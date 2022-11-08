The holiday season is officially starting and we've got just the right activity to get you into the groove of things. Starting November 15 through January 15, Bucket Listers is transforming Pier 15 at 78 South Street into Winter Wonderland at Watermark that’ll be a festive destination inspired by The Santa Clauses, the upcoming Disney series based on the popular The Santa Clause films starring Tim Allen. Tickets, which include entry and a complimentary cup of hot cocoa, start at $20 per person and can already be purchased right here.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO