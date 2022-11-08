Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
Engadget
Microsoft will make Surface parts available to consumers in 2023
Microsoft hasn't been shy about wanting to improve the repairability of Surface devices, and that now includes the availability of spare parts. In a statement to iFixit, Microsoft says it plans "broad availability" of parts for individuals and independent repair shops in the first half of 2023. You can also expect complete repair manuals for the Surface Pro 9 by the end of this year. A wider repair network will be available in early 2023 with the help of a "major US retailer."
Engadget
Elon Musk tells Twitter employees ‘bankruptcy is not out of the question’
Two weeks after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has finally addressed the company’s remaining staff and the message was bleak. Speaking at an all-hands meeting, Musk said that Twitter is losing so much money that “bankruptcy is not out of the question,” The Information and Platformer reported.
Engadget
Google expands its test of Play Store billing alternatives to the US
Google's pilot for Play Store billing alternatives is finally coming Stateside. The company is expanding its "user choice billing" test to the US, Brazil and South Africa. As before, you'll be asked to choose either Google's in-app purchasing system or something else (such as the developer's) when you buy in-app content.
Engadget
Remedy confirms 'Control 2' is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC
The spinoff game still hasn't materialized. Unlimited data for $30/mo. Remedy has yet to show its co-op Control spinoff, but that isn't stopping the developer from unveiling a true follow-up. The company and its publisher 505 Games have announced joint development of Control 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. This isn't exactly a shock when the two teased a "bigger-budget" title (now known to be the sequel) last year, but it's good news for anyone who misses exploring the Oldest House.
Engadget
Apple puts a 10-minute cap on receiving AirDrop transfers in China
The iOS 16.1.1 update Apple rolled out in China came with something extra that wasn't included in the release for other regions. According to Bloomberg, it limits the window of time a user can receive files via AirDrop from non-contacts to 10 minutes. Prior to this change, people can choose to get AirDrops from everyone indefinitely.
Engadget
Meta is laying off more than 11,000 employees
Meta is reducing the size of its workforce by about 13 percent and letting more than 11,000 of its employees go in the first mass layoffs in the company’s history. Mark Zuckerberg has announced the move in a message to employees, which Meta shared on its Newsroom. The job cuts will affect every organization in the company, though some will be impacted more than others. In addition to considerably reducing the size of its team, the company is also cutting discretionary spending and extending its hiring freeze through the first quarter of 2023. And since it's planning to hire much fewer people next year, the recruitment team will be "disproportionately affected" by the layoffs.
Engadget
Magic Leap 2 is the best AR headset yet, but will an enterprise focus save the company?
The headset has custom AR projection with the unique ability to go dark. Magic Leap's glasses were supposed to lead us into the augmented reality era, a world beyond screens where we could interact with digital objects as if they were standing right next to us. Too bad they failed spectacularly. By early 2020, the company had raised nearly $2 billion. But aside from a few flashy demos and wild art projects, there wasn't much of a reason for its target audience of developers and creators to buy a $2,295 headset. Like Google Glass before it, Magic Leap felt like a false start for AR, a solution to a problem that didn't exist.
Engadget
Google's latest Search update makes it easier to follow the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Google Search can help ensure that you don't miss any FIFA World Cup match you want to see when the even takes place from November 20th through December 18th. If you search "World Cup" on Google, you'll now see a dedicated section at the top with the list of upcoming matches, along with their dates and your local time.
Engadget
Watch Nintendo’s Indie World stream here at 12PM ET
In a few short hours, Nintendo will stream its latest Indie World Showcase. Announced on November 7th, the company promised approximately 25 minutes worth of information about upcoming indie games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch. You can watch the entire event unfold on the gaming giant's website, as well as its YouTube and Twitch channels. If you miss the livestream, don't worry: we'll have you covered with coverage of the major announcements from the event.
Business Insider
The collapse of crypto firm FTX and its superstar founder explained: Here's what happened and what it all means
Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto exchange, FTX, spectacularly imploded this week. Here's what happened, and what it all means.
NME
Activision confirms ‘Call of Duty’ will receive a “premium” release in 2023
Activision has confirmed that it will release “the next full premium release” of the Call of Duty franchise in 2023. During the publisher’s third quarter financial results on Monday (November 7), Activision announced its plans to build “on its current momentum” throughout 2023, including plans for “the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms.”
Business Insider
FTX's bankruptcy caps off a brutal period for the tech industry, which laid off more than 20,000 people in the last 2 weeks alone
FTX's multi-billion dollar implosion caps off a particularly brutal period for tech, which saw mass firings across the industry over the last 2 weeks.
Engadget
More Twitter privacy and security executives abandon ship
It's a day ending in the letter "y" which inevitably means there's more drama at . Chief information security officer Lea Kissner, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty have all quit, according to . The report suggests that the company's engineers will now be responsible for ensuring compliance with regulations. Twitter is currently subject to a Federal Trade Commission consent order, which includes certain privacy and security requirements.
Engadget
Twitter starts rolling out its 'official' checkmarks to celebrities and publishers (updated)
You didn't have to wait long to see Twitter's reworked verification system in action. The social network has begun adding its subtle "official" checkmarks to major accounts, including those of celebrities, large publishers and politicians. This includes Engadget, The Verge and general publications like The New York Times. Curiously, though, new Twitter owner Elon Musk doesn't have the mark yet — you'd think he'd adopt it quickly given the many impersonators who use his name to pitch crypto scams.
Engadget
Google One's VPN comes to Mac and Windows
You can finally secure your desktop connection using Google's service. You no longer need to pull out your phone to use Google One's virtual private network. Google has released One VPN apps for Mac and Windows systems. As on mobile, the VPN encrypts and otherwise masks your internet traffic. You can't use it to access content from other regions like you can with some VPNs, but it should help if you're worried about exposing your IP address (potentially useful for tracking) or using a public hotspot.
Engadget
Twitter might get a native payment system
In 2021, Twitter launched an in-app tipping feature that people can use to send money to creators, but it needs to be connected to a third-party payment processor to work. If Elon Musk's vision for the social network comes true, though, Twitter may have a payment system of its own.
Engadget
Elon Musk bans Twitter employees from working remotely
He enforced similar policies at SpaceX and Tesla. Elon Musk has banned Twitter employees from working remotely, saying they need to spend 40 hours a week in the office unless he gives his express permission otherwise. Bloomberg reported from the company’s first official all-hands communications from Musk since bought the platform. He said workers need to prepare for “difficult times ahead” for advertising-led business like Twitter, and that he wants to see subscription fees account for half the company’s revenue.
