcata’s Innovative Wastewater Treatment Facility
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 19. Meet leader Andy Feinstein at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology, local history, and/or Arcata’s innovative wastewater treatment facility. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
krcrtv.com
Fatal crash on Broadway closes a portion of the road
EUREKA, Calif. — One person is dead after two cars collided on Broadway Street in Eureka on Thursday afternoon. Two cars collided in the northbound lane of the road in front of the Applebee's restaurant. Surveillance video obtained by North Coast News shows a grey-colored sedan traveling southbound veer...
