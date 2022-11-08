Read full article on original website
Google Play to pilot third-party billing in new markets, including US; Bumble joins Spotify as early tester
The company first announced its intention to launch a third-party billing option back in March of this year, with Spotify as the initial tester. Since then, the program has steadily expanded. Last month, for example, Google invited other non-game developers to apply for the user choice billing program in select markets, including India, Australia, Indonesia, Japan and the European Economic Area (EEA). The company also introduced a similar policy for developers in the EEA region in July, but the new guidelines raised the commission discount from 3% to 4% for developers who opted in. With today’s expansion, user choice billing will be made available to 35 countries worldwide.
SoundHound, the voice AI platform, lays off 10% of staff citing ‘challenging market conditions’
The Santa Clara-headquartered company — which went public via a SPAC in April of this year — announced the decision to its employees on Wednesday. Alongside that, it also imposed salary cuts for some of those not laid off. The company did not specify the details of the salary cuts, nor how many were affected.
Sight Tech Global 2022 agenda announced
At this year’s event we have sessions with the creators of several new devices to assist with vision, and we’ll talk about the technology architecture decisions that went into balancing capability with cost and tapping existing platforms. We’ll also take our first look at accessibility in VR, which...
DeviantArt provides a way for artists to opt out of AI art generators
“AI technology for creation is a powerful force we can’t ignore. . . . It would be impossible for DeviantArt to try to block or censor this art technology,” CEO Moti Levy told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We see so many instances where AI tools help artists’ creativity, allowing them to express themselves in ways they could not in the past. That said, we believe we have a responsibility to all creators. To support AI art, we must also implement fair tools and add protections in this domain.”
Coefficient wants to bring live data into your existing spreadsheets
Ideally, analysts need something that connects disparate enterprise systems, like business intelligence and analytics tools. But these tools are often complex and unintuitive, leading employees to spend hours each day searching and gathering information. In search of an answer, Navneet Loiwal teamed up with Tommy Tsai, with whom he’d previously founded an e-commerce app, to build Coefficient, an app that brings live data into Google Sheets and other existing spreadsheet platforms.
Amazon debuts Sparrow, a new bin-picking robot arm
As one might imagine, robot arms are a big piece of that puzzle. Robin (which debuted 18 months ago) and Cardinal (which rolls out this year) are the two most prominent examples, both designed to move packages and send them on their way inside the warehouse. Cardinal is effectively an update to Robin that’s able to pack boxes full of packages. There are currently around 1,000 Robin units deployed in Amazon warehouses.
Amazon previews its new delivery drone, the MK30
The MK30, which is set for a 2024 debut, is both smaller and lighter than the earlier version and able to withstand harsher temperatures and a broader range of weather conditions. Another key element here is making things quieter. Drone noise has been one of the most anticipated complaints about bringing these systems into residential settings.
How OVHcloud’s Octave Klaba is building a different cloud computing company
Playing catch-up How do you compete with companies like Amazon and Microsoft when you “only” have 2,800 employees and no side business to finance your cloud division?. OVHcloud’s vision could be summed up in two says: leveraging open source as the cornerstone of product innovation, and uncompromised sovereignty. The company’s project of offering data centers as a service is a good example of these two points.
More key Twitter execs just quit, including the head of trust and safety
Platformer’s Zoë Schiffer first reported that Twitter’s Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth quit the company Thursday after just two weeks under Musk’s leadership. Robin Wheeler, who was elevated to lead Twitter’s marketing and sales teams, has also reportedly left the company, according to Bloomberg.
OpenAI leads $23.5M round in Mem, an AI-powered note-taking app
The investment values Mem at $110 million post-money and brings the startup’s total raised to $29 million. Co-founded by Kevin Moody and Dennis Xu, Mem differentiates itself from traditional note-taking apps by emphasizing “lightweight organization,” in Moody and Xu’s words. The workflow revolves around search and a chronological timeline, allowing users to attach topic tags, tag other users and add recurring reminders to notes.
As the economy shifts, what’s the best software customer?
But while there are a great many shiny things vying for our attention, the larger (and more boring) world of B2B software is going through a fascinating year. Recall that when COVID-19 first swept the world, there was doubt that tech companies would perform well. Those concerns were misplaced; as it turns out, businesses of all sizes still needed tech solutions to run their operations, meaning that while much of the economy suffered, tech companies picked up extra momentum.
This Week in Apps: Twitter’s crazy week drives social apps’ growth, Google expands user choice billing
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
With $7M raised, Keyo launches a biometric palm verification network
“I think we were probably a bit naïve in the beginning to underestimate the true complexity of this undertaking,” admits co-founder/CEO Jaxon Klein. “There’s a lot involved in building a global-scale identity solution. We’ve been in deep engineering mode for several years now. We’ve put the last five years and millions of dollars into building what we really view as the first global-scale biometric identity ecosystem.”
General Atlantic values media tech Amagi at $1.4 billion in new funding
General Atlantic led a new round of over $100 million, which included about $20 million in secondary buybacks, the New York and Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in a statement. The Series F funding has propelled Amagi’s valuation to $1.4 billion, up from $1 billion in March this year. The startup,...
GitHub teases new Copilot feature that lets developers code with their voice
Announced at the annual GitHub Universe conference yesterday, the experimental feature works in tandem with Copilot, GitHub’s controversial AI-powered pair-programmer that collaborates with software developers by suggesting functions or lines of code — a bit like Gmail’s Smart Compose. Copilot officially launched for everyone back in June,...
Directus wants to democratize data across the enterprise
Even though it only launched in 2020, the New York-based remote-first company has already added enterprises like Bose, Adobe and Tripadvisor to its roster of paying customers. And while the company itself is only a couple of years old now, Directus CEO and co-founder Ben Haynes actually started toying with the ideas that led to launching Directus as early as 2004 after leaving the Air Force and starting a web consultancy business.
Meta lays off thousands, FTX collapses, and Twitter has a very weird week
Twitter had a week so strange that it could easily make up this entire newsletter, so we’ll keep to the bullet points:. Last week Elon laid off a huge chunk of the company. This week, some of those who were let go were reportedly asked to come back. Twitter...
Amazon eyes devices group as it undertakes broad cost cutting
The Wall Street Journal this week noted that Amazon’s devices group could be the latest to get hit with cuts as the company braces for further macroeconomic disruption. The paper notes that “Amazon’s leadership is closely evaluating its Alexa business, according to some of the people,” citing internal documents.
Daily Crunch: FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried quits as crypto exchange files for bankruptcy
Hoooo boy. As Alex would say: This week has been a long year. You just know it has been a pretty wild ride when Meta can lay off 13% of its staff, and it isn’t even really in the top 10 of crazy things that happened. Gmail no longer...
Why digital sourcing platform Fictiv stays in China when others are leaving
San Francisco-based Fictiv runs a platform that aims to simplify the hardware sourcing process and connects hardware firms to suppliers around the world. When it comes to procuring high-end parts for products like medical equipment, surgical devices and even rockets, there probably isn’t a better place than China. That’s why Fictiv set up an office there to be closer to its network of suppliers. Within five years, it has grown the team to 60 people in the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou.
