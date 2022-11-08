Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
UK: Santander will halt real-time bank transfers to digital asset exchanges in 2023
U.K. customers of Santander Bank will be barred from sending real-time payments to digital currency exchanges, Reuters reports. The bank disclosed the information via email to its customers, citing an increased spate of fraud leveraging digital assets. “In recent months we’ve seen a large increase in U.K. customers becoming victims...
coingeek.com
Russia exploring integrating digital assets into its financial system: central bank
Russia’s new-found love for digital assets is set to hit new heights with the release of a report by the country’s central bank that outlines how Russia can integrate digital currencies like Bitcoin into its financial system. The report, titled “Digital Assets in the Russian Federation,” delves into...
coingeek.com
Philippines: Kroptoken, Calcoins founder charged with tax evasion
Joseph Calata, founder of Kroptoken and Calcoin, has been slapped with tax evasion charges in the Philippines. The charges were brought under the Philippines Run After Tax Evader (RATE) program, a scheme designed to crack down on the rising incidents of tax fraud in the country. According to the court filings, Calata and his business entities have accumulated a total aggregate liability of over PHP398.13 million (US$6.8 million) with the matter instituted in Caloocan City.
Investopedia
DOJ Seizes $3.36 Billion in Second-Largest Bitcoin Recovery on Record
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said it seized $3.36 billion in stolen bitcoin assets—the second-largest recovery on record. The cryptocurrency haul was taken in 2021 from the home of a crypto hacker in the U.S. who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin (BTC) from the now-defunct illegal dark-web market Silk Road more than a decade ago.
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
CoinTelegraph
Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
coingeek.com
Digital asset trademark applications reach all-time high in 2022 with metaverse leading adoption
Digital assets have enjoyed impressive adoption rates from retail investors in recent years, but the ecosystem is readying itself for an avalanche of institutional investments, given the spike in trademark applications. Trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis stated that trademark applications about digital currencies and allied goods and services in 2022 stood...
coingeek.com
Is SEC harming ‘crypto’ by enforcing the securities laws?
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Short answer: it may harm ‘crypto’ but not blockchain. A U.S. federal judge of a District Court in New Hampshire ruled today, November 7, 2022,...
WAFB.com
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company’s bankruptcy filing.
The tech boom is officially over - and the FTX fiasco will spark a crypto crackdown, ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers says
The tech boom is over, thanks to the pandemic receding and interest rates rising, Larry Summers said. The ex-Treasury chief predicted the FTX fiasco will lead to greater crypto regulation. Summers isn't worried about another financial crisis as banks and authorities are prepared. The tech boom is officially over, the...
coingeek.com
Private non-interactive bounties for general computation on Bitcoin
This post was first published on Medium. We present a novel bounty mechanism that can outsource arbitrary computation securely and privately on a blockchain. The exchange of solution and payment is atomic and trustless: either the bounty maker learns the solution and the collector gets the rewards, or neither happens. The maker deploys a smart contract that releases funds if and only if a solution is provided. To prevent the solution from leaking, it is encrypted with a key that only the two parties know. To validate the encrypted solution, Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is used to prove the solution encrypted is valid and it is encrypted using the right key while keeping it confidential.
'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini suggests FTX's rescue deal shows how crypto is a Ponzi scheme: 'Who will bail out Binance?'
Nouriel Roubini flagged FTX's rescue deal for Binance as a sign crypto investing is a Ponzi scheme. The "Dr Doom" economist noted FTX had itself been bailing out struggling crypto firms. The crypto critic wondered who will bail out Binance when that "house of cards collapses". Nouriel Roubini has flagged...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
Apple Insider
Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
blockworks.co
US Government Now Has More BTC Than Largest Crypto Holders
Roughly $1 billion worth of bitcoin was recovered in what the Department of Justice calls the second-largest financial seizure ever. The US Department of Justice has seized roughly $1 billion worth of bitcoin (BTC) from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoins from the Silk Road dark web internet marketplace in 2012.
