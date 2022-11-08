The NBA has revealed their City Edition uniforms for this season and the Cleveland Cavaliers are near the bottom of the pack. The NBA has unveiled their 2022-2023 City Edition uniforms, and some are pretty awesome. Some aren’t. The Cleveland Cavaliers had theirs leaked a bit ago, and their new base jerseys are pretty solid, all things considered, the new Cities aren’t great. Granted, the 2020-2021 Rock Hall-inspired jerseys did grow on me, these “Land” ones are less likely to.

