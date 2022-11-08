Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TechCrunch
Engage with Aerospace Corp, Mynaric and Otter at TC Sessions: Space
If you’ve got rocket fuel running in your veins, don’t miss the chance to learn the latest developments within the space economy — from manned space travel, colonization and communications to earth observation data, manufacturing, and even war, in space. Countdown to launch: Buy a pass now...
TechCrunch
Amazon debuts Sparrow, a new bin-picking robot arm
As one might imagine, robot arms are a big piece of that puzzle. Robin (which debuted 18 months ago) and Cardinal (which rolls out this year) are the two most prominent examples, both designed to move packages and send them on their way inside the warehouse. Cardinal is effectively an update to Robin that’s able to pack boxes full of packages. There are currently around 1,000 Robin units deployed in Amazon warehouses.
TechCrunch
Galaxy, Gradient and Lux VCs will judge the TC Sessions: Crypto pitch-off
But first (hey, you had to see this coming), if you have not yet done the deed, buy your pass right now. Changes in the crypto world are fast and furious — like Binance aiming to purchase FTX but just over 24 hours later backing out. Did you know Binance founder CZ will speak at the event? You do not want to miss that.
TechCrunch
GitHub teases new Copilot feature that lets developers code with their voice
Announced at the annual GitHub Universe conference yesterday, the experimental feature works in tandem with Copilot, GitHub’s controversial AI-powered pair-programmer that collaborates with software developers by suggesting functions or lines of code — a bit like Gmail’s Smart Compose. Copilot officially launched for everyone back in June,...
TechCrunch
Sight Tech Global 2022 agenda announced
At this year’s event we have sessions with the creators of several new devices to assist with vision, and we’ll talk about the technology architecture decisions that went into balancing capability with cost and tapping existing platforms. We’ll also take our first look at accessibility in VR, which...
TechCrunch
SpaceX, Relativity and others urge FCC to stay in its lane
There is plenty that the FCC could — and should do — to support ISAM missions that sit squarely within its regulatory bounds, the companies said. SpaceX and others, as well as startups like Orbit Fab, which wants to build refueling depots in space, and Starfish Space, which is developing a satellite servicing vehicle, submitted recommendations related to spectrum and ISAM. The commission also heard from Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, United Launch Alliance and other space companies and industry groups.
TechCrunch
DeviantArt provides a way for artists to opt out of AI art generators
“AI technology for creation is a powerful force we can’t ignore. . . . It would be impossible for DeviantArt to try to block or censor this art technology,” CEO Moti Levy told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We see so many instances where AI tools help artists’ creativity, allowing them to express themselves in ways they could not in the past. That said, we believe we have a responsibility to all creators. To support AI art, we must also implement fair tools and add protections in this domain.”
TechCrunch
Pinterest launches its collage-making app Shuffles to the general public
The app’s popularity has since declined. While Pinterest’s flagship app remains the No. 1 Lifestyle app in the U.S. at this time, Shuffles has sunk to No. 228, according to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Last month, Shuffles was downloaded 20,000 times worldwide, a big drop from the 211,000 iOS installs it saw in its first month on the App Store in July 2022. The firm says Shuffles has seen approximately 607,000 worldwide installs to date, according to its estimates.
TechCrunch
Apple pledges $450M toward expanding the satellite infrastructure powering Emergency SOS
In part, Apple’s capital infusion will fund the installation of new custom-designed antennas manufactured by California-based company Cobham Satcom. Designed to receive signals transmitted by Globalstar’s satellite constellation, the antennas have already been installed in the satellite provider’s existing ground stations, including facilities in Nevada, Hawaii, Texas, Alaska, Florida and Puerto Rico.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Sequoia Capital writes off its $210M investment in crypto exchange FTX
Tech reporting is a lot of things, but it sure ain’t boring, as the chaos around Twitter, crypto, and layoffs continues. We’re just trying to hang on for dear life to try to make some sense of it all. We think we did a pretty decent job, and here, we’ve got a selection of what’s been happening in the past 24 hours of tech. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
General Atlantic values media tech Amagi at $1.4 billion in new funding
General Atlantic led a new round of over $100 million, which included about $20 million in secondary buybacks, the New York and Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in a statement. The Series F funding has propelled Amagi’s valuation to $1.4 billion, up from $1 billion in March this year. The startup,...
TechCrunch
How OVHcloud’s Octave Klaba is building a different cloud computing company
Playing catch-up How do you compete with companies like Amazon and Microsoft when you “only” have 2,800 employees and no side business to finance your cloud division?. OVHcloud’s vision could be summed up in two says: leveraging open source as the cornerstone of product innovation, and uncompromised sovereignty. The company’s project of offering data centers as a service is a good example of these two points.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried quits as crypto exchange files for bankruptcy
Hoooo boy. As Alex would say: This week has been a long year. You just know it has been a pretty wild ride when Meta can lay off 13% of its staff, and it isn’t even really in the top 10 of crazy things that happened. Gmail no longer...
TechCrunch
SoundHound, the voice AI platform, lays off 10% of staff citing ‘challenging market conditions’
The Santa Clara-headquartered company — which went public via a SPAC in April of this year — announced the decision to its employees on Wednesday. Alongside that, it also imposed salary cuts for some of those not laid off. The company did not specify the details of the salary cuts, nor how many were affected.
TechCrunch
Dispatches from the conference room
Given the fact that I haven’t been out since 2019, I may well have overbooked. Met with four startups yesterday afternoon after arriving at Logan, spent this morning meeting with a couple of VCs/accelerators and startups, and am currently writing to you from a MassRobotics conference room (shoutout to Joyce, who kindly reserved me a conference room to chat with some founders ahead of a panel and more meetings tonight).
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: H-1B worker advice, managing remote teams, pitch deck teardown
Facebook’s parent company Meta announced the first major job cuts in its history this week, eliminating 11,000 jobs. Like Twitter, Stripe, Brex, Lyft, Netflix and other tech firms based in the Bay Area, many of the employees impacted are immigrants here on worker visas. An unexpected layoff introduces an...
TechCrunch
With $7M raised, Keyo launches a biometric palm verification network
“I think we were probably a bit naïve in the beginning to underestimate the true complexity of this undertaking,” admits co-founder/CEO Jaxon Klein. “There’s a lot involved in building a global-scale identity solution. We’ve been in deep engineering mode for several years now. We’ve put the last five years and millions of dollars into building what we really view as the first global-scale biometric identity ecosystem.”
TechCrunch
Amazon eyes devices group as it undertakes broad cost cutting
The Wall Street Journal this week noted that Amazon’s devices group could be the latest to get hit with cuts as the company braces for further macroeconomic disruption. The paper notes that “Amazon’s leadership is closely evaluating its Alexa business, according to some of the people,” citing internal documents.
TechCrunch
Tesla opens its EV connector design to other automakers
Tesla said in a blog post Friday that its design and specification files are available for download. The company said it is “actively working with relevant standards bodies to codify Tesla’s charging connector as a public standard.”. The charging connector in all Tesla vehicles offers AC charging and...
TechCrunch
Directus wants to democratize data across the enterprise
Even though it only launched in 2020, the New York-based remote-first company has already added enterprises like Bose, Adobe and Tripadvisor to its roster of paying customers. And while the company itself is only a couple of years old now, Directus CEO and co-founder Ben Haynes actually started toying with the ideas that led to launching Directus as early as 2004 after leaving the Air Force and starting a web consultancy business.
Comments / 0