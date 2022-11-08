ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Indiana

By Andrew Lind
 3 days ago
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to recap the 21-7 win over Northwestern and preview Saturday’s game against Indiana.

The Hoosiers are 3-6 on the season, having lost six straight games after a 45-14 loss to Penn State on Saturday afternoon. They’ve also lost 26 consecutive games against the Buckeyes dating back to a 27-27 tie in 1990.

You can watch the press conference in the YouTube videos below or you can read a full bullet-point recap of everything Day and Knowles had to say:

Ryan Day:

  • Day said he did not have any injury updates, once again deferring to Saturday’s availability report when it comes to running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
  • On the struggles in the run game: “I think we all need to get better … We’ve got to block better, we’ve got to run better, we’ve got to do a better job equating the numbers.”
  • Day said the weather at Northwestern was “most unique things” he’s ever been around. He said if they were ever in that situation again, they might run quarterback C.J. Stroud a little earlier.
  • “There’s bad weather and there’s extreme weather. I thought that was pretty extreme.”
  • On Stroud’s ability to run the ball, Day said he’s “embraced it” and that perhaps they’ve “found something” when it comes to adding a new dimension to their offense, though it does come with some hesitation to keep him healthy.
  • Asked about any potential changes to the offensive line with Josh Fryar and Enokk Vimahi as potential options at right guard, which is manned by Matthew Jones: “Right now, we feel like we’re playing the best five.”
  • On the toughness the team has shown: “That’s something we’ve taken a lot of pride in this season.”
  • Day said the biggest thing in recruiting is to keep winning, as well as to continue to play well on the defensive side of the ball. Added those are big talking points as they approach the last few months of the recruiting cycle.
  • Day said that a lot of the big plays on Saturday happened in non-traditional ways, such as wide receiver Emeka Egbuka’s end around for a touchdown. “Those types of things, when you get to the perimeter, make some big plays for us.”
  • Day said he loves the traditional uniforms, but that recruits tend to like something a little different. “I love the look that’s been in college football for a long time.” Called himself a “traditionalist.”
  • Day said “the bottom line” is that they have to run the ball and produce offensively no matter the conditions they’re facing on Saturdays.
  • On the Hoosiers: “They’re going to come in here and fight and play really, really hard.” He added he has a ton of respect for head coach Tom Allen.
  • Asked about the defensive line rotation, particularly defensive tackle Michael Hall’s lack of involvement (19 snaps), Day said it was the game plan and him being on a pitch count as he returns from injury. “All of the above.”
  • Day said he was particularly bothered by the inability to convert in short-yardage situations. “It was a combination of things.” Said they struggled with a lack of movement, pad level, blocks and scheme at times.
  • Day said he watched NFL games where wind was a factor, such as the 2008 “Wind Bowl” between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills and last year’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders to prepare for Northwestern.
  • On any potential injuries with Jones that could be hindering him: “He’s like a lot of our guys. There are a lot things that guys, this time of the year, are fighting through.” Reiterated that Jones gives them the best chance to do what they want to do.”

Jim Knowles:

  • Knowles harped on creating good habits on the defensive side of the ball. “We want to stop every team on every possession of every game.” Said if they have that expectation and mindset, it will come naturally.
  • On the struggles in stopping the Wildcats on third down, Knowles said he was not pleased. “I’ve got to do a better job of coaching that.” Noted they were 4-for-4 in stopping them on fourth down, though, which is effectively like creating four turnovers.
  • Knowles said he wanted to give the players credit for holding Northwestern to just seven points. “Pretty damn good.”
  • Knowles said he’s coached in similar weather when he was defensive coordinator at Duke. The Blue Devils beat Boston College in the remnants of Hurricane Joaquin in 2015.
  • Knowles said Jyaire Brown did a good job as the third cornerback against the Wildcats. Added that they needed to be careful with Jordan Hancock as he works his way back from a hamstring injury and they didn’t want him to aggravate it on the wet grass.
  • Knowles said the defense is “on schedule” because they’re doing what they’re supposed to do. Anywhere else, they’d be ahead of schedule, but that’s not the case at “The Ohio State,” where the expectations are much higher.
  • Knowles said he has “zero emotional reaction” to what Ohio State does on defense, particularly a 4th-and-1 stop on Saturday when linebacker Tommy Eichenberg came out for the play after his helmet came off. “I want our defense to expect to win those situations.”
  • Knowles said they’ll try to keep the game plan as similar as possible no matter what quarterback starts for the Hoosiers on Saturday.
  • On defensive tackle Taron Vincent’s play over the last few weeks: “He’s playing to that level (of a five-star recruit).” Praised his consistency, especially in that he draws double teams each week. “(He’s) really been a bonus for me to have inside.”
  • Knowles said you could probably call a hold on the player blocking defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau on “every other play,” but that he learned a long time ago that he’d be wasting his time to complain about it.
  • On the issues the Buckeyes have shown at times defending a mobile quarterback, including on Saturday against Northwestern and earlier this season against Toledo. “We have all the tools in place, we just need better execution.” Said there were “commonalities” they can learn from in those games, too.

