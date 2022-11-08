Read full article on original website
World Vegan Day Deals and Offerings to Keep You Satiated, Sustainably
One of our favorite holidays, World Vegan Day, is celebrated globally on Nov. 1, 2022. And what's more — the holiday gets an entire month, with World Vegan Month lasting the entirety of November. That said, there are a number of brands and companies getting in on the celebrations,...
Yes, Burger King Has a New Vegan Menu Item — When, Where, and How to Get It
Vegan fast foodies are currently losing their minds over Burger King's newest plant-based offering: Dirty Vegan Nuggets. After the chain received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both the Impossible Whopper and Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, we've gotten strangely confident in Burger King's abilities to make a solid plant-based creation. That said, fans...
Should You Be Washing Your Pumpkins? Short Answer: Yes.
Pumpkins are the fruit (yes — they're a fruit) of the hour. As an annual fixation during this time of year, pumpkins are undeniably essential to the season. However, before carving, spicing, pureeing, smashing — or whatever pumpkin activity awaits — should you be washing your pumpkins?
How to Celebrate World Vegan Month This November
When you’re vegan, every day is your very own World Vegan Day, considering you probably eat — and make decisions otherwise affecting animals — multiple times a day. But there’s only one day that marks World Vegan Day for everyone around the world — and kicks off World Vegan Month.
COP27 Is Serving Lab-Grown Meat — Though the Rest of the Menu Is Causing Controversy
Last year, COP26 caused some controversy for serving meat at the climate change conference, considering the high environmental impact of animal products. And it seems like the conference’s organizers haven’t quite yet learned their lesson, as COP27 has also put plenty of animal-based meat and dairy on the menu.
Nigella Lawson Made Vegan Gingerbread Recipe on ‘Good Morning America’ — Will She Go Vegan?
We're always seeking out new plant-based additions to our holiday spread, and a new one recently went viral, thanks to a Good Morning America segment from last week. Famous culinary icon Nigella Lawson took to the popular TV program to promote her new cookbook, titled Cook, Eat, Repeat on Thursday, Nov. 3, showing hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach the steps to make it.
