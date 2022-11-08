ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ecbpublishing.com

Clerk of Court responds to allegations

Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
wintergardenvox.com

Leon County Judge dismisses Loomer election fraud lawsuit

Primary case closed the day before the general election. Leon County Judge Angela C. Dempsey on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by supporters of former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer that alleged election fraud by the Florida Election Canvassing Commission and the elections supervisors of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. She handed down her decision during a 28-minute Zoom hearing in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court.
LEON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

2022 Election Results

(Republicans sweep the field statewide) Republican candidates swept the field in races across Florida and in Jefferson County on election night, with the biggest local surprise the upset victory of newcomer Austin Hosford over incumbent Betsy Barfield in the County Commission, District 4 race. Noteworthy also were the local wins...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Ramping up the kindness

Your home is your castle. It is the place, above all other locations, that you should feel the most comfortable, safe and secure. But it's important to have easy access to that castle, and when entryways are blocked, damaged or unusable, it can make your castle feel like a cave, leaving you to feel trapped, isolated and alone. Striving to prevent that is Eric Evans, the on-site project leader for FL Cares.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Local Election Winners: Three Incumbents and Three New Faces

Mayor John Dailey held off a challenge from Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, winning by just under 4,000 votes. Incumbent Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox won re-election over Josh Johnson. Also, two new faces will be introduced later this month to fill the seats vacated by Dozier (District 5) and the untimely death of Commissioner Jimbo Jackson (District 2).
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

See who won Dixie, Gilchrist and Lafayette counties’ 2022 midterm elections

Daniel Wood III won the Dixie County Commissioner District 2 seat with 65% of the votes. The current District 2 commissioner, W.C. Mills, is stepping down. Daniel Wood III fundraised the most of the three candidates vying for the seat: He garnered more than $7,600 in monetary contributions, according to the Dixie County Supervisor of Elections website.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Government Technology

Georgia County Begins Work on $40M Rural Fiber Expansion

(TNS) — Lowndes County, Ga., announced the start Monday of a $40 million multi-year project to bring high-speed fiber optic Internet service to thousands of the county's rural residents. Bill Slaughter, county commission chairman, made the announcement at the commission's meeting chambers in the county courthouse annex. On hand...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Dunn defeats Lawson in 2nd Congressional Race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime North Florida public servant Al Lawson has fallen short in his campaign to hold on to a seat in Congress, losing to Neal Dunn in the race to represent Florida’s second district. The Associated Press called the race for Dunn as he lead Lawson...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Student senators say money is missing

Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes EMA prepares for tropical storm Nicole

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is forecasted to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane later today as it moves across the Bahamas and eventually makes landfall just North of West Palm Beach late Wednesday night. Nicole is a large storm with a wind field extending hundreds of miles from the storm’s center meaning impacts will be felt well outside the forecast track cone.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022. Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County. Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022. All after-school activities...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Update: family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Nov. 9, at approximately 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive in reference to a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy