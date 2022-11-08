ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Raleigh News & Observer

NC man saw lottery ticket with the word ‘Fortune.’ He bought one and hit the jackpot.

Carvent Webb was all set to retire this Sunday from his job restoring historic homes for Winston-Salem-based contractor Salem Heritage. And that’s before what happened to him on a recent stop at his favorite 7-Eleven, the 70-year-old Charlottean said Tuesday, after N.C. lottery officials announced that he’d won $3 million on a Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Three South Florida Black history institutions to visit

South Florida is known for its sunny days and endless beaches — attractions that people come from around the world to seek out. Florida provides the perfect space to build a better life, making the state one of the most diverse regions of the United States. Among the millions of residents in the area, one quarter are Black.
FLORIDA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

North Carolina dodged a GOP tsunami in the midterms, but it’s still bleeding red

It wasn’t a tsunami — and maybe it wasn’t quite a wave, either — but North Carolina is still seeing red. Despite a stronger night than expected for Democrats across the country, the Tar Heel state took a strong step to the right Tuesday. Republicans appear to have gained a supermajority in the state Senate, and GOP candidates swept statewide judicial races, including two critical seats on the N.C. Supreme Court.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

