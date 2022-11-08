Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GO CAPS students serve at Veterans Village
High school students from all over the region participating in the GO CAPS program volunteered their time to serve veterans during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. The students went to Veterans Village at Ballparks of America on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and assisted veterans in the “mess hall” where vets were given a free lunch.
Hollister School District hosts Veterans Day parade
The Hollister School District invited community members and students to show their support for veterans Thursday morning, Nov. 10, in the school district’s inaugural Hollister School District Veterans Day Parade. Hollister Elementary and Early Childhood Center Principal Mark Waugh expressed the importance of students understanding what a veteran is.
Mills named Branson employee of the month
The city of Branson named a member of the Parks and Recreation department as the November 2022 Employee of the Month. Peggy Mills received the award because of contributions she made to the 2022 Fall Community Garage Sale. “She went out of her way to assist the patrons of the...
Branson theaters to raise money for pediatric wheelchairs
In the coming days, Branson theater audiences will have a new opportunity to help children in need of pediatric wheelchairs. This year, the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre began their city wide fundraising effort known as Branson Cares, which benefits Hope Haven International, who builds, delivers and custom fits pediatric wheelchairs for children with disabilities all around the world. To date, 13 Branson theaters, 26 Branson hotels, multiple restaurants, retail locations and two shopping malls have joined BAAMT and their mission to raise funds for the construction and distribution of these wheelchairs.
Branson 6th grade teacher “Out of this World”
A 6th grade teacher at Buchanan Intermediate school has been named the “Out of this World Teacher” for the month of October by Central Bank and local radio station KRZK, Legends 106.3 FM. Kelly Neal has been with the Branson School District since 2000. “It is such an...
BRAC to host open auditions for Mary Poppins
The Branson Regional Arts Councils is inviting performers of all ages to join them this week to audition for their 2023 production of Mary Poppins-The Broadway Musical. Auditions will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and will continue on Saturday Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. No advance registration is taking place for these auditions. Participants are asked to simply show up at the Historic Owen Theare for any of the audition times.
Veterans fill Clay Cooper Theatre for annual tribute show
Veterans and their families filled the seats of the Clay Cooper Theatre for most of the day on Monday, Nov. 7, to enjoy the 2022 Clay Cooper Veterans Tribute Show. The entertainment line-up began at 10 a.m. with a performance by 1950’s show Hot Rods & High Heels. Following lunch at the theatre, this year’s tribute show began at 1:30 p.m. and was emceed by Clay Cooper himself.
Scenes from the POW/MIA Service of Remembrance event
The POW/MIA Service of Remembrance took place this week in Branson as part of the Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. Veterans, families of soldiers missing in action and the public were in attendance at the POW/MIA Service of Remembrance on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. at the Lodges at Timber Ridge.
Area students participate in the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot
Blue Eye and Reeds Spring students take their shot at qualifying rounds for the Elks Hoop Shoot. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages eight to 13 years old, which has been going strong for almost 50 years. Through the Hoop Shoot program, the Elks have been “developing and reinforcing grit in children” long before researchers and experts concluded that grit is so important for our children, according to the Elks website.
Branson Chamber announces Board election results
The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2023 Board of Directors election. All five will serve a three year term starting in January 2023. The top two winners in the accommodations category are Scott Skoglund from Lodge of the Ozarks, and Wendy White from Hiltons of Branson. The winner in the Attractions category was Brad Thomas from Silver Dollar City. The General Business category winners were Sam Voisin from the Branson Convention Center, and Lynne Yaggy from CoxHealth.
City of Branson seeks citizens for city boards
The city of Branson is soliciting applications for three boards. Openings are available on the Industrial Development Authority, the Board of Appeals, and the Planning Commission. “Our community runs on all cylinders when the citizens’ voice is heard at city hall,” Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Get involved,...
Speaking to those who understand
A local veteran has brought together a peer led group to help give veterans a sounding board to help them deal with everyday struggles related to their service. VFW Senior Vice Commander Ret. Navy Petty Officer Third Class Joe Harris organized a support group which is hosted on Thursdays at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 1667, located in Ridgedale, Missouri, to help himself and others deal with the after effects of military service.
Republicans dominate in local elections
Branson area state representatives all earned re-election on Nov. 8, as Missouri Republicans claimed wins across the state. Republican Rep. Brian Seitz will go back to Jefferson City after a commanding 78%-22% win over Democrat Ginger Witty. “I’m honored that the voters of the 156th District would turn out in...
