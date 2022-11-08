Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers could have had massive 2022 breakout star if not for Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 season that has fans dissecting just about every mistake that Rob Pelinka has made. Trading actual NBA assets for Russell Westbrook is the most obvious mistake that Pelinka has made but there have been plenty more. It...
Lakers fans will finally get relief after horrible start here soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a laughably bad start this season to the point where the team giving the New Orleans Pelicans a chance at Victor Wembanyama is a real conversation. After the most disappointing season in franchise history, this is not the kind of start that fans were hoping for.
The NBA has released their new City Jerseys and the Cleveland Cavalier’s is among the worst
The NBA has revealed their City Edition uniforms for this season and the Cleveland Cavaliers are near the bottom of the pack. The NBA has unveiled their 2022-2023 City Edition uniforms, and some are pretty awesome. Some aren’t. The Cleveland Cavaliers had theirs leaked a bit ago, and their new base jerseys are pretty solid, all things considered, the new Cities aren’t great. Granted, the 2020-2021 Rock Hall-inspired jerseys did grow on me, these “Land” ones are less likely to.
Derrick Rose’s layup got stuck on rim in the most Knicks miss ever (Video)
Knicks guard Derrick Rose had a layup balance perfectly behind the rim for a miss that felt uniquely fitting for New York fans. There are dozens of missed baskets during every NBA game but some of them are a lot more impressive than others. After Friday night’s Derrick Rose layup miss, Knicks fans should petition the league to award points to the rarest of those misses.
Can the Ohio State basketball team still sign Bronny James?
The early signing period is done and over with for college basketball. The Ohio State basketball team welcomed four new guys into the fold earlier this week. It’s a top-five class with just those prospects in the class and it’s the second straight top-ten class Chris Holtmann has brought in.
Clemson’s upset loss now has the chance to snowball into something much worse
Clemson losing so badly to Notre Dame could be ominous for the ACC’s slim playoff chances. If Notre Dame revealed Clemson to be Paper Tigers, then that is horrendous news for the ACC. Clemson plummeted from No. 4 all the way to No. 12 in the latest College Football...
Key player driving Vikings success is entirely unheralded
One player driving Vikings success is going entirely unheralded outside of Minnesota circles. Put some respect on the big man’s name!. Offensive lineman may be paid well in raw finances, but in terms of social capital, they go entirely underappreciated. They do the dirty work that allows the flashier parts of the offense to shine.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0