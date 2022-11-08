Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
NC man saw lottery ticket with the word ‘Fortune.’ He bought one and hit the jackpot.
Carvent Webb was all set to retire this Sunday from his job restoring historic homes for Winston-Salem-based contractor Salem Heritage. And that’s before what happened to him on a recent stop at his favorite 7-Eleven, the 70-year-old Charlottean said Tuesday, after N.C. lottery officials announced that he’d won $3 million on a Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket.
Raleigh News & Observer
Three South Florida Black history institutions to visit
South Florida is known for its sunny days and endless beaches — attractions that people come from around the world to seek out. Florida provides the perfect space to build a better life, making the state one of the most diverse regions of the United States. Among the millions of residents in the area, one quarter are Black.
Raleigh News & Observer
Democrats keep losing in North Carolina. Their strategy might be the problem.
In the end, 2022 proved to be another disappointing year for Democrats in North Carolina, despite hopes that Cheri Beasley might bring the party its first U.S. Senate win in 15 years. Not only did Republicans succeed in sending Ted Budd to Washington, they picked up several seats in the...
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina dodged a GOP tsunami in the midterms, but it’s still bleeding red
It wasn’t a tsunami — and maybe it wasn’t quite a wave, either — but North Carolina is still seeing red. Despite a stronger night than expected for Democrats across the country, the Tar Heel state took a strong step to the right Tuesday. Republicans appear to have gained a supermajority in the state Senate, and GOP candidates swept statewide judicial races, including two critical seats on the N.C. Supreme Court.
