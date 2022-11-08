ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out New York

Soho's Color Factory is transforming into a whimsical winter wonderland

A snowman will greet visitors at Color Factory's Winter Colorland experience, leading the way to an indoor sledding hill, a confetti forest and more seasonal surprises. Color Factory, the vibrant interactive art museum in Soho, already knows how to spark joy for visitors. Now they're taking the joyful fun to the next level with this special, limited-time holiday installation.
An immersive pop-up bar inspired by 'The Santa Clause' films is opening in NYC next month

The holiday season is officially starting and we've got just the right activity to get you into the groove of things. Starting November 15 through January 15, Bucket Listers is transforming Pier 15 at 78 South Street into Winter Wonderland at Watermark that’ll be a festive destination inspired by The Santa Clauses, the upcoming Disney series based on the popular The Santa Clause films starring Tim Allen. Tickets, which include entry and a complimentary cup of hot cocoa, start at $20 per person and can already be purchased right here.
A make-it-yourself charcuterie board shop is opening in NYC

It seems like social media is the very source of New York's newest culinary-adjacent projects. Just a week after the announcement that popular TikTok cookie joint Crumbl Cookies will open a shop on the Upper East Side, we report that Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that went viral on the same platform during the pandemic, will debut a restaurant at 218 Thompson Street by West Third Street in Greenwich Village this December.
Let me tell you—all the good cocktails already exist

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that “foam” no longer cuts it as eye-rolling shorthand for restaurant snobbery.
NYC is the best city for vampires

Dracula, Edward Cullen and Lestat de Lioncourt would love New York City, according to this new study from LawnLove.com. According to the site, NYC is apparently the ideal city for vampires because it would have the most potential victims, the most slaughterhouses and the most vampire groups in the U.S. (maybe the Staten Island vampires from What We Do in the Shadows were onto something).
Pretend I’m a Tourist: I climbed a skyscraper to feel closer to NYC

I was looking for a friend to help me conquer City Climb, an “intense aerial adventure” involving helmets, harnesses, and steep stairs, all at the very top of a very tall skyscraper. But all my friends are cowards. I‘m a coward, too, but a coward who wanted company. I’m afraid of heights, which means I’m afraid of falling and dying, or worse, falling and living; but I was trying to fall back in love with New York by becoming a tourist, and tourists do things they wouldn’t normally do. Tourists say “yes” (and “excuse me, do you know the way to…”).
