NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
You can now visit the workshop where NYC's most famous holiday decor is made
The massive bows, angels, nutcrackers, lights and other festive decor that adorns New York City's most famous buildings comes together each year in a warehouse in Westchester County where hundreds of elves (ahem, employees) bring Christmas magic to life. This year, you can peek inside the 110,000-square-foot warehouse of American...
Soho's Color Factory is transforming into a whimsical winter wonderland
A snowman will greet visitors at Color Factory's Winter Colorland experience, leading the way to an indoor sledding hill, a confetti forest and more seasonal surprises. Color Factory, the vibrant interactive art museum in Soho, already knows how to spark joy for visitors. Now they're taking the joyful fun to the next level with this special, limited-time holiday installation.
An immersive pop-up bar inspired by 'The Santa Clause' films is opening in NYC next month
The holiday season is officially starting and we've got just the right activity to get you into the groove of things. Starting November 15 through January 15, Bucket Listers is transforming Pier 15 at 78 South Street into Winter Wonderland at Watermark that’ll be a festive destination inspired by The Santa Clauses, the upcoming Disney series based on the popular The Santa Clause films starring Tim Allen. Tickets, which include entry and a complimentary cup of hot cocoa, start at $20 per person and can already be purchased right here.
A make-it-yourself charcuterie board shop is opening in NYC
It seems like social media is the very source of New York's newest culinary-adjacent projects. Just a week after the announcement that popular TikTok cookie joint Crumbl Cookies will open a shop on the Upper East Side, we report that Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that went viral on the same platform during the pandemic, will debut a restaurant at 218 Thompson Street by West Third Street in Greenwich Village this December.
Fall foliage is at its peak in Central Park, so get there ASAP
This fall, embrace the magic of strolling through Central Park while crisp colorful leaves drift through the air. Most of the park's fall foliage is at its peak right now, meaning you should get there ASAP to experience this autumnal wonderland in the heart of Manhattan. The Central Park Conservancy's...
Let me tell you—all the good cocktails already exist
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that “foam” no longer cuts it as eye-rolling shorthand for restaurant snobbery.
These streets will go car-free for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween
Halloween is quickly approaching and, for the first time ever, the city announced that nearly 100 streets will be closed off to car traffic on Monday, October 31, in an effort to keep New Yorkers who are our trick-or-treating safe. The development, aptly dubbed "Trick-or-Streets," is an expansion of the...
A NYC skeleton tells us about its favorite Halloween activities around town
Brooklyn residents are very familiar with Mister Bones, the hilarious skeleton that gets up to ridiculously funny pranks every day in October by Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the neighborhood it currently resides in. Whether dressed up as an iconic movie character or "playing dead" in a ridiculous costume, Mister Bones knows how to entertain.
Sip Champagne with caviar for under $20 at this fancy bar
While Champagne and caviar comically conjure a kind of stuffy refinement studied in 90s mustard commercials and films where a precocious kid becomes a millionaire, bubbly and fish eggs came by their trope status honestly. Both the tightly-controlled sparkling white wine from the Champagne region of France and salt-cured sturgeon...
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
The historic Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse is getting a major makeover
The old Art Deco Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse that has gone unused for almost half a century is about to undergo a massive, $50 million restoration that’ll boast restaurants, a bar, a pool, event spaces and hotel rooms. The building, which was created by the city for “the recreation...
Phil Rosenthal on his favorite NYC food shops and the best sandwich in the world
It's not an act: Phil Rosenthal, the creator and writer behind hit Everybody Loves Raymond and the current star of Netflix food show Somebody Feed Phil, really is as sweet as he appears to be on screen. Rosenthal's honest disposition is mostly apparent while he greets a remarkable number of...
An iconic Parisian café just opened a pop-up in NYC
Even folks who have never been to Paris have probably heard of the iconic French café and tea house, Angelina, known for its decadent hot chocolate and Mont Blanc dessert (originally created in the Piedmont region of Italy, the treat is made with sweetened chestnut purée vermicelli topped with whipped cream).
This TikTok-famous vegan donut company just opened a store in Brooklyn
Despite amassing a pretty large fanbase on TikTok and other forms of social media after opening in Baltimore in 2020 (and all throughout the pandemic), it took Black-owned business Cloudy Donut two full years to finally establish a presence in New York. It was all worth the wait, though, as...
The only IKEA in Queens will close before the end of the year
Less than two years after opening and exciting city dwellers all over town, the Ikea in Queens is officially closing. Citing "the changing needs of our customers" in an announcement on its website, the chain revealed that the location will shutter on December 3, 2022. What's perhaps even sadder is...
Check out these dazzling photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over NYC
Early this morning, a Blood Moon lunar eclipse appeared in the night sky casting the moon in a gorgeous (and maybe a little eerie) red glow above New York City. Officially called the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse, it's the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, according to NASA. Just...
See NYC's neighborhoods made out of gingerbread in this stunningly detailed new display
Local bakers transformed gummy bears, Rice Krispies Treats, Hershey's Kisses, M&Ms, PEZ, mini croissants, candy canes and pounds of icing into strikingly realistic gingerbread renderings of New York City neighborhoods, and you can admire their work at the Museum of the City of New York in Manhattan this holiday season.
NYC is the best city for vampires
Dracula, Edward Cullen and Lestat de Lioncourt would love New York City, according to this new study from LawnLove.com. According to the site, NYC is apparently the ideal city for vampires because it would have the most potential victims, the most slaughterhouses and the most vampire groups in the U.S. (maybe the Staten Island vampires from What We Do in the Shadows were onto something).
Pretend I’m a Tourist: I climbed a skyscraper to feel closer to NYC
I was looking for a friend to help me conquer City Climb, an “intense aerial adventure” involving helmets, harnesses, and steep stairs, all at the very top of a very tall skyscraper. But all my friends are cowards. I‘m a coward, too, but a coward who wanted company. I’m afraid of heights, which means I’m afraid of falling and dying, or worse, falling and living; but I was trying to fall back in love with New York by becoming a tourist, and tourists do things they wouldn’t normally do. Tourists say “yes” (and “excuse me, do you know the way to…”).
