Evansville, IN

Evansville-area high school football regional scores, schedule, streaming links

By Chad Lindskog, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE — Only 48 high school football teams across Indiana will put on their helmets and pads again this week to compete for regional championships. They've made it to the halfway point of the postseason.

Four teams from the Evansville area clinched sectional titles last Friday: Castle, Memorial, Southridge and Mater Dei. Will any of them have the chance to celebrate being regional champs next?

Below is the schedule for this weekend's regionals — there's one game Saturday — with links to online radio broadcasts and video streams included where applicable. (If a broadcast is missing, please contact clindskog@gannett.com and it will be added to the list.)

All times are Central.

IHSAA football regionals in Southwestern Indiana

FRIDAY

Class 2A: Mater Dei (9-3) at Triton Central (10-2), 5:30 p.m. | WSVX-96.5FM

Class 4A: East Central (10-2) at Memorial (9-3), 6:30 p.m. | WREF-97.7FM | indianasrn.org (video stream)

Class 5A: Bloomington South (9-1) at Castle (7-4), 6:30 p.m. | WYIR-96.9FM | IHSAAtv.org (video stream)

SATURDAY

Class 3A: Lawrenceburg (11-1) at Southridge (11-1), 4 p.m. | WBDC-100.9FM

