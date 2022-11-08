Read full article on original website
ecbpublishing.com
Clerk of Court responds to allegations
Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
wintergardenvox.com
Leon County Judge dismisses Loomer election fraud lawsuit
Primary case closed the day before the general election. Leon County Judge Angela C. Dempsey on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by supporters of former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer that alleged election fraud by the Florida Election Canvassing Commission and the elections supervisors of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. She handed down her decision during a 28-minute Zoom hearing in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court.
ecbpublishing.com
2022 Election Results
(Republicans sweep the field statewide) Republican candidates swept the field in races across Florida and in Jefferson County on election night, with the biggest local surprise the upset victory of newcomer Austin Hosford over incumbent Betsy Barfield in the County Commission, District 4 race. Noteworthy also were the local wins...
ecbpublishing.com
Ramping up the kindness
Your home is your castle. It is the place, above all other locations, that you should feel the most comfortable, safe and secure. But it's important to have easy access to that castle, and when entryways are blocked, damaged or unusable, it can make your castle feel like a cave, leaving you to feel trapped, isolated and alone. Striving to prevent that is Eric Evans, the on-site project leader for FL Cares.
tallahasseereports.com
Local Election Winners: Three Incumbents and Three New Faces
Mayor John Dailey held off a challenge from Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, winning by just under 4,000 votes. Incumbent Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox won re-election over Josh Johnson. Also, two new faces will be introduced later this month to fill the seats vacated by Dozier (District 5) and the untimely death of Commissioner Jimbo Jackson (District 2).
floridapolitics.com
Democrat Gallop Franklin takes HD 8 while Republican Joel Rudman sails to win in HD 3
Rudman overcame a write-in candidate while Franklin defeated Republican Curt Bender. The two major parties split a pair of Panhandle House seats, as Democrat Gallop Franklin edged out his GOP opponent to take a Tallahassee-based district, while Republican Joel Rudman breezed to victory over a write-in candidate based in Santa Rosa County.
WCTV
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
wuft.org
See who won Dixie, Gilchrist and Lafayette counties’ 2022 midterm elections
Daniel Wood III won the Dixie County Commissioner District 2 seat with 65% of the votes. The current District 2 commissioner, W.C. Mills, is stepping down. Daniel Wood III fundraised the most of the three candidates vying for the seat: He garnered more than $7,600 in monetary contributions, according to the Dixie County Supervisor of Elections website.
Leon County Emergency Managment and surrounding counties prep for Nicole
The emergency management team has already decided scheduling, prepped their gear and vehicles and are ready for what comes next
Government Technology
Georgia County Begins Work on $40M Rural Fiber Expansion
(TNS) — Lowndes County, Ga., announced the start Monday of a $40 million multi-year project to bring high-speed fiber optic Internet service to thousands of the county's rural residents. Bill Slaughter, county commission chairman, made the announcement at the commission's meeting chambers in the county courthouse annex. On hand...
WCTV
Dunn defeats Lawson in 2nd Congressional Race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime North Florida public servant Al Lawson has fallen short in his campaign to hold on to a seat in Congress, losing to Neal Dunn in the race to represent Florida’s second district. The Associated Press called the race for Dunn as he lead Lawson...
thefamuanonline.com
Student senators say money is missing
Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes EMA prepares for tropical storm Nicole
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is forecasted to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane later today as it moves across the Bahamas and eventually makes landfall just North of West Palm Beach late Wednesday night. Nicole is a large storm with a wind field extending hundreds of miles from the storm’s center meaning impacts will be felt well outside the forecast track cone.
WCTV
Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022. Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County. Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022. All after-school activities...
WCTV
Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
WCTV
Update: family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Nov. 9, at approximately 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive in reference to a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
Man found guilty of robbery in Tallahassee
The United States Department of Justice Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office announced Thursday a man of south Florida was found guilty of robbery and another offense.
WCTV
Verdict in for man accused of killing, dumping man’s body on Ridge Road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing a man and dumping his body along Ridge Road has just been found guilty of manslaughter and credit card theft. Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner. Spooner’s body was found wrapped...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. to potentially see impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, EMA encouraging preparedness
Movie production company filming action flick in Adel. Moultrie PD co-responder program gets national recognition. With Election Day over, Peach State saw record voter turnout. Record voter turnout was seen across Georgia. Coffee Co. elections trying to recover after 2020 investigation. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST. Coffee...
