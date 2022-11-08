In the coming days, Branson theater audiences will have a new opportunity to help children in need of pediatric wheelchairs. This year, the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre began their city wide fundraising effort known as Branson Cares, which benefits Hope Haven International, who builds, delivers and custom fits pediatric wheelchairs for children with disabilities all around the world. To date, 13 Branson theaters, 26 Branson hotels, multiple restaurants, retail locations and two shopping malls have joined BAAMT and their mission to raise funds for the construction and distribution of these wheelchairs.

BRANSON, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO